Part of what makes a horror movie effective is how easy — and realistic — it is for viewers to picture themselves in said scenarios. To some audience members, horror films that do not feature supernatural elements are even scarier because they could potentially happen.

Whether they're led by remorseless killers in slashers or narcissistics capable of going to great lengths for what they believe in, these are some of the terrifying features of the genre that moviegoers admit they could see occurring in real life.

10 'Clovehitch Killer' (2018)

In Clovehitch Killer, Charlie Plummer plays the son of a potential serial killer (Dylan McDermott) who finds a cache of disturbing images in his father's possession and starts to suspect the man he loves and looks up to is responsible for a series of unsolved murders.

With so many similar tales happening in real life, it isn't hard to understand how Redditors find the story familiar. "The idea of a killer who escaped capture and managed to live a normal life without his family knowing is something that’s happened before," Three_Froggy_Problem explained.

9 'Threads' (1984)

Threads centers on two families as a conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union erupts. Showcasing the devastating effects of nuclear war on the environment, economy, and society, the Mick Jackson sci-fi horror is guaranteed to provide food for thought.

According to Morpgubgub, the film is "terrifying, as it's so existentially hopeless" and provides audiences with a realistic portrait of a nuclear holocaust and its aftermath. "Threads is one of those movies that’s just damn depressing. You know it’s fake but it draws you in and you start to feel for these people and because it looks so old but also was so well done, it makes it feel like the past of an alternate timeline," a user added.

8 'The Stepfather' (1987)

A man (Terry O'Quinn) marries a widow (Shelly Hack) with a teenage daughter (Jill Schoelen) in another town after murdering his entire family and plans on doing it all over again in this terrifying Joseph Ruben 1987 horror feature. In 2009, a remake starring Dylan Walsh and Penn Badgley was released.

On the platform, Jardani-kun mentioned the cult classic The Stepfather as a feature that could potentially happen, explaining the plot of the movie to other users on the platform afterward. "The movie is loosely based on the John List familicide murders. Real creepy," mikey-likes_it replied.

7 'The Invitation' (2022)

The Invitation follows orphaned ceramist Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), who is shocked to learn that she has a distant cousin (Hugh Skinner) she never knew existed after taking a DNA test. When relative Oliver Alexander offers the character the opportunity to meet the rest of the family at a wedding, she ends up meeting the host (Thomas Doherty) and falling for his charm, only to realize that something terrible is about to happen.

Although the Jessica M. Thompson movie involves bloody scenes featuring gore, what is so scary about it is its premise and how easy it is to picture something alike happening. "I could totally see members of a cult trying to get their friends to unwittingly participate in cult rituals," Wicked55Chevy wrote.

6 'Vacancy' (2007)

Centering on a married couple (Kate Beckinsale and Luke Wilson) who get stuck at a remote motel where they discover covert cameras in their room (and quickly come to the realization that they'll likely be the next snuff film victims), The Vacancy is an entertaining horror thriller by Nimród Antal.

To everyone's surprise, it turns out that something alike has actually happened — at least according to dasher11, who couldn't help sharing the story. "It actually sort of did happen in real life. Not the snuff film aspect of it, but there was some creepy guy who owned a motel with a bunch of hidden cameras in the vents/ceilings of rooms."

5 'You're Next' (2011)

Adam Wingard's horror thriller, You're Next, gives audiences a pleasant narrative twist. The movie depicts a family under attack while on their wedding anniversary getaway; what's so intriguing about it is how the gang of killers ultimately discovers that one of the victims has a hidden skill for fighting back.

As Knight-Creep puts it (somewhat spoiling the film), "You’re Next seems scarily realistic to me. A person becomes greedy enough to arrange a hit on most of his family so he can collect the inheritance."

4 'The Strangers' (2008)

Much like the previously mentioned films that belong in the home invasion subgenre, The Strangers focuses on a family on vacation (in this case, a young couple) on a remote holiday property. The two fall victim to three unidentified attackers with masks in this Bryan Bertino 2008 movie.

Evidently that users on the platform find the film's premise to be a potential real-life scenario, and it's not hard to see why. "I've become pretty desensitized to horror movies over the years, this one stuck with me pretty good, because yeah, it could happen," at365 explained.

3 The 'Scream' Franchise

Everyone has at least heard of Ghostface at this point, especially with the release of a new installment this year. Featuring one of the most iconic horror villains out there (although multiple characters wore the mask), the Scream movies are among the best of their genre. While some installments stand out more than others, they all ultimately make for intriguing and entertaining horror films involving compelling personalities.

Like the majority of slashers, the Scream franchise features realistic elements and scenarios that aren't hard to imagine taking place in the real world. "Well planned murders take some time to solve," a now-deleted account commented. "I highly doubt the villains would ever get away with it no matter what, but a nutjob running around with a knife is pretty believable."

2 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

This unforgettable, groundbreaking found-footage horror film follows three film students (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams) as they travel to a tiny community to gather documentary material about a rumored local murderer named Blair Witch.

Part of what makes The Blair Witch Project so effective and terrifying is the fact that the titular villain is never seen. According to whymyheadhurt and many others, "what makes Blair Witch Project scary is that it could happen. There’s nothing supernatural at all in the movie. It’s just some people lost, arguing, going crazy and being tormented by someone, possibly hunters."

1 'Green Room' (2015)

Perhaps the most frightening watch of all listed, Green Room stars Patrick Stewart as a neo-nazi leader and centers around the members of a punk rock band (Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat) who witness a murder at an Oregon skinhead bar. In the meantime, they must battle the murderous group to make it out alive.

As zforce42 puts it, Green Room is the most terrifying feature of all because it is, very regrettably, still possible to happen. "I've said this many many times. But Green Room terrifies me cause it's 100% possible in real life." In a reply, a user added that they're glad someone mentioned the film, adding that "people like that exist and I do not want to meet them."

