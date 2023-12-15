The Big Picture Bravo has replaced the season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip due to multiple controversies surrounding sexual assault allegations and a lawsuit.

The original season was shelved and replaced by RHONY Legacy: Girls Trip, which also faced controversy due to racism allegations against Ramona Singer.

The fate of the shelved season looks unlikely to air as it is being used as evidence in a lawsuit against the network, highlighting previous instances of bad behavior.

When BravoCon 2023 began, network fans had one question permeating their thoughts: Will they air the season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3, or will it be shelved forever? Months before the reality TV conference, Bravo fans had been hit with news of strong allegations between Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville. There was also news released shortly after that Marco Vega, who worked on season 2 of RHUGT was suing Bravo, Peacock, and NBCUniversal. According to Vega’s lawsuit, he was hired as the butler for the second season of the reality show, and “it was Ms. Glanville, who was on RHUGT in the Berkshires, sexually harassed and abused him.” Marco Vega has alleged that the RHUGT producers encouraged the housewives to drink. He purports that they not only encouraged bad behavior, but they also did nothing to protect him from the sexual advances of a few of the ladies on the trip.

All of this was also happening amid Bethenny Frankel’s war against Bravo. Bethenny, inspired by the writers' strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike, had been working hard to speak out against the network. She felt reality stars need their union and that Bravo had allegedly forced many housewives into drinking and other bad behavior. She had a laundry list of reasons to be angry and did her best to get her fellow housewives on board with her lofty plans. Bethenny’s call of action was met with a meek response. Some former housewives, like NeNe Leakes, showed their support early on, while others called Bethenny out for being a hypocrite. All of this was mentioned in a Vanity Fair exposé. The “so-called” exposé essentially reviewed all the controversies that had been occurring about the troubled network. Bravo fans were less than enthusiastic after reading the Vanity Fair article that promised to be damning but fell flat. Everything in the article was known except for a little hint dropped by Phaedra Parks regarding the incident between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo. The major question after all of this drama was a simple one: what will Bravo do about the RHUGT season filmed in Morrocco?

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Iconic members of the "Real Housewives" franchise from coast-to-coast unite on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun and plenty of drama. Release Date November 16, 2021 Cast Dorinda Medley , Luann de Lesseps , Ramona Singer , Brandi Glanville Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 5

‘Real Housewives Legacy: Girls Trip’ Replaced ‘RHUGT’

When Caroline Manzo accused Brandi Glanville of sexual assault, it was during the season of the original 4th season of RHUGT that was supposed to air on December 14th, 2023. Caroline alleged that Brandi inappropriately touched her in addition to coercing her into a kiss. The incident occurred during filming but was not seen on camera. The ladies were, however, miked up, and subsequently, the incident was recorded. Brandi has emphatically denied the incident was non-consensual, and her lawyer has urged the network to release the audio to further prove her innocence. The audio has yet to be released, but another person who was present at the time hinted that Brandi may be right about the scenario. In the Vanity Fair article, Phaedra Parks mentioned the incident and more or less shared that things were consensual between Caroline and Brandi. The truth of the incident has yet to be confirmed, but what is known is that it contributed to the reason that the season was shelved and replaced by RHONY Legacy: Girls Trip.

What also contributed to the shelving of season 4 is the lawsuit filed by Marco Vega, who was hired as a butler for RHUGT. Marco is suing the network for allegedly creating a hostile environment that led him to be harassed by the housewives, citing Brandi Glanville as the primary culprit. That being said, he is not suing Brandi herself but the network and subsidiaries that are in charge. The most likely reason that the season won’t air isn’t because of the incident itself - it’s because the season is now being used as evidence against the network. The lawsuit noted several instances of other bad behavior throughout different seasons of Real Housewives and RHUGT, which primarily featured Brandi Glanville. Needless to say, the fate of the infamous season is looking more and more like it has been sealed permanently.

RHONY Legacy: Girls Trip has already been filmed, filling the void that RHUGT season 4 has left. Unfortunately, the replacement is also tinged with controversy. Ramona Singer has also been accused of racism. Singer is alleged to have used the N-word in a conversation with a Black crew member during season 13 of RHONY. This is one of many alleged instances of Ramona’s racial outburst, She was subsequently banned from BravoCon in November 2023 but she made an appearance at the RHONY Legacy: Girls Trip premiere, surprising many. Whether her behavior will be swept under the rug is unclear. What is certain for Bravo is that it’s better to move forward with one controversial season of The Real Housewives, rather than face more problems in the future.

