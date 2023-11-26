The Big Picture The seating chart for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion has been released, with newcomer Monica Garcia sitting closest to Andy Cohen, indicating she has a significant storyline to discuss.

The reunion set for this season follows a snowy, Utah-themed aesthetic, paying homage to the show's location and cold climate.

Andy Cohen debunks rumors that Mary M. Cosby did not show up for the reunion and clarifies that Jen Shah did not participate via Skype from prison. New episodes air on Bravo and are available for streaming on Peacock.

The reunion for season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City occurred. The three-part episode series recently wrapped filming. Producer Andy Cohen has been the first to give little scoops of details publicly. Bravo also released the seating chart for the reunion via social media. According to their seating chart, to Andy's right is (from nearest to farthest) is newbie to the show, Monica Garcia. Followed by Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose. To Andy's left are Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Angie Kastenevas, and the incomparable Mary Cosby. Fans on X are impressed by the seating chart, giving such an important spot to Monica Garcia. Andy Cohen has stated before that whoever is sitting closest to him is the one who has more to talk about or more relevant storylines to discuss.

In good Salt Lake fashion, most of the reunion's aesthetic involves some sort of snowy decoration. Or anything related to Utah's mountainous landscape and cold weather. Although there is no official insight as to how the set of the reunion looks for this season, Andy Cohen has given out some small bits of information, both on his Instagram stories and on his podcast, Radio Andy. According to his post-reunion Instagram story, the reunion was "killer," and the time stamp on the post said the reunion concluded at nighttime at 9:25 p.m. He said in a video, "We just wrapped. Daddy needs a drink. Two drinks. That was a lot. And those f-ing darkened stories from Bermuda were not it. I am very late to my dinner reservations with my parents... This was a killer reunion. Wow."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 4

Andy Cohen Debunked Jen Shah Appearance Rumors For 'RHOSLC' Reunion

On his YouTube podcast, Radio Andy, Andy was asked about different things that happened during the reunion. On the looks question, he said, "The looks were really good. I thought they all looked great. I mean, you know it so funny, I always kind of, on the day I think one thing. Sometimes I go in and I'm like 'these are the worst outfits we've ever had for a reunion. And then the photos come out and people are like 'Oh, they're serving'. I'm like 'Oh OK'. Maybe sometimes things look different in person. I thought they looked good. I thought they all looked great..." Andy also touched on any rumor about Jen Shah potentially joining the reunion via Skype:

"Can I debunk quickly two rumors that came out of the Sal Lake reunion? One is, people speculated whether Mary M. Cosby did show up. She did show up. She was not out on the stage for the entire reunion but she was out there the exact right amount and it was a really interesting discussion with her. The second things is, and I didn't hear this until yesterday, on a call with a bunch of Bravo EP's, I didn't realized there was rumour going around. On the reunion, excuse me... was that Jen Shah Skyped in from prison or something (?). Did not happen, Did not happen. If anyone was hoping for that... It didn't happen.

New episodes air every Tuesday on Bravo at 8 PM EST, and are available next-day for streaming on Peacock.

