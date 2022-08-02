Since The Dating Game started airing in 1965, reality dating shows have maintained a secure place on the small screen. Over the last sixty years, countless dating shows with various premises have been created; however, what started as a simple matchmaking gameshow concept has gradually become a dramatic, soap opera-esque reality genre that turns contestants into celebrities. And yet, viewers of all ages can’t get enough.

RELATED: Shows Like 'Love Island' To Quench Your Summer Romance Thirst

While today’s dating shows are wildly popular and endlessly entertaining, primarily due to the arguments, plot twists, exotic destinations, and a chance for romance, their ability to create long-lasting marriages are pretty low. Nonetheless, these TV shows are guilty (or maybe not so guilty) pleasures for millions of viewers. All dating shows are entertaining to some degree, but discerning a series' success rate is just as fun to see if the show delivers as advertised.

'Love Island' (2019 - present)

Image via BBC

One of the 22 international versions of the original British series, Love Island blends the popular competition and dating show genres and the interactive element of a public vote declaring the winning couple. Complete with challenges, surprising twists, a cash prize of $100,000, and a chance of love, this Peacock show has become one of today’s most popular reality series.

While Love Island, currently in its fourth season, allows the Islanders to form their own couples, none of the winning couples are still together. However, there have been multiple marriages and relationships that have come out of the UK version. As far as the US series is concerned, Love Island has failed to produce any long-lasting relationships.

'Too Hot to Handle' (2020 - present)

Image via Netflix

Too Hot to Handle first aired on Netflix in 2020 with positive reviews and has spawned two international versions in Brazil and Mexico. The show brings together a group of young men and women struggling to form long-term, meaningful relationships as they make connections and compete for $100,000. However, any kind of intimate, physical contact is forbidden, with each rule break resulting in a deduction from the prize fund.

After completing different therapeutic workshops to help the competitors fix past relational and personal issues, the group chooses which individual or couple has done the most growth and awards them the remaining prize money. After three seasons, only one couple is still together, giving the show a pretty terrible record. However, a fourth season is on the way, and hopefully, some past contestants have changed their selfish ways for good.

'Temptation Island' (2001 - 2003, 2019 - present)

Originally running from 2001 to 2003, Temptation Island returned to the USA Network in 2019. This reality show is different from others in that established couples come on the show to test the strength of their relationship by living separately with a group of singles of the opposite sex. The show has drawn some controversy over its unconventional premise, but its reboot has given it new life with a new generation.

Throughout four seasons, one couple is married, two are engaged (all of which were already couples before the show), and a few are dating. The show’s success rate isn’t too bad, but multiple couples broke up on the show and left with someone else, leaving Temptation Island with a record of breaking more couples up than keeping them together.

'The Bachelor' (2002 - present)

Since 2002, The Bachelor has been a mainstay on American television and spearheaded a massive franchise with a strong fanbase called “Bachelor Nation.” Essentially unchanged since its first season, the ABC show follows one man dating around 25 women simultaneously until he chooses the one to which he wants to propose. Despite its enduring popularity, the show’s success rate is pretty horrible.

Out of its 26 seasons, only one Bachelor couple is still together: Sean Lowe is married and has three children with Catherine, the woman he proposed to in 2013. However, two other Bachelors are married and have children with their runners-up after breaking up with the women they initially chose. In addition, the latest two Bachelors are currently dating their final women. The Bachelor will return for another season, but the leading man is still unknown.

RELATED: Best Seasons of The Bachelor, Ranked

'The Bachelorette' (2003 - present)

Image Via ABC

The Bachelor’s first spin-off, The Bachelorette, began airing in 2003 and is currently in its 19th season. Like its predecessor, The Bachelorette follows one woman chosen from the pool of women on the previous season of The Bachelor, as she dates 25 men and chooses one in the end. This show has had a little more success, but not much.

In 18 seasons, four Bachelorettes have married their final choice, of which two have created families with multiple children. Though they broke up with the men they chose, two other Bachelorettes have since become engaged to men who were contestants on different seasons of the show. Hopefully, with a groundbreaking new season featuring two Bachelorettes, the show can add two more successful marriages to its list.

'Bachelor in Paradise' (2014 - present)

Image via ABC

Bachelor in Paradise, another successful show in The Bachelor franchise, puts past contestants from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on a beach in Mexico and sees them form relationships to stick around each week in hopes of a proposal at the end of the season. Since each season ends with multiple couples who decide to stay together, this show has the best rate of success in the franchise.

After seven seasons, two couples are married with children, five are engaged, and four are in long-term relationships. At the same time, however, ten teams who left the show engaged, three of which got married, are no longer together. As a result, Bachelor in Paradise’s success rate is around fifty percent, but maybe the upcoming season will increase it.

'Are You the One?' (2014 - present)

Image via MTV

Airing on MTV since 2014, Are You the One? follows a group of men and women who have been secretly coupled up in a matchmaking process as they try to identify their “perfect match” by pairing up and competing in different challenges. If they all succeed, the group shares a prize of one million dollars, but the money drops each time they guess incorrectly.

In eight seasons, the show has led to three “perfect match” marriages and multiple marriages of couples who were matched with someone else or were on a different season. This series has also seen plenty of couples break up with their match, so the show is only partially successful.

'Love Is Blind' (2020 - present)

Premiering on Netflix in 2020 and spawning two versions in Brazil and Japan, Love Is Blind has a unique premise reminiscent of The Dating Game. Each season, a group of men and women spend hours getting to know each other in individual pods, where they can only hear each other’s voices. After ten days of getting to know each other, a contestant can propose. Once the proposal is accepted, the couple meets face to face for the first time. After a couple’s retreat, meeting one another’s families and planning a wedding, they ultimately decide whether they want to get married at the altar.

After only two seasons, the show has had four couples say “I do” on their wedding day, all of which are still together. However, eight couples chose to break up. The series is self-described as an experiment, so it has still proven that love is blind. Unique for its mental connection aspect, this dating show has been renewed for three more seasons.

RELATED: Shows to Watch Like Love Is Blind

'Married at First Sight' (2014 - present)

Currently in its 15th season, Married at First Sight is unlike any other dating show but is one of the most successful. Since 2014, the Lifetime show has had various matchmakers arrange marriages between men and women who are told absolutely nothing about their fiancé and meet for the first time at the altar. They spend the next eight weeks living as a married couple and decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce at the end of the experiment.

In 14 seasons, 13 couples have stayed married, which is the highest marriage outcome of any reality dating show. However, despite this success, the show has a higher chance of failure; with an average of five couples per season, 41 couples have chosen to divorce after eight weeks. Maybe the five couples on season 15 will improve the show’s success rate rather than increase its number of divorces.

'90 Day Fiancé' (2014 - present)

Though it’s not a dating show in the traditional sense, when it comes to marriages, 90 Day Fiancé is the most successful reality show by far. The TLC series follows a group of real-life couples, consisting of an American engaged to someone from another country. They plan their wedding 90 days before the international person must get married or be deported.

Without counting the many marriages from its spin-offs, 90 Day Fiancé has seen 29 couples get married throughout eight seasons. However, 17 couples have either broken off their engagement or gotten divorced. Nevertheless, with 29 marriages and more on the way in the current season, 90 Day Fiancé clearly has the highest success rate.

KEEP READING:The Best Reality Shows Like Love Is Blind