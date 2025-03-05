It's hard to think that some of the greatest reality shows of all time are celebrating milestone seasons. For many reality television fans, it feels as if it's the summer of 2000 and CBS was testing two new reality programs. Little did we know, they would help define the future of the entire genre. The 2000s were reality television's formative years. Some of the most influential intellectual products were created. Many of which served as the blueprint for the shows we watch today.

During the aughts, every network tried their hand at reality television. Not all were successful. Whether it was docufollow or competition, the reality television world became what it is today thanks to many of these pioneers. Some of these shows gave us infamous catchphrases we still use today. Some launched the careers of now-household names. And some provided the strategy that would be utilized in every reality competition series in history. It's time to celebrate the best reality television shows of the 2000s.

10 'Punk'd'

2003-2007 (MTV)

Once upon a time, MTV developed a hidden camera comedy series that helped establish one of the most used verbs of the 2000s. Punk'd was MTV's modern take on Candid Camera through the lens of celebrity. Co-created by Ashton Kutcher, best known for his time on That '70s Show, Punk'd watched as the actor set up hidden cameras and caught some of Hollywood's biggest names in compromising situations. All for a giggle and a laugh. Whether it be Justin Timberlake believing his home was being raided by the government or Frankie Muniz thinking his custom-made limited-edition Porsche was being stolen, Punk'd was one of the first true must-see celebrity reality series.

In terms of celebrity, Punk'd helped establish the who's-who of millennial fame. If you didn't get caught by Kutcher, were you even really that famous? The series did have some famous faces serve as Kutcher's accomplices, including B.J. Novak, Dax Shepard, and the relatively unknown Bill Hader. Though the original series ran its course over time, Punk'd was revived on MTV in 2010 with a slew of celebrity guest hosts and then again on BET, led by King Bach and DeStorm Power. In 2020, Quibi tried their hand at a reboot with Chance the Rapper at the helm, but upon the fall of the streamer, it moved to Roku before its ultimate cancellation.