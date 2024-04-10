The Big Picture April 15, 2024: Over a dozen iconic Bravo shows from 'Bravo Vault' will stream on Peacock.

Some of the most iconic reality shows from what Peacock is referring to as the “Bravo Vault” are all set to begin streaming on the platform starting April 15, 2024. So get ready for a trip down memory lane because NBCUniversal’s streaming platform is literally going back in time for you to add over a dozen TV shows to its lineup.

The Real Housewives franchise, in particular, will find a brand-new audience on Peacock as more shows and spinoffs become available on the streaming service. This includes I Dream of Nene: Wedding Special, which followed The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes as she got married to her husband Gregg Leakes. Better yet — the RHOA spinoff Kandi’s Wedding, starring Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker along with Kim Zolciak’s spinoff Don’t Be Tardy for The Wedding, which was later renamed to Don’t Be Tardy, are also included in the lineup.

In addition to that, Karen Hunger’s The Real Housewives of Potomac family reunion spinoff titled Karen’s Grand Dame Reunion will also be getting listed. But the most exciting addition to the list is the first and only season of The Real Housewives of D.C., the show that gained global attention after reality star Michaele Salahi and her husband crashed a party at the White House in one of the show’s episodes. The show was canceled soon after that, which largely added to its novelty. Nonetheless, there’s a whole treat awaiting for fans of The Real Housewives franchise.

‘The Real Housewives’ Franchise Isn’t the Only Addition to Peacock

One of the most exciting additions to Peacock’s Bravo lineup is all nine seasons of Shahs of Sunset which follows six Persian-American friends as they attempt to balance their social and work life with their family. On a side note — Mercedes “MJ” Javid, who plays one of the mains in the show, also went on to star in The Traitors Season 2, which is another show available available to stream on Peacock.

The fresh Bravo lineup hasn’t missed out on culinary reality shows either — we’re also getting Top Chef: Just Desserts Season 1 and Season 2, hosted by Gail Simmons. Then there are five seasons of The Rachel Zoe Project to look forward to, starring celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe as she expands her business. Other popular reality shows set to be taken by Peacock from the Bravo Vault include Married to Medicine: Los Angeles, Tabatha Takes Over, Blood, Sweat & Heels, Thicker Than Water, and NYC Prep.

All of these additions join Peacock’s already impressive Bravo lineup, which also includes next-day streaming of all current Bravo series along with extended and uncensored versions of some episodes. This list features some of the Cable network’s most iconic productions like Vanderpump Rules, The Valley, and Top Chef.

Over a dozen of these freshly announced shows from the Bravo Vault will be available to stream on Peacock from April 15, 2024.

