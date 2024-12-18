What better way to celebrate the holiday season than to gather with your friends and family around the dinner table and share a delicious meal? And while you might not want to draw inspiration from reality TV holiday specials that are usually filled with intense drama and confrontations for entertainment value, if there’s one thing that reality TV does well, that’s food! Whether it’s cooking competitions or family-oriented shows such as Keeping up with The Kardashians, you’ll be surprised to know how many reality TV recipes can elevate your dinner table.

Now, you can always turn to a traditional cookbook to prepare your holiday feasts. But there’s something a lot more special about getting to know the actual history behind a dish, and what it might mean to the people who make it. With reality TV, cooking a special meal isn’t just about following instructions, it makes you really appreciate the love and effort that goes into the process.

10 Julie Chrisley’s Carrot Cake

'Chrisley Knows Best'

Image via Peacock

Chrisley Knows Best premiered back in 2014 and revolved around millionaire Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley along with their five children. While the show centered the Chrisley family’s lives, Julie Chrisley’s Southern heritage was talked about during many episodes. The Chrisley family matriarch loved to cook for her family and pass down recipes from her childhood to them. Julie Chrisley comes from a small town in South Caroline whose life changed when she married entrepreneur Todd Chrisley. Despite the drastic shift, she stayed true to her values and was the force grounding her family by making sure they kept up with traditions.

One of Julie Chrisley’s most famous recipes that will be perfect for cozy winter nights during the holiday season is her carrot cake. This is Chrisley’s signature desser recipe, one that she prepares for all kinds of family celebrations. What makes this cake so special, though, is that she actually made it to win over her husband back when they were dating — and let’s just say that it did the trick. The recipe for Julie Chrisley’s iconic carrot cake includes grated carrots, warm spices such as nutmeg and clove, butter and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting.

Chrisley Knows Best Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 11, 2014 Main Genre Reality Seasons 10 Finale Year November 30, 2022

9 Matcha Chocolate Chip Cookies

'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez’s cooking show Selena + Chef premiered on HBO Max in 2020 and features the singer and actress brushing up on her cooking skills with the help of talented master chefs. Considering that Gomez really doesn’t know all that much about cooking, the show is a mix of hilarious chaos and some pretty memorable recipes — if Gomez gets them right, that is. The show feels like you’re on video call with a friend as they try their hand at cooking.

Selena + Chef Season 1, Episode 3 is one of my all-time favorites, because it stars Chef Candice Kumai, who introduces Gomez to the world of healthy desserts. Kumai helps the Only Murders in the Building star prepare Matcha cookies, made out of the famous Japanese green tea powder. Combined with dark chocolate chips, rolled oats, and a hint of coconut oil, the chewy and slightly nutty cookies are the perfect guilt-free treats for the holiday season. But remember that they’re best served when still warm.

Selena + Chef Release Date August 12, 2020 Main Genre Reality Seasons 4 Cast Selena Gomez , Raquelle Stevens , Theresa Marie Mingus , Paige Reed , Liz Golden , HAVEN , Anna Collins , Connar Franklin , Ludo Lefebvre , Antonia Lofaso , Candice Kumai , Roy Choi , Jon Shook , Vinny Dotolo , Nancy Silverton , Taylor Swift Creator(s) Selena Gomez Expand

WATCH ON MAX

8 Apple, Pear and Cranberry Crisp

'Holiday Baking Championship'

Image via Food Network

Holiday Baking Championship is one of the Food Network’s most iconic shows that features talented bakers competing to create holiday-themed desserts. The show premiered back in 2014 and since then, it has become a staple seasonal watch for all food enthusiasts. While the show has featured many memorable recipes over the years, one of my all-time favorites is the Apple, Pear and Cranberry Crisp made by Chef Padua Player during Season 5.

The best part about this recipe is that you don’t have to be a master chef to get it right. The dish combines tart Granny Smith apples, sweet pears, and tangy cranberry sauce, all baked under a buttery, crispy oat topping. The toffee pecans and a rich cinnamon crème add a fancy touch to this fairly simple recipe that’s perfect and hassle-free for the holiday season. Add your favorite vanilla-flavored ice cream on the side and enjoy this treat after a hearty holiday dinner.

Holiday Baking Championship Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 9, 2014 Cast Jesse Palmer , Bobby Deen , Lorraine Pascale , Nancy Fuller , Duff Goldman , Carla Hall Character(s) Self/Host , Self/Judge Producers Saul Friedman , Steve Kroopnick , Stu Schreiberg , Melysa Lovell , Lindsay Russell , Deborah Climie Network Food Network

7 Beef Wellington

'Hell’s Kitchen'

One of Gordon Ramsay's signature dishes is the Beef Wellington, which has been featured on many seasons of Hell’s Kitchen. Because the dish is so hard to recreate in a short time, it makes for the perfect test to see which contestants have what it takes to win. Ramsay’s recipe consists of a tender beef fillet that’s coated with a finely chopped mixture of mushrooms, shallots and herbs. The entire thing is then encased in puff pastry and baked until its exterior is perfectly golden and crisp.

Ramsay’s Beef Wellington might just be the best entrée to serve to your guests at holiday dinners, because it’s the perfect balance of flavors and textures. The crispy pastry, the juicy beef and the creamy mushroom mixture create a luxurious dining experience that your guests will remember forever. The presentation of the dish alone can elevate any holiday dinner table. So, for all the effort that it takes, this is one meal that you will never regret wasting your time on.