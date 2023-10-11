The Big Picture The rumor about Meredith's husband creates suspicion and drama, although the specifics of the rumor are unclear.

Angie and her husband have an emotional conversation about the potential impact of the rumor on their family, highlighting their heavily religious background.

Lisa's selfish behavior and overreactions overshadow moments of support and reconciliation, causing tension with Heather and Angie.

Last week’s episode of RHOSLC ended precisely where today’s episode began; Lisa Barlow’s event. Angie K. confronts Meredith Marks after learning about the rumor that’s going on about her husband. Meredith flatly denies saying anything like the rumor, which for all we know is true. Meredith never explicitly said what the rumor was, and for all we know it could have been that he’s doing some insider trading or something asinine like that. Regardless of this, Meredith comes off incredibly suspicious anyway, and does her usual overwhelmed storm-off. It’s a solid dramatic moment.

The news of this rumor hits Angie hard. The good ol’ fun of societal pressure can have a pretty bad effect on one’s life, especially in a situation like this. The conversation she has with her husband Shawn is incredibly emotional. Honestly, this is the most endearing Angie has been since joining the show. She’s not putting on, even if the reaction does seem a tad overdramatic. Shawn is a man who is secure in his sexuality, because his concern immediately went to their child and that was refreshing to see. He didn’t go into some toxic and homophobic rant about the rumor; he saw the problems the rumor could cause their child. Most of us would see their reaction as a bit much, but that would be disregarding the religious aspect of things. They are a heavily religious couple, and the community within said religion is not the most open-minded. A rumor like this could have an immensely negative effect on their family life.

Lisa Has A Lot of Problems

Speaking of Angie, Lisa and Whitney Rose stopped by her place to cheer her up about the rumor situation. Given that they were there to show Angie some support, it’s natural that Lisa took the opportunity to make everything about herself. We learn that Heather Gay and Angie made up while painting birdhouses in a flashback clip. It’s a nice moment which is ruined by Lisa’s overblown reaction to the news. Lisa is upset that Heather didn’t show her support with her Meredith rumor drama. Lisa had forgotten that the two of them were never particularly close. Furthermore, they made up prior to the news of the rumor, and in the clip, we can see that Heather is apologizing for Palm Springs. Essentially, Lisa is being utterly ridiculous at this moment. Whitney is visibly awkward and Angie just looks bewildered as Lisa rants and cries about Heather. Speaking of which, Lisa also is annoyed by Heather’s comments on her son’s impending mission, which is fair. Heather is a little too fixated on this issue which has nothing to do with her. She’s coming from an earnest place of concern, but it’s not her business whatsoever.

Two Sides of the Mormon Coin

Religion was a hot topic in this week’s episode. We see more of Monica Garcia’s life, and learn more about her background. Monica was raised by a single mother who moved them around a lot. The lack of stability then has affected who she is as an adult. Her relationship with her mother isn’t the greatest, and we see this clearly in a retirement home, of all places. Monica plays cards with her nana and her nana’s friends before sitting down with her mother for a heart-to-heart. The conversation is clearly an emotional one for Monica, which only made it harder to watch, as her mother was very flippant towards her feelings. It’s then that we learn her mother wants Monica to raise her kids Mormon. This notion is wild given Monica’s excommunication from the church. The sheer audacity of this request is astounding. Making matters worse, we then learn that her mother essentially cursed her daughter, not realizing the call had not hung up. Therapy would be an excellent idea for all parties involved.

Additional Thoughts

There were too many little wild moments in this episode. So here’s an itemized list of unfiltered thoughts while watching the episode.