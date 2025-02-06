This season, Bravo provided a stacked newbie cast across the Real Housewives series, with Bozoma Saint John on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Katie Ginella and Heather Dubrow on Real Housewives of Orange County, and Racquel Chevremont bringing controversy to Real Housewives of New York. However, one newbie outshines them all — Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Bronwyn Newport.

RHOSLC has an elite cast, but Bronwyn took it to another level, feuding with almost all the ladies, most notably Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Angie Katsanevas. Bronwyn was open about her personal life, opening up about her history and marital problems. And, unlike many other ladies, she has real Salt Lake City wealth. Bronwyn shook things up like Salt Lake City had never seen before.

Bronwyn Newport Feuded with Almost All Her RHOSLC Castmates