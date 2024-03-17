The Big Picture Housewives franchises face challenges due to evolving social media dynamics and cast rifts.

The Real Housewives franchise put Bravo on the map of having some of the best reality television shows. A show about different women from different cities about their lifestyles, friendships, and families would never be considered a good idea. Still, it has brought many people into the spotlight who deserve to be recognized for so much hard work, and also, they are great TV to watch as a viewer. From Lisa Vanderpump to Jenna Lyons, these franchises have brought many influential ladies to the spotlight, and it has helped them grow their already outstanding careers even more. But with so many years on the air and the evolvement of social media into these shows, it seems some of the women that viewers have grown to love have gone through changes because of many things that may be going on social media.

With the evolution of social media, these shows have had to make changes so they can all be relevant. Still, some housewives have become cringeworthy, unbearable, and even calculated on TV. The popularity of housewives has grown exponentially, and it has created rifts between the casts. Since they all know they are being filmed, they may use the cameras as "turning points for drama," sometimes, these dramatic moments are calculated since they are only brought up on camera. So many of the current franchises are seeing significant rifts between their casts because of how big they have created the drama in their groups, and it is becoming hard for viewers to enjoy the drama when it is known that nobody likes each other.

The Real Housewives of Miami is an excellent example of going through a clean slate and reboot since they are the show that got to keep four of the original shows and has brought in the most amazing newbies in years. They are not only bringing drama from the past seasons, but the newbies have understood the assignment of what it's like to be a housewife. Suppose Bravo doesn't want to lose followers. In that case, it may be essential to look back at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Potomac, and Atlanta as potentially all of them having a reboot because it is clear to viewers no one is getting along on their casts.

4 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

One OG Must Go

A fan favorite for many years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has seen many changes in its cast but has kept OG Kyle Richards on a pedestal. From the show's beginning, it was clear that she would be the main star, and all housewives would revolve around her. As the only standing OG, it would be obvious Kyle understands the rules of reality television, but it seems she has always tried to manipulate storylines to make her look right and make her castmates look like a joke. She has had many friendship breakups during the show, which has easily created an environment for her to play the victim card. With this last season, Kyle was very vague about her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and also very unclear about her friendship with Morgan Wade. It feels like a slap in the face to the viewers with her not being her authentic self.

For a reboot to work for RHOBH, it may be time to say goodbye to the OG of Beverly Hills. Even though there will be a tough spot to fill, Bravo can grow and better the franchise by focusing on Sutton Strake, Crystal Minkoff, and Erika Jayne and demoting Garcelle Beauvais as a friend of the role. These four ladies have come out on top through drama, and thanks to their performances during the reunion, they have secured their diamond, at least in viewers' eyes.

3 The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Never-ending Gorga/Guidice Drama Is Old

Nineteen times and a flip of a table later, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has brought some of the most iconic moments in reality TV history. Still, the drama that made RHONJ what it is today may have gotten too far, and it is time to say goodbye to some cast members. With viewers patiently waiting for what seems to be the most lackluster seasons of RHONJ, it shows it needed to separate from some of the ladies and husbands. At the center of all the drama in this show has always been the Gorgas vs. the Giudice, which would ultimately decide how the season would go depending on whose side the cast would choose. The drama between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice may be getting too old, and some fights between Teresa and her brother, Joe Gorga, are hard to watch.

Bravo needs to figure out the correct pathway. Still, for the show to keep moving forward, the people who should stay should be Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider since all four of them have been able to move forward in between each other and have supported each other throughout the seasons. Besides having this cast, it is also time for Bravo to diminish the role of the house husbands because they have started to take over the drama that may not even need their involvement.

2 The Real Housewives of Potomac

It's Time to Part With at Least One of the Green-Eyed Bandits

Probably one of the most divided casts in Housewives history has been The Real Housewives of Potomac cast. Season 8 has been the hardest for many viewers because nobody is willing to move forward from the drama that has carried over for at least three seasons. It may have been fun initially to see these women go at it with each other, but the unwillingness to move forward makes it difficult and unenjoyable to watch. The central rift between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant is at the center of it all. It has created a hostile environment that even seems to make the cast uncomfortable because no one can have a friendship with anybody until they decide whose side they are on.

As much as Candiace has been a fan-favorite for years, it may be time for her to hang her flute, not for lack of entertainment, but for the sole purpose of growing her career outside of Housewives, and she doesn't need the show. For the show to be able to go back to the fullness of season 1, Bravo could think of keeping Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, newbie Nnkea Ihim, and Mia Thornton since they all have developing stories and have brought many laughs to viewers throughout this lackluster season. But after Robyn hid her marital drama in Season 7, she can go too.

1 The Real Housewives of Atlanta

A Full Shakeup Is Necessary

The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been gone with the wind fabulous for many years, but the last season proved they are in desperate need of a reboot. Even though it seemed this cast would be able to bring in the fun and the drama, they could not bring it like years before when the feud between Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore took over the season. Not only was Marlo feuding with Kenya, but her attitude to many things throughout the season made it evident that she was not ready to be a peach holder, and it was a mistake to promote her. Besides Marlo, the storylines that Drew Sidora and Sanya Ross brought to the plate were boring or cringeworthy (Drew sang to her ex-husband at the reunion and signed her goodbye). With the longest-standing OG, Kandi Burruss, leaving the franchise, it leaves an open spot for someone to make a return, which was nerve-wracking to find out who it would be, but with the return of Porsha Williams is giving the peaches a fighting chance to coming back as one of the best franchises.

Besides having Porsha, Bravo cannot let go of Kenya Moore not only because of her personality but because she is still trying to grow her family; Sheree Whitefield has shown she has what it takes to make a comeback, and Cynthia Bailey should be brought back, with her Lake Bailey and her newly single lifestyle.

