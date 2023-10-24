The Big Picture The recent lawsuit filed against Bravo and NBC Universal by a former butler on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 reveals allegations of sexual abuse and mistreatment towards reality stars.

The lawsuit claims that producers encouraged inappropriate behavior, such as the smacking of the butler's butt and ripping off his shirt, during the show.

Bethenny Frankel, who has had her own issues with the network, has made similar claims against Bravo, highlighting the need for better treatment and support for reality TV stars.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 was once labeled Bravo's best season, full of fun, iconic lines, and laughter. However, the recent lawsuit filed tells a different story that has changed the viewpoint of that season. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Marco Vega was hired as a butler for season 2 and is suing Bravo and NBC Universal for sexual abuse while working at former RHONY housewife Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor. With former Housewife Bethenny Frankel leading the charge in similar complaints against the networks, it doesn't help Bravo's character in how their reality stars are being treated. With the new revelations of sexual abuse and mistreatment towards Bravo's reality stars, the future looks less bright than ever.

'RHUGT' Marco Vega Struggled On The Show

In the lawsuit documents obtained by TMZ, Marco Vega claims that producers encouraged him to "get the women dancing" after a hired professional concluded their strip tease performance. Doing as producers suggested, Vega didn't anticipate the actions that were soon to follow. Vega claims that while dancing, former Housewife, Phaedra Parks, smacked him on the butt while Brandi Glanville ripped off his shirt. Marco's lawsuit explains how excessively the women were drinking alcohol and echoes the accusation of Bethenny in that the network encouraged the women to engage in sexually inappropriate behavior magnified by alcohol.

Marco discusses how he informed his wife of the events that took place, and his wife was distraught, and this caused many marital issues. Vega is not suing Phaedra or Brandi, but listed them in the complaint and he is suing the network for damages. Page Six reportedly reached out to Phaedra and Brandi's reps to get their comments on the lawsuit taking place. According to Page Six, Phaedra's rep responded, "She is traveling and unavailable for comment," while Brandi's rep stated, "She has the utmost respect for Marco. Anything that occurred on the set that evening was requested by the producers and approved by Marco Vega himself."

Bethenny and Marco Describe Similar Experiences with Bravo

It's no secret that Bethenny has bad blood with the network and has a lot of similarities to what Marco experienced while on the show. According to a letter obtained by the Daily Mail, Frankel made several claims against the network on their treatment of reality TV stars. The letter discusses "hiding sexual violence and denying mental health treatment," with many reality stars from Bravo supporting Bethenny's claims that they've received "depraved treatment."

NBC Universal has released a statement saying, "We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows," which denies the many claims being made against the network. However, Bethenny doesn't plan on letting up and continues working towards holding the studios and production companies accountable.

The future for reality TV begins to shift more as more allegations of poor treatment are revealed. The Real Housewives franchise was built on women living a wealthy life that appeared fun, fabulous, and eccentric. Housewives became known for their lifestyles, over-the-top parties, and outlandish feuds. With accusations of over-supplying alcohol and sexual misconduct, how will these moments that once transpired positively forever be changed? The many moments viewers have enjoyed, such as the ladies partying, will be viewed differently. Viewers will more closely examine the circumstances surrounding the ingredients to produce iconic scenes to understand what is happening. Bethenny's call for reality stars to form a union that protects them may come sooner rather than later.