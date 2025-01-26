Once reality shows became popular guilty pleasures, the concept of using the format for dating illuminated a light bulb for producers. Then came an onslaught of reality dating shows, from ones designed to bring together singles looking for love to others focused on helping existing couples through tough times, introducing temptation, and even promising marriage.

Some of the best reality dating shows of all time are new ones: the stakes have been raised higher and the level of creativity has increased tenfold since the genre began. But there are still a few “classics” that remain fan favorites.

10 'FBoy Island' (2021–2023)

Airing for three seasons, FBoy Island centers around trying to help three single women identify which single men of two dozen they meet on an island are actually nice guys looking for a real relationship and which ones are just non-committal womanizers, otherwise known by the term “fboys.” Some women believe they can suss out the genuine guys from the ones just looking for a casual rendezvous. But can they really?

What fans love about Fboy Island is that it focuses on trying to help people make positive changes. The women gain a better understanding of what they really want in a mate, the fboys hopefully learn how to be better partners, and the nice guys are recognized for being as such.

9 'Married at First Sight' (2014–)

Based on the Danish series Gift ved første blik, Married at First Sight, one of the best reality dating shows on Netflix right now, sees relationship experts pair couples together based on research about the individuals and potential compatibility. The pairs agree to marry then go on a honeymoon and live together to get to know one another. After an eight-week period, they decide if they want to stay married or get divorced.

Married at First Sight might seem like a completely backward process, but arranged marriages are nothing new in certain cultures. The success rate has been decent as well, with more than half of the couples to date deciding to stay married, though many have since divorced. The overall success rate remains at 15 percent, but fans still love seeing these couples who should theoretically be perfect for one another try to navigate a new relationship on screen.

One of the earliest reality dating shows remains one of the best. In every episode of Blind Date, two strangers are paired up and sent to go on a blind date. They are followed by cameras while silly subtitles, animations, and thought bubbles appear on screen as the pair try to get to know one another and converse.

Blind Date would check in on couples who stayed together to see how they were doing. While very few of the blind dates actually led to meaningful relationships, Blind Date was still fun to watch every awkward moment of two people trying to get to know one another while cameras captured their every move. The show was rebooted in 2019 but only lasted a single season.

7 'Single's Inferno' (2021–)

This South Korean reality dating show has captured the attention of a new generation thanks to the hosts that include a model, actor, singer, rapper, and YouTuber. Literally translated to “Solo Hell,” Single’s Inferno combines two reality show types: survival shows and dating. Left on an island, singles on each season have to compete in challenges while looking for their best match. They can attend dates on the island while having to fend for themselves to survive. They can’t talk about their age or occupation but get to spend time alone with one another to form deeper connections.

Once they form a deeper bond, they can choose someone to go to Paradise with, which is a more luxurious island where they can enjoy creature comforts like room service and fancy meals. It’s a wonderful way to get to know people in all types of scenarios and develop true bonds beyond just physical attraction.