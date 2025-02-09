We all know the American Real Housewives series sucks up all the limelight. The international shows notoriously don't do well. The Real Housewives of Dubai has been put on “pause” after two seasons, The Real Housewives of Vancouver was canceled after it’s second season, and The Real Housewives of Melbourne was shelved after five seasons. However, one Real Housewives show from Australia is hiding in the shadows — The Real Housewives of Sydney. So here’s why you need to take the show out from down under and put it up on your watchlist. Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Sydney started off with a bang! Although chaotic, the season was very entertaining to watch. They debuted the series with an iconic OG cast of Aussies - Krissy Marsh, Nicole O’Neil, Athena X Levendi, Lisa Oldfield, Matty Samaei, Melissa Tkautz, and Victoria Rees.

The ladies know exactly how to turn the volume up on the drama meter. Lisa somehow managed to get into arguments with every single cast member. Athena was somewhat delusional, refusing to be picked on and constantly overreacted while hanging out with the ladies. Kind of reminded me of Aviva Drescher from Real Housewives of New York. Krissy, a longtime fixture on the series, is the Countess Luann de Lesseps (in her early days) of Sydney. She’s pretentious and thinks she’s the Queen Bee of Sydney. Nicole was the only housewife that was level-headed compared to the other hot messes. Regardless of the top-tier cast, the show was put on pause after it's first season. It seems all the toxicity wasn't a hit with the Aussies.

RHOS Came Back With A Vengeance