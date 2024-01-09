The Big Picture Heather Gay accuses Monica Garcia of being behind the Reality Von Tease gossip account, targeting RHOSLC cast members.

Bravo claims they had no prior knowledge of Monica's connection to the Instagram account when they cast her on the show.

Fans speculate that the producers may have brought in Monica for drama and are suspicious of their knowledge about her identity.

It was undoubtedly one of the most shocking finales in any of The Real Housewives series. In the last episode of Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Heather Gay confronted Monica Garcia, accusing her of being behind the Reality Von Tease social media accounts. This gossip page aimed at digging dirt on RHOSLC cast members, primarily targeting Jen Shah, who ended up going to jail for fraud.

The cast members were vacationing in Bermuda and celebrating Monica’s birthday when Gay received a phone call that startled her to the core. In the next scene, Gay dramatically announces to her friends: “Monica is not who she says she is. She’s not our friend. She’s someone who has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group, and the name that you all know her as – the woman whose birthday we celebrated, who we have been trying to champion and support and defend, is Reality von Tease.”

The name might not mean much to most fans of the show, but it was very familiar to the housewives who had been the target of the anonymous online troll. After the confrontation, Garcia tried to shift the blame to someone else and admitted to taking only a partial part in the said account. The revelation made many fans wonder if Bravo knew about it when they cast Monica on the show. After all, Monica didn’t seem to be the type of woman that producers typically cast, mainly wealthy women. However, Bravo was quick to say they had no prior knowledge of Monica’s connection to the Instagram account. Either way, the moment solidified RHOSLC as a top contender on Bravo, and fans say Garcia carried the show in Shah's absence.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 4

Heather Gay Claimed Reality Von Tease Trolled All of 'RHOSLC'

Image via Bravo

In her confessional interview, Gay said that the gossip account was “created over three years ago [and] was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah, but it quickly expanded to troll all of us: me, Whitney, Meredith, Lisa. These were character assassinations.”

Garcia was once Shah's assistant and friend. She said that during the time she worked for her, Shah told her about her telemarketing scheme. She became a federal government witness in Shah’s trial. After the explosive episode aired, fans noticed that many posts poking fun or spreading rumors about cast members like Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay had been deleted, and the only ones that remained were about Jen Shah.

Related 'RHOSLC' Housewives Have Called Out The Mormon Church Several Times Some of the 'RHOSLC's housewives have stayed in the LDS Church, but some more critical have called it out and proudly left when they could.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight: “The casting team and producers were unaware of Monica’s association with the Instagram account Reality Von Tease, and they had no knowledge of the account when she was cast. While they were aware of her connection with Jen Shah, they were completely unaware of the information that Heather discovered in Bermuda. Heather’s revelation came as a surprise to the producers.”

Despite the denial, some fans are still suspicious of the producers' knowledge of the true identity of Garcia. The ongoing belief is, with Shah in jail, the show needed some new drama to fuel interest, and without any compelling storylines, they chose to bring in Garcia, a housewife without a filter and no qualms about starting a fight and stirring the pot. “It seems very convenient that the secret about Monica was revealed on the last episode of the season,” wrote one viewer. Another one added: "Obviously they will deny they knew that they brought her on the show knowingly, they don't want to anger the rest of the cast."

Now fans are anxiously waiting to watch the three-part Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion special, which is likely to reveal more secrets and present more Jerry Springer-style catfights.

The reunion episodes will air on January 9, 16, and 23 at 8 p.m PT/ET on Bravo. RHOSLC episodes are also available on Peacock the following day. Watch on Peacock