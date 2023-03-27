Love them or hate them, reality dating shows are here to stay, and thanks to streaming, we now have an abundance of options when looking for our next fix of hot, young singletons having flirtatious fun. There are classics like The Bachelor, which is still going strong after 20-plus years, and fresh obsessions like Perfect Match, which debuted earlier this year. With Love Island UK’s latest season having recently finished, and the brand new Season 4 of Love is Blind, it’s fair to say we’re spoiled for choice.

But — aside from the obvious, of course — there’s one major thing these shows all have in common: they all almost exclusively feature contestants in their 20s and early 30s, rarely going above mid to late 30s. Racial diversity may be improving, and there have been small strides to include more LGBTQ+ contestants in some shows, but age diversity is an area in which reality dating TV continues to fall short. Yes, it makes sense that producers like to cast contestants from the same age demographic, but this prompts the question: where are the shows for older singles? Thanks to ITV’s upcoming series The Romance Retreat, we might finally have our answer.

RELATED: Has 'Love Island' Gotten Boring?

'The Romance Retreat' Is Putting Middle-Aged Singles in the Spotlight

Image via MSN

ITV’s show is still undergoing the casting process, and it’ll be a while before it hits our screens, but we already know a fair bit about The Romance Retreat. Contestants must be single parents from the UK with an adult child who will also feature on the show in some capacity. Similar to Love Island and its villa setting, the series will take place in a “luxury retreat” by the way of a “stunning country house” — it’ll certainly make a change from the beach and poolside getaways. Hosting will be Davina McCall, who fronted the UK’s Big Brother from 2000 to 2010, and currently judges on The Masked Singer UK.

ITV is determined to “open the nation’s hearts to a whole new world of grown-up love,” and promises “the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again.” We’re already sold! Apparently, The Romance Retreat is currently just a working title, but what’s for sure is that the show will grace ITV’s main channel, ITV1, along with its on-demand hub ITVX, and we can expect it to air later on in the year. No US broadcast has been announced yet, but perhaps we can look out for it on Hulu, which is the current home of fellow ITV production Love Island.

Will 'The Romance Retreat' Succeed Where Others Have Failed?

Image via Peacock

Are there other shows like The Romance Retreat out there? Sort of, but not really. Peacock’s Love For The Ages features three established couples in their 30s and 40s, all in somewhat strained marriages, that are split by gender and put into separate houses with twenty-somethings in order to test their fidelity. Its contestants skew a bit older than Love is Blind or Perfect Match, but it’s not exactly the wholesome content we’re after. Then there are shows like First Dates and the now-canceled Dating Around, which are built around blind dates and incorporate people of all ages, sizes, sexual orientations, and so on. However, they differ from the traditional dating show format by featuring different people in each episode rather than a continuous storyline that spans the entire season, so we don’t get the same level of investment.

Lastly, we have the bizarre production that is TLC’s MILF Manor, which features eight younger men and eight women between the ages of 40 and 60 living together in a Mexican villa. This might not sound too outlandish, but it’s soon revealed that the men are actually the sons of the so-called MILFs. One of the series' strangest moments is a challenge in which each mother feels up each man's torso in order to try and identify which one is her child. Who green-lit this?

So sure, there are technically dating shows out there with older contestants, but their formats tend to be gimmicky or downright cringe-worthy, and we're hoping The Romance Retreat can change that. As for similar shows in the works -- earlier this year, Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor, also tweeted that “The Golden Bachelor is coming.” The show, which has been in the works for a while but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would offer people in their senior years the opportunity to try and find love on TV. Not much else is known about the spin-off, but applications are currently open.

'The Romance Retreat' Could Deliver More Authentic Relationships

Image via ABC

It’s not exactly surprising that generally, these types of shows tend to focus on young people. In the world of reality dating TV, beauty and sex appeal are maybe even more important than they are in Hollywood, and these things are also associated with youth. Viewers are no doubt drawn in by the eye candy, and as contestants are given a limited amount of time to form relationships, physical attraction is especially important. In fact, the most die-hard Love Island fan will likely be the first to tell you that the couplings on these sorts of shows are often shallow and short-lived. Furthermore, such shows are now often a path to fame, followers, and fashion deals, so it can be hard to distinguish who’s genuinely in there for love.

The Romance Retreat will feature older, more experienced contestants who likely have wisdom and emotional maturity beyond what we usually get to see on dating shows; they’re also much less likely to be in it for the social media growth as the vast majority of online influencers are under 35. The possibility of seeing deeper connections being formed makes the show so welcomed — and it would be nice to see the series help dispel the annoyingly pervasive myth that middle-aged people are "past their prime" when it comes to sex and romance. More diversity and better representation on TV can only be a good thing, and while dating shows have their issues, The Romance Retreat seems like it might actually be a positive step forward.