Political thrillers based on real-life events like the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-led 2016 feature Snowden have always captivated audiences with the thin moral line of protecting versus damaging your home country. Putting a new and even more realistic twist on the story of one woman’s pursuit of justice in the face of ex-communication and a lofty prison sentence, HBO has dropped its trailer for their upcoming feature, Reality. Led by Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), what makes this story stand out from others in the true story genre is that the script is completely transposed from the real conversations that happened between the people involved.

To better understand the trailer, you’ll need to know that the film centers around the very true story of a former American intelligence agent named Reality Winner (Sweeney). Back in 2017, when she was just 25 years old, the FBI surrounded the specialist’s house and cornered her with a set of questions surrounding a batch of leaked classified information. That information breach was specifically about the 2016 election in which Winner discovered that Russia had attempted to interfere with the United States’ democratic process. Despite being viewed as an American hero by some, her whistle-blowing was still a federal crime which ended in her arrest and conviction. Further adding insult to injury, Winner’s sentence would be the longest of its kind for handing over unauthorized government documents to the media. In a review by Collider’s own Marco Vito Oddo, the writer praised the film’s ability to capture the heart and soul of a woman who didn’t realize the “gravity” of her crimes.

The trailer craftily blends the documentary and scripted styles of the film with clips of audio waves playing before the camera captures a close-up of Winner. Putting things into perspective, Sweeney’s character is seen out of makeup and in a white button-up shirt, driving home Winner’s young age at the time that she made the difficult decision and the interrogation that followed. As the questioning continues, we see clips of Winner’s life both on and off the NSA base with Sweeney silently demonstrating why she was honored with two first-time nominations at last year’s Emmy Award ceremony.

Image via HBO

Who is Behind Reality?

Knowing that the story of Winner had to be told, playwright Tina Satter first transcribed the real conversations between the ex-intelligence specialist and the FBI for her 2019 play, Is This A Room. Satter is now using the gripping story to make her feature-length film debut as the title’s writer and director. Starring alongside Echo Valley-star Sweeney will be Josh Hamilton (The Walking Dead, Eighth Grade) and Marchánt Davis.

Reality lands on HBO on May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with streaming on Max to follow. Check out the trailer below.