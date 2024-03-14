The Big Picture Ousted reality TV stars turn to podcasts to tell their side of the story and maintain fame.

Podcasting offers former housewives a platform for uncensored expression and extra income.

Podcasts can intensify conflicts among castmates by revealing behind-the-scenes drama.

It appears that every ousted Real Housewife is jumping on the podcast bandwagon. Some, like Tamra Judge, even manage to reclaim their spot on the show after airing all their grievances online. But it's not just limited to housewives, a plethora of reality show "survivors" are venturing into the world of podcasting. Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have launched Straight Up with Stassi and Sex, Love, and What Else Matters, respectively, while Scheana Shay spills the tea on Scheananigans. Additionally, many other cast members from shows like Summer House and Below Deck have joined the podcasting craze, although it's predominantly The Real Housewives who seem to have a fervor for it.

The question, of course, is why? And the answer is rather simple: For those who are still cast members, it's an opportunity to tell their side of the story, because they have only limited screen time and they don't always like how they are being edited. For those who are no longer cast members, it's challenging to relinquish fame and return to obscurity once you've tasted the spotlight. Take Tamra Judge, for example. The Real Housewife of Orange County star was approaching 40 when she responded to a casting call for the show. Struggling in a difficult marriage and raising three young children, she found herself in a tough spot. "I was in a bad position in my life," she confessed in an interview with Alex Baskin, one of the show's producers, on a Bravo HotMic podcast episode. Then, a friend mentioned a casting call for Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County, but Tamra doubted they would be interested in her. "There was nothing remarkable about me. I thought there's no way I stand a chance. I'm too ordinary." Nonetheless, she filled out the application and was astonished when she received a call the next day. Shortly after, she was cast in the third season of the immensely popular show.

The show transformed her life, and suddenly, she went from being an ordinary "housewife" to a hot and renowned one. And the paycheck certainly didn't hurt. She remained a cast member from 2008 until 2020, spanning 14 seasons. Being let go of the show was a tough blow for her. For 12 seasons, she relished the life of a celebrity, and then it all came to an abrupt end. With a new podcast, she kept herself relevant, and it's something her Bravo peers are known to do.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

The 'Two T's in a Pod' Podcast Dishes on Past and Current 'Housewives' Drama

Image via BravoTV.

Tamra launched a podcast alongside another fired housewife, Teddi Mellencamp. The two co-host the Two T's in a Pod podcast, which has seen considerable success, peaking at over one million monthly downloads. "When we first started the podcast, we were both just two fired housewives. We had no affiliations, and there were no rules for us to follow," Mellencamp explained in an interview with Bustle. "Initially, people were skeptical, but then they were like, 'Wow, they're good! They're funny, they're messy.'

However, Judge's departure wasn't prolonged. In 2022, it was announced that she would be making a return for the 17th season, a prospect that thrilled her, and it was obvious during the filming of the show.

Related Season 18 of 'RHOC' Will Vindicate Shannon Beador Shannon has endured a difficult journey in 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', and it's time for her to turn things around.

One Housewife who perhaps set the trend is Brandi Glanville, who launched her podcast Glanville Unfiltered. Known for her outspoken nature, the podcast became a platform for her to express herself freely without censorship. Like other fired housewives, her dismissal was a significant blow, as she lost both her television presence and a substantial portion of her income. The podcast serves as a clear outlet for Glanville to share her thoughts, present her side of the story, and engage in gossip about those on the show. One individual she was recently vocal about is Andy Cohen. Glanville is currently suing Cohen, alleging that he sent her an inappropriate video expressing a desire for her to watch him engage in sexual activities with another Bravo personality. While Cohen has claimed it was merely a joke, Glanville and her legal team argue that it isn’t funny.

On her podcast, Glanville also said that she and Cohen were never friends and never associated outside the show, in contrast to other housewives who formed personal friendships. In another legal battle, Bravo is facing a lawsuit from Caroline Manzo, a former Real Housewife of New Jersey, who alleges that the network failed to protect her after Glanville reportedly sexually assaulted her during the filming of "Ultimate Girl's Trip."

Some Podcasts Can Exacerbate Rifts Between Castmates

The true drama unfolds on these podcasts, where many devoted fans of The Real Housewives franchise turn to uncover what truly happens behind the scenes. For obvious reasons, housewives who are still employed by the network, such as Heather Dubrow, who is hosting Let’s Talk on Apple, must tread carefully with their words. Nobody relishes the idea of being let go of the show, hence they must exercise caution in their discussions.

However, podcasts serve as a crucial tool for invested fans to stay updated, especially considering the months-long gap between each season. Melissa Gorga, for instance, addressed her absence from her sister-in-law's wedding on her podcast, On Display, shedding light on the ongoing family drama between herself, Teresa Guidice, and her brother Joe Gorga. Yet, sometimes these podcasts exacerbate the existing tensions. Guidice remains resentful of remarks made on On Display where Gorga claimed to have supported her nieces during Guidice’s imprisonment.

Related DJ Envy's Wife Was Nearly Cast on 'RHONJ' at the Height of His Cheating Scandal DJ Envy and his wife Gia are close friends with Teresa Giudice and once considered joining 'RHONJ' until his infidelity rocked their marriage.

There's a certain intimacy and liberation in podcast conversations that can inadvertently cause trouble with those being discussed. It's easy to forget that while you're speaking to your fans, those you're dishing about might also be listening, leading to potential conflicts. Besides the obvious gratification of still being relevant and basking in the limelight, there is another benefit of having a podcast – money. Mellencamp says she earns more from her podcast than she did from being on the Bravo show. It is estimated that she used to earn $300,000 in her last season on the show.

This partial list of former and current housewives who have podcasts includes names fans remember well, and some they’ve already forgotten. Kelly Dodd a former cast member of RHOC has a podcast with her husband Rick Leventhal, The Rick and Kelly Show on Apple and you can also watch them on YouTube. Others include Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham, from The Real Housewives of Dallas; Bethenny Frankel, the former Real Housewives of New York star; Danielle Staub, former Real Housewives of New Jersey staple; Vicki Gungalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County; Margaret Josephs from The Real Housewives of New Jersey; Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley, former stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County; Meghan King Edmonds, former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County; and Jacqueline Laurita, former star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock