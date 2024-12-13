2024 has been quite the year for reality TV. Now, the genre has always had its share of loyal fans. Whether it’s ordinary people being thrown into unknown situations, or the world’s most famous celebrities being stripped of their fame and status to compete against each other — all bets are off when it comes to reality TV. Not to mention that there’s a reality show for practically everyone out there. The audience can choose from slightly scripted shows that follow a set format, such as Survivor or Big Brother, to the family drama on The Kardashians, or dating competitions like the Bachelor franchise.

This year in particular has been pretty experimental for reality TV. The year 2024 has seen a lot of new reality shows that have put a spin on the formats fans are used to seeing. But the year has also seen the return of some all-time fan favorites with modern twists. Several well-known franchises have expanded into other countries and cultures, and that just goes to show that the reality genre isn’t running out of steam anytime soon.

10 'Love is Blind UK'

Season 1

The Love is Blind franchise kicked things off with Love is Blind USA back in February 2020. The show is designed to be a social experiment where the contestants try to meet their perfect match without seeing their faces. The contestants only get to meet each other once they have fallen in love and gotten engaged. The premise of Love is Blind is to prove that true love is about emotional connection more than anything else. Over the years, Love is Blind USA has become one of Netflix’s most famous dating reality shows. So, it was no surprise when the franchise expanded to the U.K.

Love is Blind UK premiered on August 7, 2024, and performed way better with the audience compared to its U.S. counterpart. For starters, Love is Blind UK featured contestants who seemed to come in with the intent of finding love. On the other hand, the casting for Love is Blind US has been a little questionable during the show’s more recent seasons. After Trevor Sova’s secret relationship outside the pods, the fans haven’t really been able to trust anyone on Love is Blind US anymore. But I have to admit that the UK version of the reality show has been a breath of fresh air. Contestants like Steven Smith and Sabrina Vittoria or even playboy Ollie Isaac come across as authentic, which only makes you want to keep watching more.

9 'The Traitors USA'

Season 2

The US edition of The Traitors might just have one-upped its British predecessor with its second season. The Traitors US Season 2 premiered in January 2024 and featured a pretty interesting cast. Even before the show had aired, it was making headlines for casting some pretty popular members of The Real Housewives franchise, including Phaedra Parks, Larsa Pippen, and Tamra Judge. Not to mention that the show also featured notable reality stars such as Peter Weber from The Bachelor and Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars. All in all, though, the show features both celebrities and ordinary people, which is what makes it so much fun to watch.

The show followed the same format where a small group of contestants were chosen to be the secret Traitors working together to eliminate the other contestants and win the grand prize. The remaining contestants are called the Faithfuls, whose goal is to identify and kick the traitors out of the game. As reported by Variety, The Traitors USA Season 2 became the most-watched reality series on Peacock.

8 'Survivor'

Season 47

Survivor is one of the longest-running reality competition shows of all time. With every new season, the show only gains more loyal followers. That goes to show the format of Survivor, where a group of contestants is sent to a remote location and left to fend for themselves in the wilderness. The contestant who outlasts everyone else is the winner of the show. Like a lot of other reality shows, Survivor features celebrities and ordinary people as they try to use the extent of their physical and mental strengths to survive without any basic utilities.

Survivor 47 featured some notable cast members, including Rob Has a Podcast star Aysha Welch and President Obama’s former speechwriter Jon Lovett. However, what I love about the show is that it really brings all of its contestants down to the same starting point, and they all need to prove that they have what it takes to be the winner.

7 'Sister Wives'

Seasons 18 & 19

2024 has been a roller-coaster ride for Kody Brown and his plural family. After three of his four wives, namely Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown decided to leave him in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively, fans had no idea what the future held for their long-running TLC show Sister Wives. However, post Brown’s three splits, the show has continued to center around the lives of its contestants. The only difference is that they’re not a plural family anymore! Because Robyn Brown remains the last-standing sister wife, Sister Wives Season 18 and 19 have heavily focused on how she has dealt with the aftermath of Kody Brown’s splits.

On the other hand, Sister Wives Season 18 gave the fans a glimpse into Christine Brown’s relationship with David Woolley along with their fairytale wedding. Sister Wives Season 18 also follows the final breakdown of Kody and Janelle Brown’s marriage, along with Meri Brown dealing with her own complicated emotions. Sister Wives Season 19 begins with Kody Brown’s first three wives starting their own lives after leaving him, while he and his youngest wife deal with their own relationship issues. Not to mention the major family dispute over the plural family’s Coyote Pass property. Overall, the last two seasons of Sister Wives have broken away from the usual narrative of the show and focused more on what happens when polygamy fails. And for someone who has followed the Brown family since Sister Wives Season 1, it’s interesting to see how much their lives have changed.

6 'Selling Sunset'

Season 8

Selling Sunset Season 1 premiered on Netflix in 2019, and it kickstarted a wave of reality real estate shows. But you know what they say, imitation is a form of flattery! Because Selling Sunset, with all its drama, catfights, messy relationships, and, of course, million-dollar properties, is one of the most entertaining reality shows of all time. After Selling Sunset Season 7 ended on an extremely sour note, with tensions between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young at an all-time high, the fans couldn’t wait for the show to be back with a bang. And let’s just say it did way more than that.

Right before the premiere of Selling Sunset Season 8 in September, Stause, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani took to social media to call Young out for lying about something on the show. Whether this was a PR move, or a genuine reaction to Young implying that Hernan had been with a married man, it made everyone want to tune in to catch up with all the controversy. Not just that, months ahead of the premiere of Selling Sunset Season 8, the news about Chelsea Lazkani’s ex-husband cheating on her broke out. And the fact that her workplace rival Bre Tiesi had something to do with it was also a major plot point during the show’s latest season. At the end of the day, Selling Sunset Season 8 delivered everything that the show is known for: over-the-top outfits, never-ending office feuds, and some real estate here and there.

5 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Season 14

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premiered in May 2024. Among all the shows in the Real Housewives franchise, this one has to be my favorite. Not only does the show star some of the most iconic housewives of all time, such as Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs, but it also brings in all the drama you can ever hope for! During the filming of RHONJ Season 14, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral actually got into a physical altercation and were suspended.

The latest season showed the cast being driven further apart. Of course, there were sweet moments, such as Giudice and Josephs sending their daughters off to college. However, things between the sisters-in-law remained as icy as ever. The finale alone ended with Jennifer Fessler walking out of a group dinner because of how toxic the ladies were with one another. During all of this, Jackie Goldschneider revealed that she contacted Luis Ruelas' ex-girlfriend while she was feuding with Teresa Giudice to get dirt on him. All of this forced the producers to replace the traditional reunion with a watch party where the ladies were divided into separate groups to prevent any more fights. Considering that the producers are currently planning a major RHONJ overhaul, Season 14 will definitely go down in pop culture history.