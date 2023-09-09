The Big Picture The Real Housewives franchise has been successful for over 17 years due to its entertaining drama and the luxurious lifestyles of its cast members.

The Real Housewives is a highly entertaining franchise that viewers just couldn't get enough of. For many years, the show has been almost every reality consumer's favorite guilty pleasure, with the drama at the top of the list of reasons why it’s still regarded as one of the most popular reality shows after over 17 years since its debut. At the very least, it was the absurdity of it all that catapulted the franchise into the limelight, following the daily lives of rich women and their luxurious lifestyle — and, of course, the drama that comes with them. But it was also its female cast members that made the series an interesting viewing experience.

The Bachelorette, a spin-off toThe Bachelor, was another Bravo series that managed to catch the attention of reality fans around the globe, with some of its leading ladies being dubbed fan favorites, including JoJo Fletcher, Hannah Brown, Rachel Lindsay, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Charity Lawson. But unlike The Real Housewives, the elimination-style reality dating show focuses on a single woman trying her shot at love. Though the reality programs share quite a different premise, their ladies — age differences and all — made the two mentioned Bravo hits a television staple.

But imagine we live in a different reality, albeit still far from perfect; if the housewives were slightly younger than they were and some of them were actually single, would they actually be great Bachelorette leads? Our guess: yes! Below, we’ve rounded up a few Real Housewives who we think can be great Bachelorette leading ladies.

6 Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Kyle Richards was one of RHOBH’s main cast members that fans just loved to hate (it’s the love part that counts, regardless). Love her or hate her, there is no denying that the socialite makes for good television. Although drama just follows Richards everywhere, her genuine relationship with her family, especially her sister Kim, was one of the attributes that made fans believe there is a kind and loving person inside Richards’ extremely hard exterior. Plus, her random splits are just one of the things that some viewers love about her. She's currently separated from her longtime husband, Mauricio, so who knows what the future holds!

5 Sonja Morgan (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Sonja Morgan was one of the cast members fans dubbed the best housewives, known for bringing the glitz and glamor to Real Housewives’ New York City iteration. A sophisticated, genuinely funny, eccentric, and carefree individual, Morgan was also disliked for a few reasons. Regardless, Morgan was a fun, free-spirited lady who was just living in her own glamorous world. Also, "[she doesn’t] stir the pot; [she stirs] the drink," if that explains everything.

4 Carole Radziwill (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Carole Radziwill was like the cool aunt everyone wished they had. An award-winning journalist and best-selling author whose personality is as chill as it can be, Radziwill was a breath of fresh air during her stint in the show. But despite providing less drama, Radziwill has proven that she can provide good TV even with fewer fights, drama, and issues.

3 Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Much like Radziwill, Kandi Burruss was RHOA’s oasis in a series full of intense moments and drama. A sensible cast member, the professional singer-songwriter is known for keeping it real while staying mostly calm. Her down-to-earth personality, though sometimes dubbed boring, quickly made her one of the show’s fan favorites. While she's been married to Todd Tucker for a decade, she remains interesting to watch. And with Mama Joyce never far behind hating on every man Kandi brings into the picture, it would make for an explosive season.

2 Lisa Vanderpump (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Taking aside the Vanderpump Rules’ ongoing drama, Lisa Vanderpump was one of RHOBH’s OG queens, having captivated viewers with her personality, charm, humor, and intelligence. Since she appeared on the show in 2010, she quickly became the crowd’s favorite for simply carrying the Real Housewives iteration on her back. But aside from her charming and strong persona, she was also a vocal LBTQIA+ ally, which made fans love her even more.

1 Bethenny Frankel (The Real Housewives of New York City)

RHONY saw Bethenny Frankel strive on her own, which soon enough resulted in a successful empire that she worked for hard enough. However, while fans admire her determination and entrepreneurial skills, she is also notorious for never keeping her mouth shut and saying whatever is on her mind. Considered one of the most beloved stars of the franchise, her iconic quotes and one-liners leave viewers asking for more. And given that almost all viewers are hungry for more drama, we can only imagine Frankel telling one of her suitors to just "get off [her] jock." Her drawn-out divorce is widely reported on, and she's been engaged since, but hasn't let fans in on her love life since her reality tv exit.