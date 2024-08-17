The Big Picture Albert Brooks' Real Life predicts the rise of exploitative reality TV with biting humor and insight.

Filming someone's life for exploitative entertainment purposes seemed like absurdist humor back in 1979. In 2024, filming someone's life for exploitation and calling it "reality TV" is the most ubiquitous form of media. Only one creative genius could have this level of wit and insight into modern culture: Albert Brooks. While he is selective with his projects, anytime Brooks brings his unique brand of comedy as an actor, writer, or director to the screen, he accomplishes something truly groundbreaking. Emerging out of the comedy album and late night scene and limited film experience, Brooks' directorial debut, Real Life, was prescient in its depiction of the ridiculousness of reality television and the vanity of its participants. Before anyone realized it at the time, the film identified the prevailing stupidity and desperation within an American culture that positions itself as a thoughtful and new-wave art form.

'Real Life' Created Albert Brooks' Narcissistic Character Archetype

Across his seven efforts as director, Albert Brooks ostensibly plays himself, or at least a character that evokes the neurotic spirit of the Brooks persona. In Real Life, which was recently added to the Criterion Collection, Brooks explicitly plays himself as an egotistical director embarking on a year-long filmmaking odyssey that sees his crew following the life of an average American suburban family. After extensive research, the Yeager family, featuring a couple and parents of two, Warren (Charles Grodin) and Jeanette (Frances Lee McCain), best represent an idyllic sense of modern everyday life. Brooks, in a documentary reminiscent of the PBS docuseries An American Family, vows to shine a light on what life is really like beneath the spectacle and artificiality of mainstream entertainment. To capture every moment in the lives of the Yeager family in Arizona, crew members wear bulky helmets with video cameras attached that look like abandoned props from the set of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Observing the production are two doctors, Ted Cleary (J.A. Preston) and Howard Hill (Matthew Tobin), who track the progress of the family through a scientific lens, and are skeptical of Brooks' practices.

45 years later, our understanding of reality TV's futile attempts at authenticity makes it clear from the outset that depicting genuine human expression is impossible when giant obtrusive cameras are in your face. The genius of Real Life, however, is that it doesn't initially present this endeavor as a cheap ploy for notoriety. The Brooks character carries himself with the vanity of a highbrow artist who views this project as a counter to the trash that Hollywood feeds audiences. He taps into the self-righteousness of a Hollywood figure patting himself on the back for speaking to the common folk with his typical brand of pitch-black humor. The underlying punchline in all of Brooks' films, the toxic narcissist obsessing over his ex-girlfriend's life in Modern Romance to the yuppie incapable of ditching his capitalist ideals on an ill-fated cross-country road trip in Lost in America, is the foolishness of egotistical people. They think they have life figured out, but as soon as one obstacle hinders their success, they lose all sense of perspective and human decency.

Albert Brooks Is Great as Characters Who Don't Know When to Quit

From the get-go, the documentary "film" captures a stilted reality, as Warren pleas his wife and kids to act dignified in front of the camera, despite the prevailing dysfunction in the family. Brooks is intended to be a neutral observer and non-participant in the experiment, but he quickly involves himself in Jeanette's personal matters. As an actor in his own films or others', notably his Oscar-nominated turn in Broadcast News, Brooks specializes in pushy characters who don't know when to quit, which creates a series of hilarious faux pas. Real Life's Brooks is so desperate for entertaining material that he goes as far as dressing as a clown to cheer up the kids after Jeannette's grandmother dies. He feels entitled to film anything that would provide quality content, including an appointment at the gynecologist's office and, most macabre of all, Warren's fatally botched surgery on a horse. After requesting that his malpractice be cut from the film, Brooks coldly tells him it is impossible, as the moment gave the film scintillating drama. The Brooks character habitually gaslights the participants into thinking that whatever action or evocation captured by his crew is permissible for public viewing.

"To err is human, to film, divine," says Brooks, riffing on the classic Alexander Pope quote to a distraught Warren after accidentally killing a horse in surgery. Today, with everyone having a camera in their pocket, many people have followed Brooks' advice in Real Life and film with a devil-may-care attitude. In the world of social media, there is a whole industry of TikTok influencers who make a living off pointing their iPhone camera at everyday life, as well as other influencers who put on viral acts of public demonstration to get captured on camera. It's accepted in polite society that people will film a troublesome event or circumstance before intervening to stop the situation. In the film, Brooks expresses little sympathy for his subjects, as he merely cares about the big-picture outlook of his passion project. Thanks to the actor-director's blend of subtle wit and absurdist satire, he allows the viewer to laugh at the disreputable nature of the character while pointing a mirror at our culture.

The Inauthentic Nature of Reality Television is Telegraphed in 'Real Life'

The prescience of Real Life is astounding, as it nails the oxymoronic nature of reality television to a tee. Since the genre's boom in the 2000s, there has been a reality show for any subject: domestic life, dating, house flipping, pawn shopping, bar rescuing, and more. The myriad of shows present themselves as unflinching looks at a world behind closed doors, whether it's a look at people stranded on an island or inside the homes of the Kardashians and Osbournes. What Real Life conveyed so succinctly through the sight gag of the comically large helmets was that the presence of a camera either prohibits naturalistic behavior or encourages ostentatious behavior. In the film, Warren adamantly tries to present the Yeagers as an idyllic representation of the American nuclear family, and his daughter takes a likeness to play for the camera to experience fame. Brooks shows no transparency as to what's genuine or fabricated, and our current crop of reality shows are just as deceitful.

With the project about to be pulled after lackluster results, Brooks drops all pretense of mirroring reality and aims for theatrics. To create a cinematic ending, Brooks recalls the most financially successful films of all time and decides that the climax of Gone With the Wind, the burning of Atlanta, would be apt for this situation. He subsequently burns down the Yeagers' home with elation. If reality television didn't rely on exploitation and theatrical behavior, there wouldn't be so many of those shows clogging the airwaves. Brooks' state of panic parallels reality TV's desperate bid for audience engagement. When all fails, resort to the mantra of being a guilty pleasure. Either way, the revenue will be flowing. The films of Albert Brooks were frequently cynical toward human nature, and with his blisteringly hilarious and uber-relevant directorial debut, he showed that the industry stooping to such creative lows was not a parody, it was a warning.

