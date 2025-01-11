It's no surprise that the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is imploding. Back when the reality spin-off first premiered in 2021, it was a huge hit. Bringing fan-favorite housewives from across all the franchises to vacation together was a genius idea. It was the crossover we all needed and made for some crazy drama that spread across franchises. From a huge "Singer Stinger" meltdown by Ramona Singer in the Bahamas, to the explosive arguments between Brandi Glanville and pretty much anyone that she's on a trip with, RHUGT has most certainly delivered the drama. However, in a shocking twist of events, while filming an Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco, things got ugly and completely blew up the future of the show. RHUGT is in desperate need of a reboot, and I know the perfect cast which can breathe some fresh life into the franchise.

The 'RHUGT' Morocco Season Completely Imploded the Show

Image via Bravo

Fans still have no idea if the infamous Morocco season will ever air, after things went from bad to downright ugly. The season was highly anticipated, compiling an all-star cast that included Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Vicki Gunvalson, Camille Grammer, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi. In early 2023, it was reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Brandi Glanville and Real Housewives of New Jersey's Caroline Manzo were both no longer filming the show after an alleged incident. The show, which was originally slated to be the fourth season, was pushed back and RHONY Legacy, which was filmed in St Barts after Morocco, aired instead as the fourth season. Things went from bad to worse when Caroline filed a lawsuit against Bravo and the RHUGT producers alleging that she had been sexually harassed and assaulted by Brandi while filming in Morocco. And that’s not even everything. Brandi then sent a letter via an attorney to the network, accusing Andy Cohen of sexual harassment.

Camille, a cast member on the Morocco season, told Page Six that she thinks it was "a great season" and that it "would be a shame" if it wasn't shown and should definitely air. Unfortunately, the seasonseeing the light of day is becoming more and more unlikely as, in more recent court documents, Caroline alleges more detailed and graphic descriptions of what she says happened with Brandi on the trip.

Vicki, another cast member on the season, appeared on the My Friend, My Soulmate podcast. She confirmed that she and Brandi text every now and then saying "I adore Brandi. I feel bad for Brandi. She’s been super sick. She’s got an auto-immune disease. I think the stress has really taken over her body." Vicki also touched on how filming went in Morocco, adding “It’s not airing. And, you know, it’s too bad. I think if it aired, it would exonerate her.” She emphasized that the footage would not show Brandi doing anything of which Caroline accused her.

The network deciding to air RHONY Legacy instead was the right move. Fans had been waiting for a reprisal of the OG Real Housewives of New York City cast members. However, the series is still stuck in a downward spiral because of all the lawsuit drama and needs a reboot ASAP. I think I have the perfect cast to deliver an iconic season.

The OG 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Cast Needs To Reunite For An Ultimate Girls Trip

I think the OG ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills need to reunite for the ultimate girl's trip. Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Camille Grammer, the Richards/Hilton Sisters, and the one and only Lisa Vanderpump would be the perfect cast to give the show a breath of fresh air.

Although Vanderpump’s beef with the other ladies seems beyond the point of reconciliation, soon enough I think she will have a “come to Jesus” moment and want to reunite with the ladies, notably her ex-BFF Kyle Richards. The trip would be the perfect opportunity for the two to hash out their differences and go back to the "friendship goals" moments the two had. Dynamic duo Rinna and Eileen had unmatched energy in their seasons of RHOBH, and would bring the comedic relief we need amidst all the drama. I would love nothing more than some "WACK-A-DOODLE" time! Just what the Richards/Hilton sisters need is a vacation, following the drama surrounding Kim Richards' relapse and Kyle’s divorce. Finally, Camille is a staple of the RHOBH franchise, and she deserves a redo after everything that happened in Morocco.

Following the chaos surrounding the Morocco season, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip needs a refresh and ASAP. Seeing the success that RHONY Legacy garnered, I think that what fans want is the return of OG cast members in the same franchise that already have a dynamic with one another. Bravo tried mixing ladies from different franchises, and clearly, it only worked out for so long. That's why the return of the OG Beverly Hills ladies would make for an iconic RHUGT Season 5.

Stream episodes from all four seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in the U.S. on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEAOCK