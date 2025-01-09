At this point in time, the sprinter van has become an entire character on The Real Housewives. When the ladies have to travel from one location to another, they all board the sprinter van. And let's just say, some magical moments are made. Fights, spats, and arrests. Iconic moments have been made inside the luxury vehicle. It's become a pressure cooker of explosions that fans have come to look forward to.

Across the entire Real Housewives Cinematic Universe, the sprinter van has been a vessel for conversations, fights, and revelations to occur. Because there's simply no place to go. Once the conversation gets going, there's no way out! Of course, if that vehicle is sitting idle, you can run away from the authorities. Here are ten of the biggest moments that have happened in the sprinter van on The Real Housewives.

10 Sprinter Versus Private Jet

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Kenya Moore causing chaos and animosity? A shock to no one. Since The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to her beautiful daughter, this mother has ensured that anytime she has to travel, she and her daughter are taken care of. Even if it means that others are put out. In one of the many moments of controversy, Kenya Moore lured the ladies onto the sprinter van for their trip to South Carolina while she and Latoya Ali lived the lavish life aboard a private jet. That's not what it means to be a good host! Whether by coincidence or not, the sprinter van Kenya chartered for the ladies had some air conditioning issues, so the women were truly sweating it out. And they were not happy.

Rightly so! When Drew Sidora finally dropped the piping-hot tea that Kenya advised her not to tell the other ladies about her mode of transportation, it took another turn when they discovered that Kenya was bringing her baby with her, something the other new moms were not granted an opportunity to do. Tempers flared at the start of the trip, and it just went downhill from there. Little did we know that the mode of transportation would be the precursor to one of the most iconic girls' trip on any franchise. Bolo anyone?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

9 "It's Not About Teddi!"

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Image via Bravo

Perhaps the women on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills studied the iconic moments from their counterparts in Salt Lake City because they have challenged them for iconic sprinter van moments over the past few seasons. Season 14 has seen a bit of a hard refresh for many friendships. With Dorit Kemsley separating from PK Kemsley, she's also hit a rough patch with her close friend Kyle Richards. Going through a separation is never easy, so she found a new, yet temporary, confidant in Sutton Stracke. The two have had their issues in the past, but Sutton truly wanted to be there for Dorit in her time of need. And Dorit believed it. Until the demonic side of Sutton returned.

As Kathy Hilton's trip to Oceanside concludes, the women load up into the sprinter, and Sutton gives herself a heavy pour as she airs her grievances. While once again hammering down on everyone for being "honest and open," Sutton calls out Erika Jayne for whispering at the table during the previous night's dinner. Sutton is not a fan of the stage whisper because, let's face it, Sutton hates not being included in the fun. So, as she brings up this moment, Dorit tries to clarify the situation regarding just how close she is to former castmate Teddi Mellencamp. In the end, "It's not about Teddi." It's about the off-handed comment about how Dorit flip-flops her stories and should be allowed to be called out, which she does not quite understand. Once Dorit raises her voice, Sutton "ma'ams" her, and the short-lived truce is over. She may no longer be on the show, but damn, did Teddi get some incredible screen time! Time to bring her back!

8 The Smell

'The Real Housewives of Miami'

If you fart in a sprinter van and nobody hears it, does it make a sound? Let's discuss The Real Housewives of Miami's infamous fartgate. Here's the thing, when you're stuck in tight quarters with a large group of people, there are just certain things you should be aware of. Flatulence is one of them. On the way to Larsa Pippen's charity basketball game, Adriana de Moura's stomach woes became a point of contention. Not because of the actual smells but because of the two-faced discussions happening about it behind her back. Marysol Patton felt it was her place to run that information to the rest of the group, specifically Alexia Nepola. Now, "fartgate" was the spark that set off a series of events that should never have been anywhere near a charity event. Marysol and Adriana exchange some heated words about who is stuck with whom, but somehow the discussion of farts turns into discussions of other body functions done in the restroom.

Alexia begins to discuss her husband, Todd Nepola, who is noticeably absent from the excursion. This prompts her to explain that the reason for this is none other than his problems with Adriana. Feeling that she is partly the reason she is forced to work on her marriage, Alexia fires back at Adriana just as Marysol defends her friend that Adriana sleeps around with others' boyfriends. This causes Adriana to call Maryson a venomous snake and a drunk. But leave it to Lisa Hochstein to hit the nail on the head and sum up the sprinter trip in confessional, "One is full of gas and one is full of s--t."

The Real Housewives of Miami Release Date February 22, 2011 Finale Year November 30, 2023 Cast Lea Black , Adriana De Moura , Marysol Patton , Alexia Nepola , Larsa Pippen , Cristy Rice , Lisa Hochstein , Joanna Krupa Seasons 6 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Peacock Showrunner Scott Dunlop Expand

7 Sutton Stracke's Vegas Outburst Apology

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Image via Bravo

Perhaps there is something about Sutton Stracke in a sprinter van that makes magic happen. To celebrate Crystal Kung Minkoff's 40th birthday, the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills headed to Las Vegas for a raunchy weekend of fun, laughs, and good times. Well, on the itinerary was a trip to see Magic Mike Live. Knowing how raunchy the show could be, the women were advised to bring dollar bills and dress for a chance to be brought up on stage. Well, something triggered Sutton. Was it the content of the show which she totally should have known about, or was it being left out of being included in the fun? Either way, Sutton, who is a member of the American Ballet Foundation, was furious to be there, supporting male strippers, and stormed out of the theater. Kyle Richards, who was trying to be a good friend, asked we all had on our minds, "Are you upset that they didn't ask you to go up there when you wore pants to go up there?" Well, don't blame the pants, but she was clearly onto something because it triggered Sutton to snap.

After pouting in the hotel lobby, the ladies headed back to the sprinter van where the women reconvened. As a reminder, this getaway was all about Crystal. She wasn't offended about Sutton leaving. Erika, whose friends were a part of the show, truly didn't care that Sutton bounced. The only person pressed was Dorit Kemsley. She had just had it that Sutton made another moment all about her. Erika continued to point out that she should have known what she was getting herself into, Sutton admitted that she was not a voyeur of pornography, even when she was with her husband. In the end, Garcelle Beauvais' prediction of World War III didn't occur in the sprinter van. Instead, Sutton apologized for her reaction towards her friend Kyle. And not about taking the moment away from the birthday girl.

6 The Gorga's Marital Spat

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Showcasing your life for the world may seem easy for those of us watching from the comfort of our couches, but this is reality for the stars we watch on screen. Most of the time, if you're tuning into The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it's expected to see Teresa Giudice feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. Rarely are we exposed to the marital woes between Melissa and Joe. The cast was down the shore to honor Joe and Teresa's father, but it all almost got derailed as the alcohol led to an intense moment between husband and wife. When Joe accuses Melissa of being a flirt, he mentions a comment Teresa had made in Lake George where she was clearly mocking her sister-in-law. In one of the rarest moments, Teresa actually comes to Melissa's defense to say it was just a joke. Well, Joe's sensitivity causes Melissa to tell the tables that Joe is "high-maintance," which allegedly is the trigger for Joe Gorga.

On their way into the sprinter van, Melissa walks ahead of Joe, who is irate that she didn't wait for her husband. This prompts him to slam the van door as he mansplains why he believes what she did was wrong. Margaret Joseph, sitting in a row behind them, tries to simmer Joe's temper down by reminding him how much his wife loves her, but he's still hung up about being called out. He then brings out a conversation better suited for the couple's therapy, divulging to everyone in the sprinter van that he might have some jealousy and animosity toward his wife for becoming a successful businesswoman. Joe's true colors are exposed, though the difficulty of the surrounding circumstances are likely to have caused his sudden outburst.