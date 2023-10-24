Romantic movies have a special magic that no other genre is able to replicate. Over the course of the decades, countless films have focused on people in love; and though this depiction of love can easily fall into cheesiness and insincerity, a few films have been able to show such a realistic, deep, and downright beautiful portrayal of romantic love that it's impossible to not enjoy them.

Whether it's a film that focuses on romance, such as Brokeback Mountain; or a different kind of genre film that uses some elements of romance, such as Everything Everywhere All At Once, these movies have a unique perspective on what it means to love.

10 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Paul Thomas Anderson has spent his whole career cementing his artistic voice as one of film's most versatile, but a genre he's consistently drawn to is romance. Punch-Drunk Love is perhaps his lightest work, an absurdist rom-com about a volatile businessman who meets the love of his life after being threatened by a gang of scammers.

Funny, sweet, and with one of Adam Sandler's most surprisingly great performances, Punch-Drunk Love is a timeless classic. It shows love at its most patient and understanding, with two complicated characters who strive together to learn how to give love.

9 'Blue Is the Warmest Colour' (2013)

Even though its behind-the-scenes controversies have somewhat soured the experience of watching it, it's still undeniable that Blue Is the Warmest Colour is one of the most emotionally stirring romantic films of recent years. In this 3-hour-long coming-of-age, a young woman's life is changed when she meets a free-spirited woman who she explores love and desire with.

Director Abdellatif Kechiche pulls no punches in his portrayal of love, sex, and relationships. It's raw, it's beautiful, but it can also be quite heartbreaking. The movie is about the complete absorption found in one's first love, and it's as bittersweet as it is profound.

8 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005)

To adapt Jane Austen's quintessential romantic novel and not make it a gorgeous depiction of love would be a harder task than the inverse; but Joe Wright nevertheless went above and beyond with his Pride and Prejudice, about a spirited woman and a proud man above her class who begin to fall hopelessly in love.

The elegant visuals, polished directing, and outstanding performances all contribute to making this one of the best romance films of the 21st century; but the main star is the connection between the two main characters and the script's mature exploration of what can prevent love from being limitless.

7 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

In the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All At Once, a middle-aged Chinese woman is swept up into a multiverse-hopping adventure where she becomes reality's only hope for salvation. This Oscar-winning film is many things: A sci-fi epic, a hilariously absurd action comedy, and arguably also a beautiful tale of romance in the face of existential dread.

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are terrific in their roles, and the dynamic between their characters is one of the movie's greatest strengths. The story shows that even when nothing seems to make sense, love makes all the chaos worth it.

6 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Leave it to screenwriter Charlie Kaufman to craft a deep and incredibly hard-hitting meditation on the most crucial aspects of the human condition. Michel Gondry's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, one of Kaufman's best works, is a unique kind of sci-fi romance about a couple undergoing a procedure to have each other erased from their memories.

The film makes genius and touching use of its creative concept, portraying the most painful parts of love with bittersweet honesty, but never an ounce of cynicism. In one of the best closing lines in film history, Eternal Sunshine poses that accepting the possibility of heartbreak is much preferable than not loving at all.

5 'The Apartment' (1960)

Billy Wilder was undeniably one of the best auteurs of Hollywood's Golden Age, capable of exploring any genre with equal success. The Apartment is arguably his best rom-com, about an insurance clerk who tries to climb the corporate ladder by letting his superiors use his apartment for their love affairs, while accidentally finding love in the process himself.

The movie is funny, profoundly humanistic, and—above all—beautifully romantic. In a time when most romantic movies idealized the idea of love, Wilder dared to show it as it really is: messy and complicated, but also the best tool to make sense of an equally chaotic world.

4 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain is a devastatingly sad romantic film about longing and loss, where a pair of shepherds develop a relationship that's threatened when they both get married to their respective girlfriends.

Though it's perhaps too heartbreaking to watch twice, a single watch is enough to appreciate why Lee's movie is considered one of the best romantic dramas of the 21st century. It shows a level of love and adoration not often seen in movies, and how repressing love can only result in a shockwave of heartbreak for everyone around.

3 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

In Rob Reiner's classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally, two friends who have known each other for years constantly try and fail to find love, growing ever-closer with each attempt, but fearing that romance might ruin their friendship.

This is one of those comedies that just keep getting better with age, with a pair of charming lead performances and a hilarious sense of humor. Perhaps its biggest strength, however, is its surprisingly nuanced portrayal of love as a messy and imperfect, but ultimately life-affirming thing, especially when the person you happen to fall in love with is your best friend.

2 'Up' (2009)

The fact that Up is able to pack in one of animation's most touching love stories in just its opening few minutes speaks volumes about Pete Docter's quality as a writer-director. What follows is the sweet and exciting story of 78-year-old Carl, who uses balloons to transport his house to Paradise Falls to fulfill his deceased wife Ellie's biggest dream.

Up might be a movie aimed at children, but its depiction of love as an unstoppable force that lives on even after one's partner's passing, capable of literally making a housefly, is surprisingly mature and profound. It's pretty much impossible to follow Carl and Ellie's story without shedding a few tears.

1 The 'Before' Trilogy

Known for his honest and naturalistic approach to stories, Richard Linklater made in his acclaimed Before Trilogy three of the best romantic films in recent memory. Over the course of eighteen years, they chronicle the ups and downs of the relationship between Jesse and Céline, who meet on a train to Vienna.

Star Ethan Hawke put it best: Before Sunriseis about "what might be," Before Sunsetis about "what should be," and Before Midnightis about "what is." Watching Jesse and Céline's relationship grow and mature is profoundly inspiring, and a moving display of how love changes as you grow up.

