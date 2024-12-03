When it comes to Mary M. Cosby, her tenure on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been exhausting. Not just for her, but for us. The viewers. One minute, the reality star is eating McDonald's in a sprinter van because she can't be bothered. The next minute, she may or may not be accused of being a cult leader. And yet, Mary M. Cosby goes with the flow. Now, back for Season 5, the OG Salt Lake City lady is opening up her world to viewers. She's no longer the unintentional comic relief. She's giving main character energy. But it's coming at the cost of her life falling to pieces around her.

Mary M. Cosby has previously kept a guard up regarding her personal life. Which makes sense as wild accusations have been hurled her way and used against her for years. However, in Season 5, Mary is letting her guard down as she exposes a vulnerability she kept close to her chest. With the recent revelation of her son's drug addiction, the SLC mother is showcasing her authentic side. Yes, she's still unearthing quips that turn into memes, but she's also bringing out the reality in reality television.

Mary M. Cosby Has a New Energy on 'RHOSLC'

When Season 5 began, Mary M. Cosby came out with a bang. It all started with costume-gate. "Because we don't wear costumes, we wear fashion," as Mary said. From there, she's been the typical Mary we all have been accustomed to. Now matter where in the world we watch our Housewives, every star must host a theme party. This season, Mary M. Cosby invited the ladies over for an Audrey Hepburn-inspired brunch. With so many iconic moments at gatherings over the course of the five seasons, this brunch was meme-worthy. Perhaps we must thank Meredith Marks' atrocious bangs! But when the chaos ensued, Mary stood her ground and advised Meredith to leave if she wasn't going to listen and play nice. She may not have been that person in the past, but as proven by all the drama in her life right now, there's a reason for this new side of Mary M. Cosby.

When Meredith invited Mary to the gallery for a peace offering, there was more to the story than the short and curt interaction. With Mary having to deal with Robert Cosby Jr.'s shocking admission of his struggle with drugs and mental health, she didn't have the space to deal with Meredith. Meredith started the conversation off as she should, asking if everything was ok with Mary. Unfortunately, tact was not on her side. The hostility put Mary on the defensive, and the olive branch snapped in half.

There's a Lot on Mary's Plate

One of the most powerful moments in Mary M. Cosby's RHOSLC resume was her conversation with her son. It was heartbreaking. It was raw. It was reality. The authenticity Mary showed is something we've never seen from her. Her life is unraveling, and it's not the worst thing to watch as a viewer. No, we don't want to see someone suffer, but we want to see someone's truth. Mary is exposing that for once.

Mary expressed her concern for her son's well-being. As she put it, "I just want my baby back." When they finally had their heart-to-heart, she did what a good mother should do. She was there to help her child. It even united her castmates, who showed their support for both mother and son. It was one of the most powerful moments across the entire franchise. The tears. The silence. Mary admitted she felt disappointed in herself and felt she let him down, it was exceptionally raw. Watching her hear her own child tell her that he wished he had died was something that's not seen on a show like this. A gripping moment of television. Truly.

On top of the drama surrounding Mary's son, there have been reports that the Cosbys may be facing pre-foreclosure. Via an Instagram story, Bravo and Cocktails shared screenshots of the alleged foreclosure process. While this may not be a part of Mary's storyline this season, it's another moment that is bringing out the chaos in Mary's life. How she will continue to handle her life is a major reason why viewers are tuning in to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

