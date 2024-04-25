The Big Picture Some Real Housewives stars have ventured into music, creating iconic tracks such as "On Display" and "Money Can't Buy You Class."

Each star is granted one entry on the ultimate Real Housewives playlist, showcasing quality and iconicness.

Songs like "Coffee and Love" and "Gone with the Wind Fabulous" add flare and fun to the world of Housewives music.

Fame has gone to the heads of some of the reality stars of The Real Housewives. And with fame comes the idea that they can turn into a recording artist. And for some of the ladies, they have produced some of the most iconic songs, for better or for worse. From Melissa Gorga's "On Display" to "Money Can't Buy You Class" by Countess Luann de Lesseps, it's time to set up the ultimate Real Housewives playlist!

For this playlist, the housewives will only be granted one entry. While they may have multiple hit tracks, we will only focus on one. Many of the Housewives' family members have had their shot in the recording studio, but we will focus solely on the main stars. Sorry Guidice kids, not this time. Of course, the word "best" is objective, so this ranking takes into consideration the quality and iconicness of the various tracks. Surely, there will be songs missing from this list, but you should most definitely add them to your playlists! For now, here's your Top 10!

10 Ashley Darby

"Coffee and Love"

As a member of the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby's time on the show was showcased by some really messy moments. But nothing takes the cake like her single "Coffee and Love." A song meant for and prominently featuring her now ex-husband, Michael Darby, the track was produced by her brother. And let's just say the raw yet autotuned vocals and accompanying music video are a sight to see. It's a flirty and fun track with the right amount of cringe. The track features rap verses performed by Cazanova, who seems to be present in hopes to save the repetition of the lyrics. For a track by a Bravolebrity, it's not terrible! Thankfully, she has some great costars to help boost her pride by complimenting her on the song.

9 Adriana de Moura

"Fyah"

If this song doesn't get you on your feet, I don't know what will! Adriana de Moura gives you the Latin flare that is an ode to Miami. "Fyah" is the greatest tribute next to Will Smith's "Welcome to Miami" and "Miami is Nice," as made popular by the hit sitcom The Golden Girls. The music video for The Real Housewives of Miami's song features barely any moments of her attempting to sing, but Adriana sure does have those feet on fire! The beat is fuego. The lyrics, not so much. An honorable mention should go to her song "Feel the Rush" for being the theme of the franchise.

8 Danielle Staub

"Real Close"

As one of the quintessential villains from all the franchises, fans may be shocked to learn that The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Staub actually has a soft spot! And a pretty nice voice, albeit breathy. Teaming up with singer Lori Michaels, the track tells the story of a tortured relationship marred with commitment issues. Debuting the track on Watch What Happens Live helped open up a lot of rumors regarding the relationship between the housewife and the singer. But those rumors are no match for the Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade pairing! Regardless, Danielle's temperament was turned down thanks to this track. She has proven that villains do in fact have a heart!

7 Candiace Dillard Bassett

"Drive Back"

Candiace Dillard Bassett is coming for the top spot with a great song and video! Filled with cameos from her fellow Real Housewives of Potomac cast mates, "Drive Back" has a great beat, a solid vocal, and a captivating music video. Candiace has a swag in her performance that allows her to fit right into the genre with ease. The song even got a stamp of approval from the Hip Hop queen herself, Nicki Minaj!

6 Kandi Burruss

"Fly Above"

As one of the few actually decorated songwriters and recording artists prior to their stint on the program, selecting the right song for Miss Kandi Burruss was quite difficult. Fans of early 2000s pop music will most certainly recognize Kandi from her hit "Don't Think I'm Not" or from penning hits like TLC's "No Scrubs." Focusing on her music since her debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, one of her best tracks is "Fly Above." Riffing off of the mantra, "When they go, we go high," Kandi serves her impeccable voice in this radio-ready hit. That whistle tone? Exceptional. Fans of The Masked Singer know that, with or without a Night Angel mask on, she's got an exceptional voice.

5 Melisa Gorga

"On Display"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans may know Melissa Gorga now solely because of the never-ending feud with her sister-in-law, but Melissa officially made her mark on the franchise when she decided that she was ready to become a recording artist. Documented for all to see on the show, Melissa was able to display the makings of an iconic moment. From recording the track in her makeshift basement recording studio to debuting it live in front of a room full of rowdy party guests, "On Display" became Melissa's anthem. Using the title to discuss life in the spotlight, the track helped launch her podcast of the same name. No one's saying that this is top tier music, but simply being iconic has helped define the collaboration of music and The Real Housewives. Honorable mentions, her songs "Rockstar" and "I Just Wanna."

4 Kim Zolciak

"Tardy for the Party"

When your song spawns an entire spin-off franchise, it's iconic, to say the least! Kim Zolciak's "Tardy for the Party" is everything we love about Bravolebrities making music. It's pure camp. And the fact that the song debuted during the Season 2 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta forced the already testy women to have an immediate reaction. Even with the aforementioned Kandi Burruss on the writing and producing team for "Tardy for the Party," she couldn't salvage Kim's vocals when she performed it live. While we easily could include "Google Me" and "Wig (Wish I Gave a S***)" on a more comprehensive list, the hits would never have kept coming had it not been for this groundbreaking moment in Bravo history.

3 Kenya Moore

"Gone with the Wind Fabulous"

The women of Atlanta really do know how to turn in hits! With the lead off lyrics being "You say I'm fake. I say I'm fabulous," listeners know this Real Housewives track is something that would go down in history. The "twirl" may have even inspired lyrics for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11's Silky Nutmug Ganache's verse in "Queens Everywhere." Speaking of, Drag Race legend Shangela makes an appearance in the music video for the track. A song inspired by her infamous clap back and feuds with her fellow cast members, Kenya Moore took her moment and made the most of it! It's a club hit for those who don't mind getting messy on the dance floor!

2 Luanna de Lesseps

"Money Can't Buy You Class"

Selecting just one song from the Cabaret Queen was near impossible. The Real Housewives of New York legend Countess Luann de Lesseps made a musical name for herself with the debut of "Money Can't Buy You Class," which, of course, led to other classics like "Chic C'est La Vie" and "Feeling Jovani." Infused with electronic disco and a lot of autotune, Countess Luann sing-speaks about what it means to be classy with a list of do's and don't's. Using her infamy to launch a series of cabaret shows and Pride appearances, Luann has leaned into the camp and the fans keep buying tickets to the show!

1 Erika Jayne

"XXPEN$IVE"

If you walked into a club and heard "XXPEN$IVE," you might think it was the latest track from pop music's latest IT girl. But you'd be wrong. The absolute banger is the hit single from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne. Having already established herself as a Billboard charting dance hit maker, Erika Jayne used her fame from her appearance on the show to continue to boost her career as a musician. Between countless Pride appearances, a solo tour, and a Vegas residency, Erika Jayne knows what the fans want when she's not mixed up in the drama of her life. "XXPEN$IVE" is an exceptional dance track with a brilliant hook and evocatively sexy music video. If there's ever one song that could define the entire scope of The Real Housewives franchise, it's "XXPEN$IVE."

