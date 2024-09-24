The perfect reality show is a fleeting phenomenon. Certainly, there are series that fascinate for a season or two, but often as time passes and the cast begin to self-produce seasons and manufacture drama, the interest tends to die down. The Kardashians is a recent example of a series that once captured a global audience, but with each season passing, it has become less and less of a "must-watch" experience, as the sisters continue to hide their personal lives and real relationships from the camera, and instead share only filler snapshots of their business endeavors that they endlessly promote online. Often, the scenes from the series are events the sisters have already captured live and shared on social media, and so, for those viewers who follow the sisters' online presence, the viewing experience of the episodes, often months later, can feel redundant.

But over the years, once in a while, there comes a series that is so consistently great, it is almost perfect. It is difficult to pin down universal qualities that make for a nearly perfect reality series, since the genre varies anywhere from competition series, to dating shows, to personal and workplace documentaries, some of which can challenge even the most dramatic scripted series. One imperative trait that a nearly perfect series has to have is a cast of characters that are so interesting, viewers feel the need to know what exactly they are up to from episode to episode, season to season. Another trait also relating to the cast, is that they keep up the appearance that what viewers are seeing is authentic. Many series have gotten quite lazy when it comes to showing how involved the producers are in shaping the narrative each season by spreading rumors, hiring newbies prepped to attack the established cast, and even resorting to things like psychic readings to create drama, which ruins the illusion that the camera is following the authentic lives of the cast.

Viewers understand that reality TV is still TV, that it is produced, scheduled, edited, and a mediated expression of the "reality" being shown. But a problem arises when producers or cast members think they can fake a narrative on camera to cash their reality TV check while hiding a very different truth from the viewers. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval thought that he could get away with hiding an affair with a co-star while self-producing a season in which he attempted to expose negative qualities about his girlfriend and co-star, Ariana Madix, seemingly with the hope that he could justify their eventual break-up. His efforts blew up in his face spectacularly and resulted in his embarrassment on the global stage as #scandoval scandalized the world. When cast members are so conniving that they attempt to fake a season, it takes away from the "reality" aspect, which is what draws viewers to the drama in the first place. Walking the fine-line of sharing authentically while protecting what's important in their personal lives is a tricky balance, and the reality stars that pull it off are often the ones who make their series nearly perfect.

The Shahs of Sunset aired on Bravo from 2012 to 2021, following a group of Persian-American friends in Los Angeles. There are many reality TV series that follow friends as they navigate their lives in the City of Angels, but few have such outrageous characters as The Shahs. In her journey on the series, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi goes from a knife-obsessed tough girl with rage issues to a chilled out pot-princess mommy. Mercedes Javid and Reza Farahan's friendship extends so far into their past, they often come across as bickering siblings. The friend group has a rotating group of interesting acquaintances who join them on the series, including personalities like Asa Rahmati, Destiney Rose, and Nema Vand. There was a full cast of characters who were able to keep viewers entertained for nine years before the series was canceled.

The one dark cloud that hangs over the series is cast member Mike Shouhed, who falls into the Sandoval category of reality stars who try to portray a well-put-together facade during filming, while living a completely different life off-camera. In Mike's case, while he did his best to portray himself as an upstanding family-oriented man, the series cancelation has been attributed to his arrest for domestic violence charges against his then fiancé, Paulina Ben-Cohen. Page Six obtained documents from a lawsuit Ben-Cohen filed, which outlined evidence of the verbal and physical abuse she experienced on the night of Mike's arrest. In the documents, Ben-Cohen's attorney explains that evening was not the only incident of abuse in their relationship, and specifically linked the time that Mike was exposed in a sexting scandal on The Shahs as a time when the Bravolebrity took his anger out on his client once away from cameras. Without the blight of Mike's abuse allegations and arrest, The Shahs of Sunset was an almost perfect series.

The cast of Jersey Shore are a perfect example of a bunch of reality stars who never stopped being their authentic selves, and it has continued to pay off (for most of them). The original series ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012, and the popular spin-off series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation recently aired Part 1 of its seventh season. Part 2 of Season 7 began airing on MTV on September 19, 2024. With its successful recipe of getting the Jersey Shore cast back together for short vacation stints at locations across America, its rumored that filming will continue for future seasons as well.

Of course, it is challenging to share one's life openly on reality TV for so many years, and for some of the cast, the rise to fame was less smooth than others. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro struggled with addiction and anger issues for years on the series, which caught many moments of misbehavior from the reality star over the years. Eventually, as the problems with Ronnie not only persisted, but got increasingly worse, he was asked to step away from filming as he underwent rehab. His return to film with ex-girlfriend Sammi Giancola in Season 7 was much anticipated. Another cast member whose rise to fame has been very turbulent is Angelina Pivarnick, who was only on the original series briefly before choosing to leave. Since she has filmed the spin-off with the cast, her life has been a whirlwind of broken relationships and personal drama that often seems to overwhelm the Jersey girl.

But for the rest of the cast, sharing their friendship and just being their authentic selves has brought continued success. Nicole LaValle, better known by her nickname "Snooki," shared her highs and lows on the series with little-to-no filter, and her popularity with the fandom has never waned. Her friendship with Deena Cortese adds a charming "Lucy and Ethel" aspect to balance out the raucous friendship between Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, and Vinny Guadagnino. Jenny Farley, aka "Jwoww," has always been brutally honest, and now, in her mom-life era with fiancé Zack Carpinello, she and her cast mates have been authentically sharing their lives for almost 20 years. The Jersey Shore casts' commitment to just being themselves on the series is responsible for the enduring popularity of the spin-off.

While Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a recent phenomenon with only one season under its belt, it has already made such an impact with its nearly perfect first season that it definitely lands on the list. The exploits of TikTok sensation Taylor Frankie Paul would have been the perfect fodder for reality TV, with or without her group of smiling, dancing, friends known by the name #momtok. But the weirdly amorphous group of Mormon moms, all worrying about their business reputations amid the scandal launched by Taylor's "soft swinging" confession and subsequent arrest, bring an other-worldly naivety to filming which makes them fascinating in their own right.

It's clear that the series villain Whitney Leavitt came onto the show thinking she would be the hero, which makes her such an amazing reality TV star. Her campaign to rally the women away from Taylor only ended up pushing them closer to her rival, as Whitney continued to isolate herself from the group in a childish ploy to test alliances and seek attention. While the rest of the well-behaved ladies sip their allotted sodas, Taylor and Whitney's rivalry carried the season to its near perfect fever pitch.

A mega-yacht with a rotating door of wealthy and demanding clients and hot, young, staffers who are at their mercy during working hours, but who get to enjoy the luxury vacation settings on their nights off, is a nearly perfect reality TV premise. Below Deck's success season after season has garnered several spin-offs, including Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Below Deck: Mediterranean, and Below Deck: Down Under. Though fans' favorites will wax and wane from season to season, the main series has always been a top performer for Bravo.

Yachties seem to be a personality type that can only be tied down to one place or space for a limited time, so the viewers can rely on a frequent rotation of staffers, who stick around long enough to share a glimpse into their personal and professional lives as they endure long hours and torture at work during the yachting season in order to experience the travel lifestyle yachting affords. And viewers are lucky enough that the overlapping space in the Venn diagram of people who like to work as yachties and people who like to appear on reality TV has a wide overlap. Between the luxury voyeurism, the youthful drama, and the captain's discipline, each season has its own fascinating aspects, making Below Deck a near perfect reality series.

The way that RuPaul's Drag Race not only destigmatized drag for many Americans, but has also found a magic formula to continue showcasing the talent in the drag community season after season should be studied. The original concept of the gregarious host, RuPaul Charles, guiding competing queens through the challenge of each season as they showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent has continued to fascinate viewers for sixteen seasons. From lip-syncs, to Ru-sicals, to the much anticipated Snatch Game where the queens impersonate celebrities and entertainers while answering game show questions for Ru's entertainment, there is a never-ending source of lighthearted entertainment in the concept.

The competitors come from a variety of queer experiences, and their ability to share authentically in scenes where they discuss their lives being raised in a hetero-normative society often intent on punishing them for their differences, are necessary lessons on the common humanity that links us all together. Drag is about the joyful expression of self, as much as it is about make-up, glitzy gowns, and performing talents. The popularity of the series has resulted in a myriad of spin-offs as well, including RuPaul's Drag U, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, and Drag Race vs The World. There are also many regional spin-offs featuring the talents of local queens in countries like Australia, New Zealand, France, Canada, Belgium, and the Philippines. The drag race competition format and an ever-growing list of talented entertainers in the drag community means the near perfect franchise now only needs to worry about who will be qualified to replace the gorgeous Ms. Paul once she decides to retire.

As a cast filled with Southern ladies born to throw shade, the women of Married to Medicine know how to bring the drama. But the heart of the series has always been the enduring friendships within the group. Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore's relationship is the core that the group revolves around, the calm and nurturing center that balances out some of the more chaotic personalities in the cast. While the friends have faced many challenging times in their 10 years on the series, they have always found a way to have those tough conversations on camera to work through each incident. Modeling such calm and rational behavior is a rarity in reality TV, especially doing so with such longevity.

The cast has shared some tough and deeply authentic moments, like the time they banded together to convince Dr. Simone and her husband, Cecil Whitmore, to continue to work on their relationship rather than move forward with a planned divorce at the Season 5 reunion. To balance out these moments of authentic sharing, the cast also has a number of grandiose personalities as well. Dr Heavenly Kimes's near obsession with stirring the pot, both on camera and online, reaches outrageous levels of audacity each season. The cast became so tired of Quad Webb's over-the-top antics that they asked her to leave their Napa vacation in Season 10, and to not return to film the rest of the season. Toya Bush Harris has been working on her temper, but she can almost always be counted on to rise to the occasion when one of her cast mates baits her, which used to be Quad's specialty. The ladies have done such an amazing job keeping their friendship in the foreground in the series, while balancing it with drama stirred up by the more chaotic cast members, the series is truly almost perfect.

Selling Sunset is one of those workplace reality series that brings such high-octane drama that it could easily be confused with a telenovela. Chrishell Stause is arguably the main character on the series, a retired soap-opera star turned newly minted real-estate diva who hides sharp fangs behind a sweet "good-girl" persona that is often impressive in its semblance of raw vulnerability. Her shocking divorce from actor Justin Hartley is only one of the whirlwind life events that Chrishell shares on the series, which also include feuds with her co-stars, dating her boss, and the eventual revelation at the Season 5 reunion that she was coming out as a bisexual woman. She is now married to partner G Flip, but the most recent season proves that even as a married lady, Chrishell is always comfortable at leveling up the drama on the series.

The rest of the cast is filled with equally dramatic personalities, as this season's villain Bre Tiesi proves in spades. Last season, Chelsea Lazkani attacked Bre's unconventional relationship with Nick Cannon, the notorious father of her child, who also has several other baby-mamas. Bre came out with claws this season, helping to facilitate a rumor being spread about Chelsea's husband having an affair by inviting a "friend" onto the series to point the spotlight on her nemesis' marital status. Couple all this drama with the fashion of the real-estate agents and the luxury voyeurism of the high-end LA real-estate market, and it makes the series nearly perfect.

Family Karma was so nearly perfect that it is a crime that the series was put on pause. Bravo executives need to take a long hard look in the mirror when it comes to the decision to remove the Benni family and all the Aunties from our screens. Brian Benni and his group of friends all share their experiences growing up together in the Indian-American community in Miami. The series offered an amazing cast of young people, but it also set itself apart by showcasing the different generations within this tight-knit community.

Family Karma also set itself apart with cast member Amrit Kapai's relationship with his partner Nicholas Kouchoukas. Reality TV loves a fabulous wedding, and Amrit and Nicholas' journey together, from coming-out to Amrit's aging grandmother, to attempting to get Nicholas' conservative Christian family to understand the hurt that their resistance to their son's relationship causes, to their engagement, and eventual wedding celebrations provided an amazingly wholesome source of pride and joy throughout the seasons of the series. It's a shame that this nearly perfect series went off the air in 2023, but there is still time for the network to do the right thing and bring it back.

There is a bevvy of dating series around these days, from longstanding series like ABC's The Bachelor to more recent newcomers like Netflix's Love Is Blind or Too Hot To Handle. But there are few that can compete with the nearly perfect juggernaut that Love Island has become since ITV rebooted the original celebrity-focused series in 2015.

The concept of taking hot, young, relationship-focused singles and confining them together in a vacation setting while they search for love has proven to be a crowd-pleaser, so much so that there are now several spin-offs of the original UK franchise. In fact, Season 6 of Love Island USA was a must-see water-cooler series for the summer of 2024.

