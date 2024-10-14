The Real Housewives has become one of the most beloved reality series of all time, leading to numerous spin-offs that capture the attention of more and more fans. Filled with drama, fun, and genuine connections, these shows keep viewers coming back for more each time. It all started with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006, and since then, the franchise has grown into a multi-city empire brimming with larger-than-life personalities and unfiltered fiery drama. With so many spin-offs to keep track of, it can be tricky to know where to find them all. Fortunately, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about each spin-off, including where to watch, the cast members, and the plots.

So, without further ado, here is your complete guide to every Real Housewives spin-off and where to catch them. Enjoy!

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country.

The Spin-Offs of the 'Real Housewives' Franchise

Bethenny Ever After (2010)

Image via Bravo

Bethenny Ever After is a Bravo reality TV series that follows Bethenny Frankel, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. In this spin-off, we get an inside look at her life as she faces the challenges of marriage, motherhood, and her successful business.

Known for her quick wit, humor, and resilience, Frankel is adored by many who appreciate her authenticity on the show. Her journey—full of ups and downs—continues to captivate fans till this day, especially on social media.

Watch on Bravo

Bethenny Ever After Release Date June 10, 2010 Main Genre Family Seasons 3 Website http://www.bravotv.com/bethenny-getting-married

Boys to Manzo (2014)

Image via Bravo

Boys to Manzo is a series that focuses on the Manzo family and centers on family dynamics as young men navigate adulthood. We'll get an inside look into the hilarity, chaos, and life lessons of growing up in a sometimes wild but fun, family.

Watch on Bravo TV

Image via Bravo

Date My Ex: Jo & Slade is a series about Jo De La Rosa and Slade Smiley who navigate the dating scene post intense breakups. The show gives viewers a deeper look into their lives, particularly their romantic relationships and personal triumphs.

Watch on Amazon

Don't Be Tardy (2012-2020)

Image via Bravo

This series chronicles the life of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her marriage to Kroy Biermann, and the family dynamics. Through the show, we get a closer into their extravagant lifestyle and the challenges they sometimes face.

Watch on Bravo

Havana Elsa (2013)

Image via Bravo

Focusing on Elsa Patton, this series offers an intimate glimpse into her life and the close-knit relationships she shares with her family, especially her daughter, Marysol.

Watch on Bravo

I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding (2013)

Image via Bravo

This fun and exciting series follows NeNe Leakes as she prepares for her wedding day with Gregg Leakes, exploring their relationship and the drama surrounding their big day.

Watch on Bravo

Kandi & The Gang (2022)

Image via Bravo

Following Kandi Burruss and her family as they run their restaurant, Old Lady Gang, this series gives viewers a deeper look into the balance of work, personal life, and family dynamics.

Watch on Bravo

The Kandi Factory (2013)

Image via Bravo

The Kandi Factory is a reality series that follows Kandi Burruss, a Grammy-winning songwriter and entrepreneur, as helps aspiring singers become successful. The show is set in her Atlanta studio, highlighting Kandi's creative process but also the challenges that come with her career as an artist.

Image via Bravo

A popular Real Housewives spin-off, this series follows Kandi Burruss and her friends as they embark on a ski trip filled with fun, drama, and personal revelations.

Watch on NBC

Kandi's Wedding (2014)

Image via Bravo

This beautiful series follows Kandi Burruss as she plans out her wedding day, showing viewers the ups and downs leading up to her big day. With many heartfelt moments, laughter, and minor hiccups, the series showcases the joys and stress of being in love.

Watch on Bravo

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake (2023)

Image via Bravo

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake is a series that follows Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they embark on an exciting road trip filled with many fun adventures and personal growth.

Watch on Bravo

Manzo'd with Children (2014)

Image via Bravo

This series follows the Manzo family as they navigate the complexities of family life, relationships, and the journey of their children transitioning into adulthood. The show showcases many heartfelt moments and gives us a closer look into the joys and challenges of raising a family.

Watch on Bravo

Tamra's OC Wedding (2013)

Image via Bravo

Tamras OC Wedding follows Tamra Barney as she plans her wedding to Eddie Judge. The series captures many tumultuous and beautiful moments leading up to her big day.

Watch on Bravo

Teresa Checks In (2020)

Image via Bravo

Teresa Checks In is about Teresa Giudice as she navigates life after her time in prison. In the series, we'll get a look into how she rebuilds her life and relationships, creating more balance with the ones she loves. Many heartfelt candid moments show us Teresa's resilience and determination to truly better her life.

Watch on Amazon

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (2021)

Image via Peacock

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip follows the beloved former housewives from different series as they travel together. Filled with drama and fun, it captures a very similar essence of the original shows. Fans get a front-row seat to special moments that bring the women together, highlighting their friendships and special bonds. The show is a refreshing reminder of why fans fell in love with these women in the first place, sharing more of their personalities, growth, and bonds that keep us coming back for more.

Watch on Bravo

The Valley (2015)

Image via Peacock

The Valley is a scripted comedy series that follows a group of friends navigating relationships and personal lives in Los Angeles. With a vibe similar to the Real Housewives franchise, the spin-off highlights the highs and lows of friendship in a city filled with a lot of success and ambition.

Watch on Peacock

The Valley A reality TV show that follows a group of friends in a luxurious Californian neighborhood, focusing on their glamorous lifestyles and intricate relationships. The series offers an inside look at their social lives, including parties, romantic entanglements, and personal conflicts. As the friends navigate their ambitions and loyalties, the show highlights the drama and challenges that come with living in an elite suburban setting.

Vanderpump Rules (2013)

Image via Bravo

One of the most popular spin-offs of Real Housewives is Vanderpump Rules. The show focuses on the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, SUR. Throughout the series, we get an inside look into the lives and relationships of the young waitstaff (which, of course, includes a lot of fiery drama that keeps fans hooked).

Watch on Bravo

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR.

Vanderpump Rules After Show (2013)

Image via Bravo

More drama begins! Vanderpump Rules After Show gives fans a chance to see more of the fiery drama with cast members discussing the latest episodes. The after-show reveals behind-the-scenes footage and gives viewers an inside look into the relationships and challenges faced at SUR.

Watch on Bravo