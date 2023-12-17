Get ready for a dose of glamour, drama, and a tropical escape because the original NYC ladies are making a comeback in Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Returning to Peacock this winter, the beloved fan favorites are set to embark on a new adventure, promising a thrilling twist that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As the anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of which Housewives will be joining this ultimate girls' getaway.

Season 4 is shaping up to be a glamorous sojourn, featuring stunning tropical scenery, tequila shots, and the iconic housewives' drama that fans have come to love. The stage is set for unexpected surprises, and the ladies may even encounter a new pirate to add an extra layer of excitement to their escapades. Brace yourselves for a winter full of laughs, conflicts, and unforgettable moments as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 takes you on a journey you won't want to miss.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

When Is 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Coming Out?

Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip debuted on Peacock Thursday, December 14. The first three episodes will be accessible on the premiere date, with subsequent episodes released every Thursday following the premiere week. Viewers can catch the latest episodes of the new season on Peacock, with releases scheduled for 6 a.m. ET. For those who want to catch up on previous seasons, all three seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are currently available for streaming on Peacock.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4

“The O.G. b-tches are back.” Truer words have never been spoken. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, a.k.a. RHONY Legacy, sees the reunion of the New York housewives as they take a trip down memory lane to Saline Beach, which was previously featured back on Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City. As expected, these housewives truly know how to have a good time, especially when you’re partying your way through a beautiful island filled with incredibly cute guys.

Of course, no housewives' escapade is complete without a generous serving of explosive drama. Amidst the picturesque backdrop of St. Barts, the ladies confront personal issues head-on, unafraid to engage in confrontations when necessary. But fear not, as with every drama along the way, there are always fun moments in between. Whether it’s dancing with handsome men in restaurants, spotting turtles in the crystal-clear sea, or taking a topless dip in the ocean on a breezy night, these housewives prove there’s nothing they can’t handle.

Who Stars in 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4?

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 features none other than Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

Before stepping into the world of reality TV, Bensimon's career included roles as an editor at Elle Accessories and a sought-after model, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines like Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan. Luann earned the title of "The Countess" through her marriage to a French entrepreneur.

Dorinda made her initial mark in the fashion industry and later ventured into entrepreneurship with her own cashmere company. Meanwhile, Sonja carved her niche in both fashion and entertainment, even taking on a role as a luxury brand consultant.

Having gained a reputation as the "realest" housewife, Ramona has successfully navigated the business realms of fashion and skincare. Taekman, before her reality TV stint, made significant waves as a model, leaving her mark on various publications and runway shows.

What Is 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 About?

Check out the official synopsis below for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4:

“Over a decade after first appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy reunites pop culture icons Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they jet off to beautiful St. Barths for an epic adventure of a lifetime. The upcoming season will follow the ladies as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach — aka, the Pirate house — featured in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip promises a sun-soaked adventure as some beloved alums from The Real Housewives of New York City reunite for RHONY Legacy. Returning to the beautiful St. Barts, the ladies are set to create more unforgettable moments, echoing memories from the RHONY Season 5 trip in 2012.

Bart holds a special place in RHONY history, having hosted the housewives for a Caribbean getaway in the past. Notably, the trip saw some unexpected drama when one of the ladies decided to bring her husband along as a last-minute decision. And let’s not forget the charismatic pirate that made an iconic appearance in RHONY Season 5. From the looks of the trailer, it seems that audiences might be seeing a glimpse of the pirate again in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4.

Who Is Making the 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Series?

Developed by Bravo, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip keeps the reality TV excitement alive, debuting on Peacock in November 2021 with a stellar cast of Housewives on unforgettable vacations.

The fourth season, originally titled The Second Ex-Wives Club, is supposed to take audiences to Marrakesh, Morocco, featuring familiar faces like Glanville, Gunvalson, Marcille, and Parks, alongside new additions Grammer, Manzo, McCord, and Rossi.

In an unexpected turn, the original plans shifted to what is officially known as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, bringing audiences to stunning St. Barts. Scheduled for December 14, 2023, the season reunites former housewives from the first thirteen seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City.