Bravo fans love the reunions. It's their chance to catch up with the stars as they spill the tea and every juicy detail regarding the biggest moments from the season. When it comes to The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe, fans clamor to see who will get those coveted spots sat next to hostmaster Andy Cohen. The reunion is the place for stunts and shenanigans. So when a reality star is MIA, the reunion truly feels incomplete, sometimes unfulfilling. Those moments we're dying to hear about don't get fully addressed, or the said the party is not able to defend themselves. It can be a let down.

With the news surrounding Karen Huger's absence from The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion, she joins a small but mighty list of full-time stars who ditched the reunion for one reason or another. Yes, Huger skipping hers has some merit behind it. There have been others who have had a rehab stint that conflicted. But all in all, there must be some sort of guardrail of consequences for missing that last contractual obligation of a season.

Some Housewives' Final Curtain Was Not Showing Up