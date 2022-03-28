HBO’s hit pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death has become one of the most talked-about shows so far this year. Creator David Jenkins, along with Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, brings us the story of “The Gentleman Pirate” aka Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). In this series, his adventures on the high seas are more comical than treacherous, especially when he accidentally becomes besties with Blackbeard (Waititi). With a crew of misfits, albeit yet much more experienced pirates, Bonnet and his crew gave us ten episodes of high stakes laughter, unexpected romance, and inclusion.

Even though some of these fictional pirates come from the mind of David Jenkins and his team of writers, there are a handful that are based on real pirates from the early 18th century. Here’s a guide to the real-life people these characters are based on.

Stede Bonnet

Known as “the gentleman pirate,” Stede Bonnet was an aristocrat. He decided to walk away from his life, including his wife and three children, and try his hand at piracy on the seas. According to a 2017 episode of “This American Life,” Elna Baker tells us that Bonnet was born in Barbados on a sugar plantation to a wealthy family. Because he had so much money, he didn’t steal his ship, rather he commissioned one to be built and named it The Revenge. Not only that, he paid his crew regular wages, which were unheard of at the time. He had little experience sailing and had to rely on his more experienced crew for assistance when attacking ships.

It wasn’t until he accidentally ran into Blackbeard in the Bahamas that he got to learn from the very best. When their collaboration ended, Bonnet’s crew begged Blackbeard not to leave. Upon which, Blackbeard handed Bonnet’s ship over to Izzy Hands (see below) and invited Bonnet to stay with him on his ship. In a moment of weakness, Bonnet, now full of regret, decided to accept the King’s offer for a full pardon for piracy. However, he soon discovers that Blackbeard has plundered his ship and has abandoned his entire crew on a deserted island. Infuriated, Bonnet pursues Blackbeard in a fit of rage. On the way, Bonnet learns how to be a real pirate and does a little murdering and plundering of his own. Eventually, he is caught and hanged in South Carolina for his crimes. His piracy did not last too long, and it ended just as it seemed he was getting the hang of it. Portrayed quite brilliantly by New Zealand actor Rhys Darby, Bonnet’s legacy will live on in infamy and hopefully in at least a couple more seasons on HBO Max.

Edward Teach aka Blackbeard

One of the most infamous pirates in history, you can find fictionalized tales of Blackbeard in numerous books, films, TV shows, comics, and video games. What we do know is that he ruled the waters in the early 18th century by instilling fear in his victims just by hoisting his infamous flag on the Queen Anne’s Revenge ship. Blackbeard and Bonnet’s relationship seemed to be mutually beneficial as Blackbeard took the opportunity to hang out with an aristocrat and live the high life for a while Bonnet learned piracy from the greatest that ever did so.

As stated above, their relationship soured after Blackbeard did what he does best and betrayed his new friend. Remarkably, Teach died a month before Bonnet was executed. His death was a little more dramatic as his ship and crew were attacked by the Royal Navy who had been sent by the governor of Virginia.

Clearly, the tales of Blackbeard aren’t going away anytime soon. Taika Waititi has become quite the household name over the past 5 years, so his brilliant portrayal of Blackbeard shouldn’t be a surprise. And to be honest, no one looks better in leather or can quite deliver the comedic yet diabolical delivery quite like Waititi. His relationship with Bonnet is the main focus of Season 1.

Israel “Izzy” Hands

Known as Blackbeard’s right-hand man, Izzy Hands was given the command of the ship Adventure after Blackbeard captured it in 1718. Hands also managed to try and rescue Blackbeard and his ship the Queen Anne’s Revenge when it ran aground. However, when Izzy managed to also ground the Adventure, it is then that they met up with Stede Bonnet. Izzy was around long after Blackbeard’s death and was said to strike a plea bargain before escaping to live out his years in England.

Izzy is also well known as the basis for the character of the same name in Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, Treasure Island. Portrayed by the gruff-voiced Con O’Neill, TV show Izzy is desperately loyal to Blackbeard even as he is being pushed away. O’Neill was most recently seen in the hit film, The Batman as Chief Bock.

John Rackham aka Calico Jack

Will Arnett delighted with a more comedic interpretation of Calico Jack and his demise was definitely flat-out cartoonish, but it sounds like the real guy was way more sinister. Married to one of the most famous female pirates, Anne Bonny, Rackham was an English pirate who liked to wreak a little havoc near Cuba and the Bahamas in the early 18th Century. He was also said to have an affair with another infamous female pirate, Mary Read.

Rackham and his crew were captured near Jamaica by privateer Jonathan Barnet. Jack was executed in Jamaica in 1720 where his body was put on display. Both Read and Bonny claimed to be pregnant with Jack’s child which helped them avoid execution. Read died shortly after childbirth and Bonny was never heard from again. Here’s hoping Anne Bonny shows up in Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death.

Jacquotte Delahaye aka Spanish Jackie

To be fair, Spanish Jackie is based on more of a legend than actual fact, but it’s still a pretty cool story. Like many women pirates, she had to don male clothes and live as a man. However, it is rumored that she led a gang of pirates to take over the island of Haiti (then known as Tortuga) in the late 17th century. Sure, the timelines don’t exactly line up, so it’s unlikely she would have known Blackbeard or Bonnet, but it sure made for some good conflict in the show.

Not to mention, Leslie Jones was the perfect choice to bring Spanish Jackie to life. As a woman with many husbands who really has no time for anyone’s crap, Jones had the perfect combination of intimidation and casual confidence that made us all hope Spanish Jackie was not only a real person but really would have loved this interpretation.

