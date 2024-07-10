It’s all fun and games until someone plays with fire. Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for Season 18 with a bang. This season follows several major changes to the ladies, including the aftermath of Shannon Storms Beador’s DUI accident. As Beador attempts to change her life for the better, so do fellow housewives Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. But when Alexis Bellino pops up out of nowhere with her beau Johnny J, a.k.a. Beador’s ex-boyfriend, things heat up faster than you could say “traitor”. The new season also introduces new housewife Katie Ginella, who quickly learns that being part of the circle requires a high level of loyalty and trust.

On top of the usual drama and fiery feuds, Season 18 of RHOC is extra special, as the franchise celebrates 100 seasons across 18 years and 11 cities. Despite being on the air for almost two decades, looks like there’s always something new happening to these housewives. As the new season is upon us, check out which housewives are returning to the show, and a couple of surprising guest appearances. Take a look at our Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 cast guide.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV

Shannon Storms Beador

Image via Bravo

Shannon Storms Beador hasn’t had the best year since the last time audiences saw her on RHOC. Moving forward from her DUI, Season 18 sees the housewife opening up to her children about her unfortunate incident. On the verge of tears, Shannon profusely apologizes to her three daughters, 22-year-old Sophie Beador and 19-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline Beador. As Beador explains in a confessional, it was the first time the mother of three broke a bone, had a concussion, been in an accident, been arrested, and had a DUI - all of which happened in a mere 10 seconds. Despite the past pain, Beador is now on the journey to redemption. With the twins out of the house for college, Beador has all the time in the world to mend broken friendships. But when Beador crosses paths with her ex-boyfriend’s new beau, Alexis Bellino, things are about to get very awkward.

Tamra Judge

Image via Bravo

For a long time, Tamra Judge was part of the close-knit Tres Amiga, the name of her trio consisting of Beador and Vicki Gunvalson. But upon hearing some things behind her back, Judge decides it’s best to shut out friends who refuse to be straight up with her. With her ties to Tres Amiga officially cut off, Judge has been exploring other avenues. For starters, she’s investing all her time and energy into friendships that actually matter to her. More importantly, she’s helping her 18-year-old daughter Sophia figure out what she wants to do during her gap year. As Judge and Eddie spend more time in their new abode in Big Bear, the two are also considering putting their OC home on the market. But as her drama with Beador and Jennifer Pedranti continues to simmer, Judge will have to put her plans on hold for a bit.

Heather Dubrow

Image via Bravo

Heather Dubrow has been a busy, busy bee these days. Together with her husband Terry, the couple constantly goes back and forth between Orange County and their new estate in shiny Beverly Hills. The commute might be tiresome, but with Terry’s practice and his mother living right around the corner of their Balboa Bay Club penthouse suite, Dubrow doesn’t mind the long hours on the road. If anything, it’s better than having to deal with Kirschenheiter. What was once a genuine friendship slowly becomes a painful experience, as the two find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal. Things heat up when new housewife Katie Ginella arrives on the scene, especially since Ginella has a thing or two to say to Dubrow about a past rumor.

Emily Simpson

Image via Bravo

Fresh off her fitness journey, Emily Simpson has been through a lot - physically and mentally. Having shed 40 pounds since the last time she appeared on RHOC, the weight loss is just the beginning of her healthy lifestyle. Now that she has to maintain her ideal figure, Simpson does whatever it takes to not return to her old self. While her fellow housewives are happy that Simpson has become a better version of herself, it seems that her obsession with the gym is starting to strain her relationship with food, family, and friends. When she’s not exercising, Simpson spends her time assisting the wrongly convicted as part of the California Innocence Project. Other than that, she’s keeping her guard up around the housewives, secretly harboring doubts about their integrity and intentions.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Image via Bravo

Gina Kirschenheiter is working her way up the real estate ladder. Kirschenheiter’s enjoying her new hustle as a full-fledged realtor, but when she’s involved in a tricky business matter, her professional reputation is put on the line. But it’s not all work for Kirschenheiter. Outside of the office, Kirschenheiter’s enjoying her time with her sweet beau Travis Mullen, whose relationship goes all the way back to before the pandemic. From their little meet-cute set up by her friend, the two love birds have been enjoying each other’s company. But as the pair decide where to live together, the two decide to take an unconventional approach to their relationship. As for her friendships, Kirschenheiter isn’t entirely comfortable with the idea of Simpson getting close to Judge.

Jennifer Pedranti

Image via Bravo

Jennifer Pedranti is embracing a new chapter in her life. Currently, while finalizing her divorce and figuring out her financial future, Pedranti has a lot of things in the air she needs to sort out. Previously, Pedranti was the best of friends with housewife Judge. Unfortunately, things took a sour turn when Judge wasn’t too big on the idea of Pedranti dating Ryan Boyajian. Apart from Judge, Pedranti maintains a close friendship with Beador, being one of the first few housewives to listen to and support Beador as she talks about her plans following her DUI incident. This season, Pedranti wants to persuade Judge to give her boyfriend Boyajian a second chance. As Pedranti proves to the other housewives she’s learning from her past mistakes, she’s also forging a friendship with the new housewife Ginella.

Katie Ginella

Image via Bravo

New to the OC, former gold reporter Katie Ginella makes her stride in town. Ginella’s relationship with the one certain housewife goes way back. A close friend of Kirschenheiter, Ginella was originally born in South Korea and later got adopted into a Catholic family in Georgia. Now a mom of four children, Ginella and her husband, professional golf journalist Matt Ginella, recently relocated from San Diego to Orange County. When she’s not busy tending to her children, Ginella explores her entrepreneurship abilities, working tirelessly to launch her own cocktail line. Curious about her past lineage, Ginella decides it’s finally time she learns more about her Korean ancestry and meets her birth mother. Following her introductions to the lovely OC housewives, the last thing Ginella expects is to be right in the middle of the drama.

Alexis Bellino

Image via Getty.

Former housewife Alexis Bellino makes a return to RHOC as a friend this time, bringing her trademark drama and attitude into the circle once again. It’s no secret that Bellino’s dating Beador’s ex-boyfriend Janssen, a.k.a. Johnny J. Bellino typically doesn’t have a hard time mingling with the housewives crowd. But when it comes to Judge and Beador, looks like Bellino will have to watch out. It’s only a matter of time her feisty tongue gets her into unwanted disputes with the rest of the ladies.

Vicki Gunvalson

Endearingly dubbed as the “OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson has been a staple of RHOC since the first season. Now appearing as a guest on Season 18, Gunvalson is in a sticky situation when she’s caught up on the rumor web. But no amount of gossip is going to rain on her parade, especially since she’s now engaged to her lover Steve.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Image via Bravo

Also joining Season 18 as a guest is none other than Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Married to husband Edwin Arroyave, CEO and founder of Skyline Security Management, Inc., the housewife has built a career as a highly sought-after accountability coach and fitness influencer. But when she’s not busy going from one meeting to another, she can be found at home caring for her daughters Slate and Dove, and son Cruz.

Sutton Stracke

Image via Bravo

The guest appearances have yet to stop. Another beloved member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame is appearing on Season 18. Southern sweetheart turned Beverly Hill socialite Sutton Stracke has found her footing in sunny Los Angeles. Raising three children which she had together with her ex-husband, daughter Porter, and sons Philip and James, Stracke is the head boss of her West Hollywood boutique, Sutton. Despite living in the city for so long, Stracke never forgets where she came from.