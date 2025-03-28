The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunions are always packed with drama, but Season 5’s second installment proved that it’s not just the women who bring the heat. The explosive trailer of this reunion teased tensions boiling over after several of the House Husbands attended the reunion taping. As the husbands took their seats behind their wives, tensions erupted, long-standing feuds resurfaced, and surprising apologies were made.

From John Barlow and Justin Rose’s unexpected near-fight to Seth Marks' controversial choice of words for Whitney Rose, the men of Salt Lake City ensured they had their moment in the spotlight. While Seth apologized, saying there’s no “excuse for name-calling,” he stated that he commonly and casually uses “biatch” on a daily basis. Andy Cohen brings up a rumor that Meredith Marks' husband, Seth, has "a side chick in Ohio," prompting Meredith to nearly storm off set yelling, "I'm getting angry. The whole reason I came here was not for this! I am finished."

John Barlow vs. Justin Rose Almost Turned Into a Physical Fight

Image via BravoTV.

The tension between John and Justin nearly escalated into a physical confrontation, making it clear that the husbands were not just passive bystanders in the reunion drama. Traditionally, housewives' husbands provide a comedic break from the high-stakes drama of their wives’ conflicts. Yet, the RHOSLC reunion proved that these men are no longer the side characters. Their involvement raises questions about how much their roles have evolved from supportive partners to full-fledged cast members, contributing to the chaos of the Real Housewives drama.

The reunion also highlighted a shift in the Bravo universe’s gender dynamics. The husbands have always been present, but their participation in physical altercations is relatively rare. When husbands fight, it disrupts the established formula – where women’s conflicts fuel the drama, while their spouses play the part of being their mediators. In this instance, John and Justin’s near-brawl upended expectations, making it clear that no one is above the theatrics of RHOSLC.

The Husbands’ Involvement: A Shift in Power Dynamics?