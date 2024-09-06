While a lot of us watch reality television for comfort and entertainment, it can sometimes slip our minds that the people we’re watching are real, and not characters made up for our enjoyment. It’s understandable, as a lot of us look to television and movies as a form of escapism and stress relief.

But sometimes reality television gets a little too real, and it can be a little scary and stressful at times, especially when someone’s life is on the line. Unfortunately, with some reality shows, this is an all too frequent occurrence, and some contestants have come dangerously close to losing their lives for the sake of a game.

10 Rebecca Adlington

‘The Jump’ Season 3

Image via ITV

The Jump was a British reality show that followed celebrities as they tried their hand at various winter sports. These included skeleton, bobsleigh, snowskates, ski cross, and giant slalom. It’s certainly a fascinating premise on paper and one that was surely entertaining, but when you really think about is, it’s crazy to think that anyone thought it would be a good idea in the first place. Winter sports are difficult to do even for purely recreational entertainment, so to put a bunch of celebrities who have never even attempted any of these Olympic-level sports and try to have them master them? It’s a recipe for disaster. Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington proved this.

She ultimately crashes down onto the crash mat below, and cries out in excruciating pain, clutching her shoulder.

In the very first episode of Season 3 Adlington can be seen doing a ski jump. Mid-air, you can see her arms begin to flail as she struggles to find a proper landing position. She ultimately crashes down onto the crash mat below, and cries out in excruciating pain, clutching her shoulder. Thankfully, it was only a dislocated shoulder, but the height of the jump, and the stunt in general could have resulted in a much worse injury for Adlington.

9 Gary Ripka

‘Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove’

Image via Discovery

Deadliest Catch details the lives of crab fishermen aboard fishing vessels in the Bering Sea, during crab fishing seasons. There’s already a huge risk associated with the line of work. This is due to a myriad of reasons, from intense weather conditions, physical demands, equipment malfunctions, and, in general, the remote location of being in the middle of the sea. It’s devastating just how many crab fishermen lose their lives on the job, and if it weren’t for a fellow fisherman, Gary Ripka would have been a part of that statistic.

In an interview with People he shared that he almost died on the job. “I’ve been on a boat where it blew the windows out, and I got rushed out of the wheelhouse and I almost died. The guy that saved me – he saved me from getting rushed over the rail – he was killed four years later. Him and his whole crew, boat and everybody – they lost everybody. A very close friend of my family.”

8 Steve Rankin

‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 1

Image via Discovery

Naked and Afraid is one of the harshest reality survival shows out there. Contestants are dropped into the middle of nowhere without food, water, or clothing, and have to survive the elements and wildlife. The show has brought on its fair share of injuries for its contestants throughout its run (as you’ll see later in this list), but as it turns out, it isn’t just the contestants that are at risk, the crew is too.

When scouting locations for Season 1, executive producer Steve Rankin was in Costa Rica and walking through the rainforest when he was bitten by a snake through his boot. The snake turned out to be a fer-de-lance, one of the most dangerous snakes in the world, known for its aggression and venom, which can cause death within 72 hours. Luckily, he was traveling with experienced guides who were able to get him out of the rainforest and to a helicopter which brought him to a hospital as soon as possible. Rankin survived the bite, but his foot began to rot from the venom of the snake, so much so that the bones were visible. Yuck!

7 Michael Skupin

‘Survivor’ Season 2

Image via CBS

Survivor is arguably the most famous survival reality show out there. It’s right there in the name! The show places its contestants in a tropical location and has them come up with their own means of food, fire, and shelter. Throughout this, they’re competing in immunity challenges that will keep them in the game, and vote out other players to be the last survivor standing. Like any survival show though, there is some major risk involved, and there have been a lot of injuries, some that are especially scary and life-threatening.

One of the most memorable injuries on the show is that of Michael Skupin in Season 2. Survivor was in Australia for its second season when Skupin was one of the 16 contestants vying for the prize money. His time on the island was cut drastically short though, as he had to be medically evacuated. On Day 17, he was tending the fire when he inhaled the fumes and passed out, falling into the fire. He woke up seconds later screaming and ran toward the water where he immediately dunked his hands, which were severely burned. His injuries were deemed too severe to keep him in the game, which led to him being the first medical evacuation on the show. But it could have been a lot worse.

6 Rav Wilding

‘Splash!’ Season 2

Image via ITV

Much like The Jump, Splash! had an entertaining idea that was a lawsuit waiting to happen — and it did. Splash! takes celebrities and has them perform dives from varying heights, with each week increasing in the level of difficulty. Again, why anyone thought this was a good or safe idea is beyond us.

During a practice, Wilding suffered a hamstring avulsion, which is where the tendon tears away from the pelvis.

Among the cast was Rav Wilding, a British television reporter on BBC’s Crimewatch. During a practice, Wilding suffered a hamstring avulsion, which is where the tendon tears away from the pelvis. This naturally left him unable to continue on in the competition. Some time later, he collapsed in front of his wife due to chest pain, and he was brought to the hospital where he was told he had a blood clot in his lung. His doctors believed this clot formed due to the lack of mobility in his leg after the accident, as he waited for it to heal.

5 Caleb Reynolds

‘Survivor’ Season 32

Image via CBS

As I said, Survivor has a lot of risk involved with it, but they do have a pretty handy medical team that is always on deck at a moment's notice. So when host Jeff Probst is saying “This was the most frightened I've been in all my time on Survivor,” you know things are serious.

But Caleb Reynolds struck an especially frightening chord in Probst in Season 32. During a reward challenge in which the contestants had to dig for bags of balls in the sand in the brutal heat, three of the contestants were passed out due to heat stroke. Two of the contestants were treated and ultimately okay, but Caleb was unresponsive. His heart rate plummeted dangerously low, which resulted in him being medically evacuated from the game. He ended up being okay, as did the other two contestants, but that heat is no joke.

4 Patrick Dauncey

‘The Island with Bear Grylls’

Image via Channel 4

Bear Grylls is a survival expert, and all of his shows center around him passing along his survival expertise to people looking to learn from him. And really, they’ve come to the right person, because Grylls does know what he’s talking about, and he’s made a living off of it. The Island with Bear Grylls, however, put participants in a remote location and had them test their survival skills. All they had was the clothes on their backs, some basic tools, and some training. Grylls' only real involvement was being the narrator. Still, these were contestants who had undergone some sort of survivalist training, so it wasn’t as though they were thrown completely to the wolves. That didn’t prevent an error though.

Still, these were contestants who had undergone some sort of survivalist training, so it wasn’t as though they were thrown completely to the wolves. That didn’t prevent an error though.

19-year-old Patrick Dauncey was among the contestants on the show, and almost lost his life during it. During a hike, Patrick, or “Paddy” as he’s often referred to, slipped on the slick cliffs and fell 30ft to the ground below, landing on his back. His fellow contestants looked on in shock and horror as they believed they had just witnessed a tragedy. After all, no one could survive such a high fall, right? Well, miraculously Paddy did. He was helicoptered to a hospital where a full body CT scan revealed he had thankfully suffered nothing but bruising.

3 Dave Nessia

‘Alone’ Season 3

Image via History

Look, every survival show is brutal in its own way, but there’s something particularly difficult to stomach about Alone. It follows individuals who have to survive in the wilderness completely alone for as long as they can. To make matters even more difficult, the show begins in late fall, meaning winter is rapidly approaching, which will bring with it freezing temperatures and dwindling food sources. These types of conditions would take a toll on anyone, but they especially took a toll on Season 3 contestant Dave Nessia.

Dave ended up being the first contestant to be pulled from the show for medical reasons, despite being in fourth place at the time. He was pulled from the show for being severely underweight, so much so that the medical team said he was in danger of death. The scariest part was that he had a large ration of fish saved up and dried that he could eat, but his body was in starvation mode, and he believed he was able to survive on half a fish every other day. He didn’t even realize how much weight he had lost until he was pulled from the show. Watching the moment he’s pulled and then seeing him afterward is such a sickeningly stark difference. Drastic weight loss due to starvation and food rationing is to be expected on the show, but Dave accidentally took things way too far and almost paid the ultimate price for it.

2 Manu Toigo

‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 1

Image via Discovery

We’ve already established that Naked and Afraid is one of the more vulnerable survival shows out there, but Manu Toigo’s experience was especially terrifying. During her episode, she was bitten by a mosquito, something she didn’t think much of at the time. After all, a mosquito bite is a pretty regular occurrence for most people. What she didn’t take into account was the fact that she was filming the show in Panama at the time, and the mosquitos happened to be a lot different from the ones she’s used to.

When she arrived home in Los Angeles days later, she began having a severe headache, which then turned into a fever, and soon she was having nosebleeds, and she was even bleeding from her gums! It got to the point where she was unable to even stand. When she went to the hospital she was diagnosed with Dengue hemorrhagic fever, the worst kind of Dengue fever as there’s no cure for it. Luckily, it was caught just in time, and the doctors were able to pump her full of enough fluids and plasma to help her make a recovery, but she was in the hospital for two weeks, and in physical therapy afterward due to the excruciating pain from the illness.

1 Russell Swan

‘Survivor’ Season 19

Image via CBS

Considering Survivor has a medical team on standby at all times, it’s shocking just how many incidents have happened on the show. But one of the most memorable and scary was that of Russell Swan from Season 19. As the leader of his tribe, Russell opted to be blindfolded during a reward challenge, but in the middle of it, ended up passing out on top of the puzzle he was working on. At first, his tribe members kept yelling at him, telling him to stop moving and keep working on the puzzle, not noticing what had happened, but host Jeff Probst quickly put a stop to the challenge to check on him and the sight was terrifying.

Russell had passed out due to dehydration and his blood pressure had plummeted so low that the medics said if they stood him up he would just black out and fall again. They do, at one point, try and sit him up only for his heart rate to plummet from 97 to 68 in a matter of seconds and for him to black out yet again. It’s one of the most terrifying medical evacuations on the show, and there was no other option but to have him leave, otherwise, things could have gone very differently for him.

