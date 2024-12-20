The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is dealing with her DUI conviction in the Grand Dame way. This December, Huger was officially convicted of a DUI for an incident that happened back in March. Huger was arrested after she crashed her car and maintained that she crashed in order to avoid a head-on collision with another car.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Huger was also convicted of other charges including "failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days."

Huger has yet to speak publicly about the situation herself. She has released a statement through her attorney, A. Scott Bolden from the Reed Smith law firm, to PEOPLE Magazine. Speaking through her representation, Huger shared her disappointment over the decision. “Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case," Bolden, told the outlet. "We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

Karen Huger's Statement at the Time Used Her Mother's Death

Image via Bravo

At the time of her arrest, Huger spoke with TMZ, where she talked about her grief over her mother and claims that she was not intoxicated while driving but was, instead, upset over everything she and a friend talked about over dinner. "With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother's Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami," she said at the time. "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me."

The Real Housewives on Potomac star went on to give more insight into her crash, saying at the time "I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident, which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!" The jury who convicted Huger reportedly saw body cam footage of the arrest where an officer said that Huger was "hammered" and that showed her telling an EMT that she thought she was beautiful.

You can see Huger on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Ashley Darby , Robyn Dixon , Karen Huger , Charrisse Jackson-Jordan , Katie Rost , Monique Samuels , Candiace Dillard Bassett Seasons 9 Network Bravo Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Scott Dunlop Expand

