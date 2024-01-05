Reality television sometimes gets a bad rap for indulging in the worst that people and culture have to offer. Encouraging bitter competition, toxic personalities, bullying and a generally unpleasant vibe, the reality space can sometimes be a minefield for those looking to sit back and enjoy some relaxing TV. Those times of cutthroat competition, however, are changing as the rise in streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu has allowed reality series to become less broad and more niche (and nice) as a result.

This is especially true of the competition sub-genre. While older shows like Survivor are filled with cut-throat moments and betrayals, modern series like Blown Away and Physical 100 instead focus on the raw talent and skill of the competitors. Ridicule is replaced with constructive feedback and unkind talking heads are shifted to the side in favor of good sportsmanship and earnest competition.

10 'Nailed It!' (2018 - )

Number of seasons: 8

What started as a self-deprecating internet meme has grown into a much loved Netflix series with 8 seasons. Hosted by Nicole Byer, Nailed It! embraces the misguided ambition of budding home bakers. Each episode, a handful of amateur contestants are asked to prepare an elaborate dessert that they are in no way skilled enough to pull off. Typically involving intricate decorations, advanced cooking techniques and challenging structures, failing to meet the brief is the show's whole point.

While most Nailed It! contestants are average home-cooks, the series occasionally features some famous faces among its participants. Previous celebrity contestants have included Jack McBrayer and Paul Scheer. Although no one is expected to actually 'nail it', there is a winner each episode who is selected by judges Nicole Byer, Jacques Torres and a rotating guest judge. Previous guest judges have included the likes of Jason Mantzoukas, Antoni Porowski, and Sam Richardson. ​

9 '8 Out of 10 Cats' (2005 - )

Number of seasons: 22

8 Out of 10 Cats is a British panel show where competing teams use light competition as a jumping off point for witty banter and cheeky anecdotes. Hosted by Jimmy Carr and featuring a changing panel of guest comedians and two permanent team captains, the series is much more focused on the comedy than it is the scoreboard. Based around opinion polls and statistics, the long-running series features recurring rounds based on topical items and outlandish facts and figures.

Comedian and host Jimmy Carr is known for his extremely edgy humor, so it's no surprise that 8 Out of 10 Cats won't be for everyone. But, despite the bad language and adult vibe, the series is an excellent bit of fun for viewers looking for competition without the usual tension. 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, a spin off series, is a mash-up between the comedian-centered 8 Out of 10 Cats and the long-running puzzle show Countdown. The spin-off series pits two teams of witty and chatty comedians against each other in games revolving around mathematical equations and letters and words.

8 'Blown Away' (2019 - )

Number of seasons: 4

The niche nature of streaming means that audiences have a chance to get a front row seat to a whole world of people and professions they seldom see. This is certainly the case for competitive glassblowing series Blown Away. Each season of the show follows a new group of experienced and talented glassblowers as they craft amazing glass pieces with the hopes of impressing the judges. Up for grabs for the winner is a prize package which includes a coveted residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Contestants work in a large shared hot shop during their challenges. While they often get in each other's way, overlap on ideas and inspiration and have vastly different approaches to their work, the environment is welcoming. The lack of toxicity has undeniably contributed to the success of the series, which is streamed on Netflix. The charm of Blown Away for viewers is watching the magic of this challenging art form unfold without the stain of poor sportsmanship or toxicity that has long been a feature in competitive reality.

7 'Forged in Fire' (2015 - )

Number of seasons: 10

With a staggering 10 seasons and over 200 episodes, Forged in Fire is well and truly a hit and proves that even blade-based combat can be cordial and good-spirited. Each episode follows four bladesmiths as they compete in three rounds of forging competition. Their blades are assessed on strength, aesthetics, durability, sharpness and function.

In addition to learning a thing or two about how metalworking and blade forging work, audiences are also treated to history tid-bits and movie trivia along the way. The final piece that contestants are asked to create is often a notable historical weapon, or a weapon that was made famous by a film, TV show or video game. Crafted weapons from the series include the Egyptian Khopesh, similar to weapons used by the Dothraki in Game of Thrones, and the Ikakalaka, a 19th century African sword that was featured in Black Panther.

6 'Alone' (2015 - )

Number of seasons: 10

Few survival competitions are as realistic and captivating as Alone. Each season sees a group of 10 contestants set out into the wilderness with a few supplies, their own camera equipment and only themselves for company. The goal is to make a camp in an inhospitable environment, like Vancouver Island, Patagonia or Great Slave Lake, and survive longer than anyone else.

Similar shows like Survivor find their tension through group dynamics, alliances and interpersonal conflict. Alone can be harrowing and grim, but the tension and energy of the series is propelled by the contestants and their sense of competition with nature and themselves. Longtime viewers of the series have witnessed contestants have encounters with bears, lose their campsites to fires, and tap out of the competition due to injury, illness and starvation.

5 'World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji' (2020)

Number of seasons: 1

The Eco-Challenge dates back to the mid-90s and is considered to be a catalyst of reality television that brought adventure racing into the mainstream. While the original run of Eco-Challenge: The Expedition Race concluded in 2002, it was revived under the new name World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji in 2020. Hosted by Bear Grylls, the series follows over 60 teams from across the world as they race across the rugged and tropical landscape of Fiji. The challenge requires teams to use a range of travel methods to reach each checkpoint, including 40 miles of paddling along the Wainibokasi River, 35 miles of mountain biking, 19 miles of white water rafting and 6 miles of swimming through freezing cold rivers and pools.

Despite the grueling and extremely dangerous nature of the competition, there is an undeniable sense of camaraderie and optimism among the competitors, and a huge amount of shared respect for the Eco-Challenge experience. All of this results in a surprisingly uplifting viewing experience. Some teams are competing for the last time before they retire, while others are returning for the first time after near-death experiences in previous challenges.

4 'The Great British Baking Show' (2010 - )

Number of seasons: 14

The Great British Baking Show (or The Great British Bake-Off as it's called outside the United States) is the ultimate in non-combative cooking competition. Each season features 10 to 12 amateur home bakers competing to win the title of Bake-Off champion. Participants film the show on weekends, and spend the weekdays at their day-jobs or preparing for the next challenge. While each episode sees one contestant eliminated, the vibes are always supportive and welcoming.

The success of this wholesome series is undoubtedly due to the friendly and fair sense of competition and camaraderie between the contestants. This is certainly one of the reasons the series has celebrity and kids' spin-offs, as well as over 30 international versions with their own unique hosts and judges. Challenges over the 14 seasons have included suet pudding, opera cake, crème brûlée and soufflé.

3 'Portrait Artist of the Year' (2013 - )

Number of seasons: 10

Combine a relaxed talk-show with art exploration and the most polite and proper sense of competition you can find, and the result is Portrait Artist of the Year. Each episode features a new cohort of amateur and professional artists painting a portrait of a celebrity-sitter. Utilizing their own styles and techniques, the best artist in each episode has a chance to compete in the finale, where the prize on offer is a prestigious portrait commission of a notable figure.

Artists aren't just limited to paint, and are free to use any medium they choose to capture their subject, from collage and pencil, to found materials and mixed-media. While they paint, viewers are treated to conversations between the hosts and the portrait sitters. Celebrity sitters have included Rob Delaney, Michaela Coel and Sophie Turner.

2 'Taskmaster' (2015 - )

Number of seasons: 16

Each season of Taskmaster features five comedians participating in strange, tedious, mundane and hilarious tasks for the amusement of the audience, and the all-powerful Taskmaster Greg Davies. Davies' assistant Alex Horne supervises the comedians as they complete their tasks, and the results are viewed in front of a live audience and the Taskmaster himself, who hands down points and judgments.

Taskmaster is unlike any other competitive reality series. While previous series on this list have involved contestants doing their best in the arts or cooking, Taskmaster isn't concerned with such worthy pursuits. Across the show's 16 seasons, tasks have included trying to guess whether Davies is thinking of a horse or a laminator, and throwing a potato into a golf course hole with the fewest attempts. These may seem uninteresting or dull, but the spark of the show is the creative thinking of contestants. For example, in a task where contestants are asked to 'create the biggest mess', comedian Katherine Ryan calls and tells her sister her husband is cheating on her.

1 'Physical 100' (2023 - )

Number of seasons: 1

What may seem like the most competitive, contentious and self-obsessed series on this list is anything but. Physical 100 is a Korean reality competition with the goal of finding 'the most perfect physique'. On its face it sounds vain and indulgent, but when digging deeper, viewers are treated to a supportive and wholesome environment where people from all walks of life and all athletic disciplines are given the chance to shine and demonstrate the skills they've worked hard for.

Contestants on Physical 100 compete in utterly staggering physical feats, and learning which people excel at what is refreshing and surprising. Contestants include emergency service workers, pole-dancers, ice-climbers, national level athletes and bodybuilders. While the individual challenges are thrilling, the team challenges are the most fascinating. Brute strength and agility play an equal role to team management and planning in these tasks and the winners will surprise you.

