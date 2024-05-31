Bravo hit the jackpot when they saw the success they were receiving by starting a show revolving around Housewives. It may have seemed like a dumb idea at first. Still, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County knew what they were getting themselves into and performed flawlessly, which started a trend of seeing what other Housewives from different cities would be like. Boy, did they nail it with the cities they chose to follow!

Viewers have had the opportunity to see many cast members come and go through this franchise, and there is an attachment to many of these shows. Whether a comfort show or pure entertainment, The Real Housewives has brought joy to viewers' lives for many years and has significantly impacted them. It is hard to choose a favorite moment or a favorite franchise, but every single one of these franchises is unique in its way, and some may be stronger than others. There has not been a topic that Housewives haven't covered which has made waves in people's lives. From arrests to divorces to Munchhausen disease and clip, these women have all made themselves known, and it is time to rank every version of The Real Housewives franchise.

12 The Real Housewives of D.C. (2010)

A Housewives franchise focused on the lives of women involved in politics or married to politicians seemed like a brilliant idea. The Real Housewives of D.C. premiered in 2010. It was bound to be a great franchise since it would give viewers an inside scoop on what it's like to be a part of the socialite class in D.C. Viewers were left hanging, wanting to know more about these women's lives.

Andy Cohen said he loved it so much and wished he could have given it another season.

Still, they will never forget how Michaele Salahi and her husband crashed President Barack Obama's first state dinner, which created chaos since they snuck in so quickly to an event of high standards. After this catastrophe, Bravo decided to cancel the show; Andy Cohen said he loved it so much and wished he could have given it another season, "But that show got torpedoed by the'Salamis'. There was such a stink on it from those two."

11 The Real Housewives of Dallas (2016-2021)

The excellent state of Texas could not be left behind and not have its own franchise. The Real Housewives of Dallas had the potential to become a great franchise, but the show had many issues since the beginning, and it was lucky to have lasted five seasons.

The main issue that viewers and the cast could see was the racism problems it had. Not only was the show dealing with these issues, but it also didn't help that the show's last season was during the start of the COVID pandemic, in which many people were still learning how to navigate this global pandemic, and the Dallas ladies were not doing an excellent job at showing they were being careful. In an interview with Reality Blurb, Dr. Tiffany Moon, a cast member from Dallas, said that the universe was telling them that the show was not working, and her feud with Kameron Westcott enhanced the franchise's many problems.

10 The Real Housewives of Dubai (2022 -)

With almost two seasons, The Real Housewives of Dubai could potentially become a great franchise. What keeps it in the lower ranks is that it only has one entire season done, and its upcoming second season is showing to make viewers shake from the many alliances shifting in Dubai. It is important to note that the one that has helped the show become even more popular is cast member Chanel Ayan.

Any time she is shown on screen, viewers are ready for the next thing she will say, making everyone laugh and become a top-tier housewife; she also has excellent one-liners that have become iconic, like her "Period dot" comeback. Besides Chanel being at the center of it all, the glamour that had been missed by many of the other franchises is shown in Dubai, and it is bringing people into a world that many people may have had a different perspective on. The ladies have known each other for a while, but what could harm them, like any other franchise, is not being able to move on from issues and having the capacity to move forward.

9 The Real Housewives of New York City (2023 Reboot)

When shows start to hit a point where they are not connecting with the audience anymore, and changes need to be made, they decide to start a reboot. The Real Housewives of New York City has been one of the Housewives franchises most loved by audiences, but the show needed a reboot after Season 13. The new ladies of New York brought a breath of fresh air to Bravo that no one knew was missing.

Sure, it would have been nice to continue following the lives of the past cast, but this cast was younger and more refreshed, which meant it would bring in new drama and be able to connect with audiences better. Even though these ladies did not get into too many crazy arguments, it made many viewers change their perspectives on who they thought the season's standouts would be. Thanks to Jessel Tank and her antics, she got viewers to keep watching to see how her growing feud with some of the ladies would end. Also, having someone as high profile as Jenna Lyons showed that Bravo can still bring in people from different career points in their lives. The ladies are about to embark on their second season, and they are now prepared to bring in the drama on Brynn Whitfield reminded viewers, " I wouldn't be caught dead at Catch ... I'm not a D-list model."

8 The Real Housewives of Potomac (2016 -)

During its early years, the Real Housewives of Potomac had everything to become one of the top Housewives franchises. Still, as the seasons went by, some of the cast started to become more calculated and began to go through the Housewives curse of the cast not getting along at all, which made it restrictive for there to be an actual show. In the beginning, the main characters from this franchise are seen as Gizelle Bryant and the Grand Dame Karen Hueger. These two were the heart of Potomac because they showed two different perspectives on what life is like there while also showing they had an ongoing feud for many years.

Potomac used to be a very light-hearted show, and viewers would come every week to watch the antics the ladies would have. It was seen that the show had its most perfect cast with the additions of Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, but the confrontation between the two created a rift between all the ladies that they hadn't been able to repair. Now, the show has undergone many changes, and viewers cannot wait to see the new era of Potomac.

7 The Real Housewives of Miami (2011 -)

Sometimes, when shows are rebooted, it doesn't mean they were not significant. They needed to take a break from being in the spotlight, as with The Real Housewives of Miami. When the show was on the air back in 2011, it may not have been the viewer's favorite, and it was showing for the low ratings it was receiving, so Bravo came up with the solution of putting the show on pause after its third season.

This was the best decision the network could have made because, when it was brought back eight years after it orginally ended on Peacock, it showed everyone how a reboot should work. Instead of getting rid of the whole cast, the decision was to bring back three veterans and bring fresh blood to the show, and they hit the nail on who they chose for the cast. The show has become more popular season after season, and thanks to the additions of Guerdy Abraira, Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova, it shook up the cast and kept all the veterans on their toes.

6 The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (2020 -)

"Receipts, proofs, screenshots, timeline, f**king everything," viewers have heard these sounds everywhere this year after The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City created one of the most shocking reveals in reality TV history by exposing Monica Garcia to be in charge of a troll page account called Reality Von Tease. Even after creating a big scandal, the show has become an instant classic since many of the situations on this show are very different from any other Housewives franchise.

Sure, there have been arrests on other Housewives shows, but no one will ever forget seeing Jen Shah fleeing on a cast trip because the FBI was looking for her. Even though Jen Shah left the show and left a void in it, she was quickly forgotten because Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay knew what they had to do to make sure their show was still followed by viewers and made it enjoyable to watch. The following season without Monica will be enjoyable to watch since it'll show the aftermath of her reveal, but these ladies know how to bring it and learn not to talk about their bathtubs.

5 The Real Housewives of New Jersey (2009 -)

As one of the most beloved franchises by viewers all around, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has understood the assignment for many seasons. Even though the dynamics have completely changed between the Gorgas and the Giudice families, it still brings back many iconic moments throughout the cast. It is clear to everyone that viewers are continuously interested in knowing the next step for Teresa Giudice in her life and how she will continue to grow her "love bubble."

The show has lost its spark from the earlier years thanks to the addition of Margaret Josephs, since she has been trying to manipulate many of the narratives on the show. RHONJ was one of the first shows to have seen a big scandal with the arrest of Joe Giudice and Teresa, but seeing her significantly grow from past mistakes has become a journey that everyone has enjoyed.

4 The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2008 -)

As one of Bravo's OG franchises, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been one of the most beloved franchises because of its many iconic moments throughout the year and the great cast it had for many seasons until this last one. The show had one of the longest Housewives on the show, Kandi Burruss, and even one of their most successful cast members since she has had many opportunities thanks to her time on the show.

Still, besides Kandi, some of the biggest names in reality TV history have come out from this show, like Nene Leakes, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams. They have created some of the best moments that will go down in history. As one of the most popular franchises, viewers could see that with every season, a change was felt in the cast, and they started to argue too much and not come together as a group. In the end, Bravo came up with the decision to reboot the show and bring in new faces while keeping some veteran faces a la Miami. The show lost its spark with its latest season, but with its changes, it promises a Gone with the Wind fabulous season.

3 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2010 -)

When thinking of a glamourous bunch, the cast and show that may come to mind is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This show has had one of the most well-known cast members in all the franchises, and many of the names of this cast have made their mark on reality TV history. Such is the case with Lisa Vanderpump. She was a part of the first season and became the target for many of the ladies until it reached a point where there was enough of finger-pointing.

Some of the most iconic moments in Housewives have come from Beverly Hills, like the dinner party from hell from the first season, the Amsterdam trip from hell, and "Goodbye Kyle" after Kyle Richards is kicked out of Lisa Vanderpump's house. These ladies have been through it all, but the one with a first-class seat has been Kyle Richards since she is the only one from the show who has been on it since its first season. The old seasons of Beverly Hills will always have a special place in viewers' hearts, and with the newest season filming at the moment, it is certain to stir the pot since many of them have been on this for so long that it is time to be honest about everything in their lives.

2 The Real Housewives of Orange County (2006 -)

"That's my opinion!" is probably a sound that many people have heard for years, and thanks to Tamra Judge, the popularity of The Real Housewives of Orange County has grown even more. What makes this show work so well is the many differences between each lady. Lawyers, gym trainers, insurance sellers, and real estate agents have shown what it's like to live in Orange County and experience every aspect.

At the core of the show is Vicki Gunvalson, who was known as the OG of the OC for many years. Even though she may not be on the show anymore, she was one of the first Housewives and paved the way for all the franchises that came out after hers. The show has gone through its ups and downs of looking manipulated by the cast at times, but it has never lost its essence of being one of the most fun franchises to watch. Everyone will never forget the many Puerto Vallarta trips where the ladies have had a chance to whoop it up!

1 The Real Housewives of New York City (2008 Original)

From Bethenny Frankel to Jill Zarin, the original Real Housewives of New York City is hands down one of the best franchises. It has not only created very successful businesswomen like Bethenny Frankel, but it showed a different light on the lives of people living in New York City. These women have created many memories, and it is sad to think they are from the past. Still, no one will ever forget "Money can't buy you class" or any of the Berkshire trips on which things always took a turn, but Dorina Medley always made it pleasant for everyone.

Even though the show did go through a mini reboot during Season 5 it showed what they could do by keeping veterans and bringing in Carole Radzwill, Heather Thomson and Aviva Drescher into the cast. The ladies of RHONY are always busy, and viewers cannot wait to see how they can get their favorite ladies back onto their screens. Still, Bravo gave a gift to the fans by having the most beloved ladies go for a rendition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Legacy to close the RHONY chapter for them.

