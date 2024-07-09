Pop the bottle of champagne and settle down. Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is just right around the corner, coming in hot with all-new drama and fiery feuds. The 18th season is an extra special one, marking a fabulous milestone with the franchise celebrating 100 seasons across 18 years and 11 cities!

This season, your favorite drama queens - Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Pedranti - are bringing the heat to the OC. Plus, the new season features a fresh face, Katie Ginella, and the return of Alexis Bellino, ready to spice things up this summer. Want the lowdown on where to watch all this glitz and gossip? Here’s where you can watch and stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV

Is 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Premiering on TV?

Gather round, besties! The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 kicks off with a supersized episode on Bravo on Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

Is 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Streaming Online?

Absolutely! Fans who aren’t able to tune in to the initial premiere date can catch up on all the juicy drama on Peacock. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on the streaming platform.

If you’re not on Peacock yet, the streaming service offers two subscription options. The Premium plan goes for $5.99 per month, while the Premium Plus plan is available for $11.99 per month. The Premium Plus subscription includes all of the benefits that come with the Premium plan but with an ad-free viewing experience and download capabilities. That way, audiences can bring catch up with the housewives anywhere, anytime.

Can You Stream 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Without Peacock?

The simple answer is yes! Audiences can also watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 on the Bravo App. Catch up on full episodes of your beloved Bravo shows whenever you want, with new episodes arriving just a day after they premiere. Fans can download the Bravo App from their fingertips and sign in through your TV provider. The Orang County glam action is just one tap away.

Watch the 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Preview

It’s all drama in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18. Simpson celebrates her jaw-dropping 40-pound weight loss, while Beador candidly discusses her experience during an unfortunate DUI experience. Joining the OC crew is new Housewife Ginella, a mom of four with a bold personality. Adopted from South Korea into a Catholic family in Georgia, Ginella has a penchant for stirring the pot. Sounds like trouble already.

Making a grand return is the only and only Bellino, ready to shake things up as she gets into a new romance with Beador’s ex, Johnny J. Featuring star-studded appearances from fan favorites, like Vicki Gunvalson as well as Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 18 promises to be a glamorous affair that spares no expense. Whether they’re in the OC, or jet-setting to London (which they’ll do this season), wherever these housewives go, the wild emotions follow.

Back in Season 17, Judge made a triumphant return post-CUT Fitness, ready to embrace a new chapter in her life. Meanwhile, Beador worked overtime to rebuild trust with Judge, but as usual, gossip got in the way, causing some serious rifts. Dubrow dips her toes into the acting world and eventually snagged a nice swanky LA penthouse for herself. Kirschenheiter’s been hard at work as well, hustling hard in the cutthroat real estate world, showing everyone her A-game. Simpson switched gears as a stay-at-home mom, and Pedranti, the former new girl in town, tries to pick herself up after her split from her husband.

