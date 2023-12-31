The Big Picture Real Housewives have evolved from showcasing lavish lifestyles to spreading rumors and engaging in malicious behavior.

Drama and scandal are essential for housewives to stay relevant on the show, often leading to outrageous behavior.

The motivation behind the drama is often the pursuit of attention and the significant paycheck that comes with being on the show.

The Real Housewives has changed a lot since it debuted in 2006, more than just the star's appearance courtesy of plastic surgery. Initially centered around affluent housewives showcasing their lavish lifestyles, generous handouts, and gossipy interactions, the show has evolved into a realm of backstabbing, catfights, malicious rumors, and even legal troubles for some.

It appears that sustaining the show with mere superficial conversations was insufficient, prompting the housewives to escalate the drama. This marked the inception of a new era within the Bravo franchise, characterized by the unearthing of dirt, the spread of rumors (sometimes unfounded), and the hiring of private investigators to substantiate suspicions.

The 'Real Housewives' Specialize in Spreading Rumors

Image by Zanda Rice, Bravo

In a recent episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa Barlow tells Angie Harrington that Meredith Marks is spreading rumors (through Monica Garcia) that she is associated with the Greek mafia and owes a substantial $170,000 to the IRS. There seems to be a consensus among the housewives that Meredith is leveraging Monica to disseminate these rumors. Lisa, once a close friend of Meredith's, noted that Meredith had pulled a similar stunt on her the previous year. Angie, clearly unimpressed with the allegations, expresses her frustration at Meredith's apparent targeting of her, her business, and her reputation. Previously, Meredith even hinted about Angie’s husband, Shawn Trujillo sleeping behind her back with men. Angie then needed to have a conversation with her husband about the subject. It was the first dose of reality for the couple when they understood what it meant to appear on such a show and needing to deal with rumors that could ruin their name.

This isn't the first time a housewife has had to contend with damaging rumors aimed at tarnishing their reputation. Examples abound, such as Lisa Vanderpump being accused of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley surrendering a dog to a kill shelter. In the Real Housewives of New Jersey, the ongoing feud between Melissa Gorga and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice reached new heights each season, culminating in Teresa and her husband Louie Ruelas revealing a rumor about Joe's wife cheating on him. Those were just rumors, but it seemed to be that Teresa and Louie's dislike of Melissa, would stop at nothing. Past experiences showed that housewives who couldn’t handle the pressure and “outings” left the show, willingly or unwillingly. Ruelas even claimed to have hired a private investigator, Bo Dietl, to dig up dirt on other housewives and their husbands, although Dietl later denied this.

Outrageous Behavior Can Sometimes Get You Fired on 'Real Housewives'

Image via Bravo

Orange County witnessed one of its most significant scandals when it was revealed that Brooks Ayers, Vicky Gunvalson's boyfriend, had fabricated a cancer diagnosis, a fact she had vehemently denied. Erika Jayne from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills faced accusations of misusing her husband's clients' funds for her lavish lifestyle, becoming a focal point of discussions among her castmates.

These instances represent just a fraction of the drama, scandals, and rumors that have unfolded on the show, all aimed at damaging the cast members' public image. The motivation behind these actions may lie in the necessity to generate drama to remain relevant on the show. Housewives often feel threatened or annoyed by castmates who attract more attention, creating resentment among them. The competition for screen time is evident when observing the interactions among Housewives cast members from various cities.

Newcomers sometimes become the target of animosity as they pose a perceived threat to gaining more popularity. Notorious examples include Gunvalson's aversion to new cast members and Giudice's discomfort with her brother, sister-in-law, and cousins Rosie Pierri and Kathy Wakile joining the show. The pursuit of attention and relevance sometimes leads housewives to adopt odd and obnoxious behaviors, resulting in unintended consequences. Danielle Staub's outrageous behavior on The Real Housewives of New Jersey led to her initial firing, and upon her return years later, she stirred up more drama by pulling Margaret Joseph's extensions. Dina Manzo left the show years earlier, citing Danielle's attempt to have her daughter taken away as the reason for her departure.

Long-time cast mate of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna also found herself out after saying harsh and mean words towards other housewives. Her behavior toward Kathy Hilton and attempts to portray her in a bad light, backfired. Kathy revealed at the season 12 reunion, which aired in October 2022, that Lisa had tried to stay relevant by fabricating storylines and that she is “The biggest bully in Hollywood.” Although Bravo and Rinna said the decision was mutual, fans don’t buy it and believe she was fired. This season, the producers seem to be considering bringing back Camille Grammer or Denise Richards, or maybe both. For now, Richards has appeared in a couple of episodes and acted a bit off, especially while interacting with Erika Jayne.

When housewives are being cast on the show, they are required to be honest and reveal their lives on the show. This also causes housewives to get annoyed by those who don’t seem to be willing to expose their problems. Kyle Richards famously exposed her sister Kim as an alcoholic and Sutton Stracke pushed Kyle to admit she was having marital problems this season. Kyle in return revealed a “secret” about Sutton that she hardly eats.

There is no love lost between the ladies of The Real Housewives, between the rumors, trying to expose hidden secrets or simply embarrassing one another in front of the camera and the world. The reason they all stay there, despite it all, is obviously the paycheck. It’s hard to give up a six-figure income, and for that, they are willing to deal with women they don’t regard as friends but mostly as enemies or rivals (except a few).

