Throughout the years, television has given audiences many game shows. Some of these shows are iconic and live in TV history forever, and some of these game shows last a season or two before they lose relevance. Similarly to the grip that game shows have over TV, reality shows are an extremely popular medium of television that has only grown over time. Reality television has produced many stars and celebrities, some of these people going on to have their own shows and/or large social media followings.

The popularity of both TV genres leads to a question: which reality star could do well hosting their own game show? Game shows are such a popular and largely viewed genre that they are great chances for reality stars to find their own footing in the entertainment space, expanding their audiences and making their names more well-known.

1 Chloe Veitch

'Too Hot To Handle', 'The Circle', and 'Perfect Match'

Image via Netflix

Chloe Veitch is a celebrity that has made the rounds on reality TV shows. Many people know her from being on Too Hot To Handle. Then, a whole new audience fell in love with her when she was a contestant on The Circle. She was then on the show Perfect Match. Chloe has a great personality and lights up the screen when she is on it. She is hilarious but very well-spoken. For those reasons, she could do great as a game show host.

Chloe's personality would shine if she was the host of a game show. She could bring a lot of humor to whatever show she was hosting, as she is very charismatic and funny along with being absolutely gorgeous. She has the potential to bring a unique charm to a game show. After all, she has brought a lot of personality to all the shows she has been on, and she is somebody that people remember from these shows.

2 Jamie Otis

'Married at First Sight'

Image via Lifetime

Jamie Otis was in the very first season of Married at First Sight, where she married her husband Doug Hehner at first sight. There have been eighteen seasons of Married at First Sight now! Plus, Jamie and Doug are still together. Jamie hosts Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, where she interviews the couples on recent seasons of Married at First Sight. She is a great host of the show and has shown that she has hosting skills.

Jamie is a great speaker, and she also has a large social media following, so having her name attached to a game show has the potential to attract a large audience. Jamie and Doug are probably the most famous couple from the show, and Jamie has kept a large presence in the reality TV space. She would be a great choice to host a game show, maybe one about love and relationships!

Married At First Sight Release Date July 8, 2014 Cast Pepper Schwartz , Calvin Roberson , Viviana Coles , Jessica Griffin Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 17

3 Frankie Grande

'Big Brother'

Image via CBS

Frankie Grande is probably the most famous person to have been on the popular show Big Brother. Besides gaining his own loyal fanbase through the show as well as his social media, he is also known as being the big brother (pun intended) to Ariana Grande. Frankie has come back to Big Brother multiple times in spin-offs as well as being featured in later seasons. Frankie is also known for being in the Nickelodeon show Henry Danger. Additionally, Frankie is an experienced Broadway actor and singer.

Frankie is a fantastic actor, and he has a big personality that his fans love. He would be perfect to host a game show. He has the perfect amount of personality and energy for the job, and he already has many fans that love him for his personality. Frankie as a game show host would be a great fit.

4 Sam Carmona

'The Circle'

Image via Netflix

Sam Carmona is the winner of season 5 of The Circle. On the show, contestants have the choice to play as themselves or play as a catfish. Sam played like herself, and doing so led her to the win. In doing this, viewers of the show fell in love with her fun personality. She is very charismatic, fun, and truly hilarious to watch. Overall, she was very beloved in her season. Her big personality and warm attitude could lend itself greatly to a hosting position.

Sam could do great hosting a game show as she is full of fun! During the games in The Circle, she was fully invested, so it makes sense that she would do great hosting games. Sam would be a great choice to host a variety of game show types as she has the type of fun personality that could work well doing many things in the entertainment space.

The Circle Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Michelle Buteau , Chloe Veitch Main Genre Reality Seasons 7 Distributor Netflix Number of Episodes 51 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) The Circle Directors Tom Lowry

5 Kamie Crawford

'Catfish: The TV Show'

Catfish: The TV Show is an extremely popular show covering real life catfish online. It is hosted by Nev Schulman, who originally co-hosted the show with Max Joseph. In 2018, Max left Catfish to pursue other opportunities, and the world was introduced to a new co-host, Kamie Crawford. Fans of the show were nervous as Max was beloved, but Kamie immediately made the audience of Catfish fall in love with her.

Not only is Kamie well-spoken, but she is funny, smart, and doesn't let the catfish on the show get away with things. Kamie's personality made people embrace the show even with a new co-host, and the great personality that Kamie has could be great to host a game show. Not only is she smart and witty, but she clearly is very likable because she not only made new audiences fall in love with her, but previous audiences of a show that were already used to somebody else.

6 Abbey Romeo

'Love on the Spectrum'

Image via Netflix

Love on the Spectrum is a dating show following young adults on the autism spectrum. Abbey Romeo was featured in the second season of the show, where she met her partner David. The two are still in a happy relationship. Abbey quickly became a fan favorite for her great, warm personality. Since the show, she has amassed a large social media following- two-million followers on TikTok alone. She is also very talented at knitting, and she sells her own knitted products, including hats, hence her social media handle @hatsbyabbey.

Abbey has a lot of passions and interests that she has shown the world, including singing, mermaids, and lions. With her comforting and bright personality, she could be a great game show host. She brings great energy to whatever she does, and she could host so many types of game shows, as she has so much variety in what she does and loves! Plus, she is so beloved that there is no doubt that fans would tune in to see her as a host.

7 Britini D'Angelo

'Big Brother'

Image via CBS

Britini D'Angelo is another contestant of the popular show Big Brother, playing in Big Brother 23. She is someone that fans of the show love getting to know on the show, as she has a great personality. She is also known to be the first female with autism to compete on the show. Since being on Big Brother, Britini has blown up on social media for her dancing.

Britini is a very talented dancer who has compiled over half a million followers on TikTok alone for her dancing content. Her videos have gotten millions of likes, and she has fans that come back again and again for her content. With this in mind, she could do great as the host of a dancing-related game show. She has the talent and the bright personality to do so. Plus, both fans of her dancing and fans of Big Brother would be interested to watch.

8 Ryan Ashley Malarkey

'Ink Master'

Image via Paramount+

Ryan Ashley Malarkey is a very talented tattoo artist that blew up by being on the show Ink Master. In Ink Master, tattoo artists compete and tattoo multiple pieces to try and get the title of the Ink Master. In 2016, Ryan won Ink Master season 8. Later, she came back to host and judge some spin-offs of the show, and now, Ryan is a judge on Ink Master.

Ashley went from a super talented artist (which she still is) to a judge on the very show that she won. She has shown, as a judge on both the main show and spin-offs, that she is a great speaker and leader. Plus, she has a personality that many fans love. Ryan Ashley Malarkey could be great as the host of a tattoo-related game show. It would be interesting to see her host a show outside of Ink Master and its spin-offs, as she does great with the show.