Everyday, our lives are filled with drama. No career, no lifestyle, and no relationships are not plagued by drama or gossip; that is the reality of everyone’s life. However, that does not mean that drama is fun; in fact, oftentimes, it can be debilitating, stressful, and overall just plain annoying, especially when it comes to people that we see every day.

However, drama can be a little entertaining when in the lives of people that we are distanced from. Some such people include famous people, who, while might be engrossed in success and fame, also go through the ups and downs that life has to offer. This can especially be said for those who star in reality TV shows, which provide a thrilling insight into the livelihoods and drama that plague them. More importantly, sometimes, a little drama in someone else’s life can provide an insightful outlook into another person’s life.

10 'The Kardashians' (2022-Present)

Seasons: 4

The Kardashians is a continuation of their previous series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which wrapped up back in the summer of 2021. While the production value of the show is different, the concept and overall idea behind the show remain the same. The Kardashians still follows (as implied by the name) the Kardashian family, acting as a docuseries.

Like its predecessor, The Kardashians offers an exciting look into the lives of the Kardashian family, with Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kris taking the spotlight as they navigate through life’s common problems: marriage, careers, and the fame that comes with it all. Everyone knows the Kardashians, and it’s hard not to be a little interested in the drama that interferes with their lives, and any viewer who lives for family drama will definitely be interested in bingeing this reality TV show.

9 'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

Seasons: 8

Everyone knows Abby Lee Miller. Dance Moms follows a talented dance choreographer, Abby, as she teaches a new generation of aspiring dancers and performers. However, as a sought-after choreographer, Abby and her students face all types of problems, ranging from angry and jealous moms to challenging competitions that can break or make the team.

As a concept, Dance Moms doesn’t sound too intriguing; however, the show itself is filled with plenty of drama that viewers can’t stop watching. There’s a little bit of everything, from internal conflicts between moms, arguments between Abby Lee and the parents, and even the drama that unfolds between Abby and her greatest obstacle: Cathy of the Candy Apples. Not to mention, there are plenty of impactful moments between Abby and her students, especially when it comes to her beautifully planned choreographies that win the hearts of the judges.

8 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (2010-Present)

Seasons: 13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills follows the successful women of Beverly Hills, including but not limited to Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, and Kyle Richards. Although they achieve their fame through different means, there are three things they all have in common: partying, drinking, and gossiping.

This show has plenty of drama for the viewer. Although they claim to be friends, there is often a lot of two-facing in the show, where friends betray one another either by talking behind their backs or spreading lies through a means of exaggeration. This is the main source of entertainment, and once viewers start watching this show, it will be hard to stop. Viewers will easily find themselves allying with the opposing sides.

7 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' (2022-Present)

Seasons: 2

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a relatively newer show, which began in 2022. The premise of the show follows the idea that some couples aren’t meant for one another, which is measured through a testament of love. Couples that are at odds with each other often face one major problem that blocks the progression of their relationship: one partner wants to get married, but the other isn’t quite ready for that commitment. So, to test the waters of their relationship, each person dates around a small group until they find the one that they are ready to take the next step of moving in with. The show ends with each couple either breaking past their internal barriers or breaking up with one another.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a dating show, but it is different from other dating shows that aim at hooking couples up. Instead, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On serves more as a test for couples, allowing them to recognize whether their current relationship is for them or not. Sometimes, there are breakups; other times, relationships are strengthened through the process. And more often than not, there are jealous parties who regret entertaining the idea of an ultimatum. That is where the entertainment begins.

6 'Vanderpump Rules' (2013-Present)

Seasons: 11

Vanderpump Rules focuses on Lisa Vanderpump (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), where she owns SUR: Sexy Unique Restaurant. This show, while involving Vanderpump, focuses more on the employees at her eatery, most of whom are a bunch of young entrepreneurs with big dreams and goals. As coworkers, they befriend one another, date amongst each other, and then break up, creating a shaky relationship with each other in the process and generating teams to pit against each other.

Like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump is once again surrounded by constant drama, but this time within her own restaurants and business. Like any other reality TV show focusing on and tailing a specific group of people, Vanderpump Rules also reveals the backstabbing and gossiping that takes place between peers and coworkers. Not to mention, scandals begin to taint the names of some of these employees, making them the odd ones out in their friendships and peer groups.

5 'Married at First Sight' (2014-Present)

Seasons: 17

Married at First Sight is another dating show, but it’s one for those who can’t seem to find “the one.” Potential candidates sign up for the show, and they are put through matchmaking by the show’s producers. After the matchmaking ends, the producers then begin marriage arrangements. It’s essentially a plunge into marriage based on the compatibility of the participants; whether they make it work is up to them.

Initially, Married at First Sight is sort of wholesome; candidates welcome a new person into their lives who is supposed to be their one and only for the remainder of their lives. And at first, most candidates are happy with the outcome, apart from the few who think their ego has taken a hit. However, everyone knows that after the honeymoon phase, everything is up in the air, including marriage. This show is filled with loads of drama, ranging from pregnant ex-girlfriends to all-around cheaters who simply could not resist, and this show makes it apparent that marriage is not for everyone.

4 'Chrisley Knows Best' (2014-2023)

Seasons: 10

Chrisley Knows Best follows entrepreneur and real estate multimillionaire Todd Chrisley as he navigates family life. While he might be a professional in real estate, running a family of two rambunctious teens and a granddaughter proves to be a challenge. Todd has to learn to teach his daughter, Savannah, and son, Chase, valuable life lessons while disciplining them to the best of his ability. It doesn’t help that his own mother encourages this behavior.

Todd Chrisley is a very entertaining figure to follow. In most reality TV shows, following a single star can be boring, but Todd makes his life look entertaining, with drama hiding at every corner. However, Todd can also sometimes offer insightful views or advice on how he manages his own spiraling life. Not to mention, the drama between family members adds more to the humor of the show. One thing is for sure: this Southern family tends to stick together no matter the drama or hardship.

3 'Hell’s Kitchen' (2005-Present)

Seasons: 22

Hell’s Kitchen is one of renowned Gordon Ramsay’s longstanding television series about cooking. While Kitchen Nightmares focuses on the troubles behind everyday eateries, Hell’s Kitchen tests the abilities of self-claimed cooks in a competition to become a head chef at one of Gordon’s many establishments and a cash prize of $250,000. Many cooks prove their worth and last until the very end, while others make Gordon question why they even started cooking in the first place.

For those who have worked in restaurants, it’s undeniable that the pressure to deliver high-quality service leads to drama in the workplace. Fights break out, and gossiping ensues. That is exactly what Hell’s Kitchen delivers. While many are competing earnestly, many others aim to sabotage to earn their win. Hell’s Kitchen is one hell of a reality TV show that entertains and surprises viewers up until the very last second, making it one of the most bingeable reality TV shows to date.

2 'MasterChef' (2010-Present)

Seasons: 22

MasterChef is another cooking show that follows more self-claimed and accomplished chefs in a race to become declared as one of America’s top chefs, earning the ultimate title of MasterChef. Each week, there is a series of challenges that the opponents must pass in order to survive elimination.

Although similar to Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef has more variety. This means that those who participate in MasterChef must have impeccable skills in recreating dishes, know how to both bake and cook, and be able to overcome their opponents in terms of flavor, plating, decorating, and presentation. The challenges themselves make the show bingeable, as each week reveals an exciting new dish or challenge that makes the viewer interested in the creativity behind these culinary masterminds. Not to mention, sometimes a little friendly competition turns sour, adding drama as another challenge that these cooks have to overcome.

1 'Below Deck' (2013-Present)

Seasons: 11

Below Deck is another show that follows a group of workers. However, Below Deck takes place at sea, where the employees, known as Yachties, must cater to the whims of the people they are servicing on this luxurious cruise. This show delves a bit deeper into revealing insight into an employee’s mind as they go above and beyond to service their clients, how they solve everyday problems on a cruise ship, and how they combat the exhaustion that ensues in their daily lives.

This article wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the drama that often ensues on Below Deck, which appears through gossiping and constant arguing between one another. The only difference in this drama when compared with others is that there is no escape, as all employees sleep on this luxurious cruise. Not to mention, employees tend to indulge in their differing pleasures, either by drinking or hooking up with one another. Others have high egos that they often talk back to one another. For those who enjoy learning new things and a little gossip that infects all parts of life, this is that kind of show.

