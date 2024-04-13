The Big Picture Director Shawn Levy drops heavy metal news at CinemaCon: Real Steel sequel series in development.

Levy confirms gears turning for beloved underdog robot universe expansion, with the writing team in place.

Real Steel may find new life as a TV series as Real Steel 2 is no longer a sure thing.

In the fast-paced world of robotic boxing and heartfelt drama, Real Steel remains a knockout favourite of fans years after its release. At this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, director Shawn Levy dropped some heavy metal news about the much-anticipated return to the world of high-stakes robot fights in a chat with Collider's Steve Weintraub. Fans of the original film can gear up for more, as Levy confirmed that development for a sequel series is punching its way through.

The original film was praised for its special effects, the heartwarming father-son relationship portrayed by Hugh Jackman and Dakota Goyo, and its entertaining blend of sports drama and science fiction, and its broad appeal has contributed to ongoing interest in potential sequels or television adaptations. The good news is that the interest may soon be translating into reality.

When asked about the current status of a follow-up, Levy confirmed that, yes, the gears are currently turning, and it looks like the beloved universe of underdog robots and their handlers is set to expand. But does the show have a writing team? Levy confirmed with a laugh, "Gosh, do I need to lie? Yes is the answer." He reassured fans that not only are writers on board, but the spirit of Real Steel. remains alive and well among its original cast.

"And the movie remains– I was with Anthony Mackie backstage today. I've been with Hugh [Jackman] a lot over the last few years. It remains close to our hearts. I'm never going to say never on that one."

'Real Steel' Could Be a Movie or a TV Series

Levy also addressed the suggestion that Real Steel might find a new life not just on the big screen but potentially as a television series. He acknowledged the potential in both mediums:

"Well, I think it could work as either and both because the truth is, yeah, it was a robot fight movie, but it was really about these characters. It wouldn’t still be the movie that everyone talked to me about the most if those characters in the heart of that story didn't resonate. So, it’s TBD. I don’t know. I do want to comment that your tech seems to be moving backwards over the years, so I'm gonna get that in, but it's a wait-and-see, Frosty."

Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the future of Real Steel.