Toxic drama is par for the course when it comes to reality shows, which is precisely why some people simply despise the genre. But there are reality shows that don’t go this route, at least not to the degree of some of the worst offending guilty pleasures. Yes, there are reality shows that are perfectly suited to those who don’t typically like reality shows.

These options typically focus on entertainment, heartwarming stories, or have a bit more strategy and thought that goes into them beyond explosive fights and drama. Some of these reality shows still have their share of drama. But they’re the types of shows that even those who frown upon reality TV will sit down and watch without kicking up a fuss.

10 'Encore!' (2019-2020)

Developed by Jason Cohen

Encore! only lasted a single season and was pulled from Disney+ back in 2019. But if you can find it to watch, it’s a fun reality show unlike any other. Like a real-life glee club, cast members from actual high school musicals reunite decades later to try and recreate the performances that defined their formative years.

Encore! is sweet and heartwarming as fans watch people now in their 30s and 40s dive deep into nostalgia and relive their youths.

Kristen Bell hosted the series that was born from a 2017 special centered around the people who starred in a 1997 South Hills High School production of Into the Woods. From there, the first season had 12 episodes featuring casts from schools across America, from Georgia to Michigan, performing everything from Beauty and the Beast to High School Musical. Encore! is sweet and heartwarming as fans watch people now in their 30s and 40s dive deep into nostalgia and relive their youths. The timing just wasn’t right as Encore! premiered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made a second season difficult to move forward with.

9 'Cops' (1989- )

Created by John Langley and Malcolm Barbour

One of the longest-running reality shows, Cops has not been without its criticisms, pulled from TV following the George Floyd protests in 2020. But the series was picked up by Fox Nation in 2021 and now resumes its lengthy run. Each episode follows police officers responding to calls involving everything from domestic disputes to erratic driving, drug use, and prostitution. The idea is to provide an inside look into policing, allowing viewers to feel like flies on the wall during the investigations. That might involve questioning a subject, searching a vehicle, or even making an arrest.

One of the longest-running shows in the U.S. overall and the second-longest running on Fox behind only The Simpsons, Cops is escapist entertainment. While it’s real, the show is designed to provide stories from the perspective of good, honest cops just doing their jobs. The latest season focused on officers patrolling beaches during Spring Break, leading to tons of entertaining calls of kids getting up to no good.

8 'Catfish: The TV Show' (2012- )

Developed by Ariel Schulman, Nev Schulman, and Max Joseph

Catfish: The TV Show is formulaic in a sense in that every episode follows the same trajectory. In each episode, host Nev Schulman and his co-host Kamie Crawford (formerly Max Joseph) read an e-mail from a viewer hoping to receive help in uniting with someone they have been talking to online but have never met. The pair meet with the person to hear their story, get as much information as they can, then investigate. The goal is to help these two people meet so the one who feels duped can find out if the other person is a “catfish,” someone pretending to be someone they aren’t. If so, they can confess and face the music. If not, there could still be some closure (or an ability to move forward).

Catfish: The TV Show takes some unexpected twists and turns throughout the journey, with every outcome being different. Sometimes, it’s a person the subject knows. Sometimes, it’s a troubled catfish. Occasionally, it’s really the person in the photos, but they have reasons for not wanting to meet. Catfish: The TV Show serves a bit of therapy, too, as the individuals are forced to own up to their mistakes and open up as to why they do the things they do. It’s entertaining and emotional at times. While there’s sometimes drama, every episode ends differently, so it’s always a surprise.

7 'Squid Game: The Challenge' (2023- )

Executive Produced by Stephen Lambert

Squid Game: The Challenge is an obvious choice for those who watched and loved the TV drama Squid Game. But even those who aren’t familiar with the Korean drama may still enjoy Squid Game: The Challenge. Featuring the largest reality TV show cast in history at 456 people, along with the largest single cash prize ever at $4.56 million, players participate in childhood schoolyard games like Red Light, Green Light and Marbles. Once eliminated, they’re out of the game.

Squid Game: The Challenge is a thought-provoking social experiment since, throughout the game, players are forced to make difficult decisions. What price is someone willing to pay to win? Who would they take down to do it? It’s fascinating and entertaining with an eclectic mix of cast members of all ages and walks of life. Some come together and are deemed players fans think deserve another chance, while others tear one another apart.

6 'The Traitors' (2023- )

Developed by Jasper Hoogendoorn and Marc Pos

Taking the reality TV world by storm, The Traitors became the number one original reality series on Peacock when it premiered, and has since spawned Australian and Canadian versions, with a British counterpart filming as well. Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, the concept is modeled after the party game Mafia. Players gather in a lavish estate in Scotland where host Alan Cumming takes them through a series of challenges. First, however, a couple of players are secretly deemed traitors while the others are faithfuls. The name of the game is for the faithfuls to try and figure out who the traitors are and eliminate them. The traitors, meanwhile, secretly “murder” players one by one. In the end, if any traitor remains, they win the prize money. If the faithfuls have eliminated all traitors, those who remain share the prize.

The show has its share of drama, especially with the second season featuring an entire cast of celebrities, including actors, athletes, politicians, and reality show stars. With the upcoming third season planning to do the same, the drama quotient will be present again with all the best players. But The Traitors has a fun, campy feel to it, thanks to Cumming’s elaborate outfits and over-the-top acting. Viewers feel like they’re at a lavish party playing along with everyone.

5 'Survivor' (2000- )

Created by Charlie Parsons

Survivor appeals to all ages, from kids to grandparents. Adults of all ages have appeared and competed on the show, too. A competition reality show, players are put into tribes where they must fend for themselves, building shelter and sourcing their own food except for a bag of rice. They compete in challenges, win advantages, and form strategic alliances. Someone is voted out each week until the final three remain to argue their cases to the jury.

Despite the fact that there’s a lot of drama and fights on Survivor through its 46 seasons to date, especially with emotions running high as hunger and exhaustion sets in, Survivor is by and large about people overcoming fears and coming into their own. So many people who never thought they could do it, have trouble making friends, or feel inadequate, open up on the show. The Tribal Councils, led by host Jeff Probst, allow the tribe to air their dirty laundry before placing their votes, and they have often been compared to group therapy sessions. There’s a lot to love about Survivor, with elements of skill, strategy, and endurance that fulfill its mantra of “outwit, outplay, outlast.”

4 'Iron Chef America' (2004-2018)

Hosted by Alton Brown

Watching some of the best chefs in America go head-to-head with an Iron Chef is a fascinating experience for fans of the culinary arts. With the hosting talents of martial artist Mark Dacascos who brings together each competition round, Iron Chef America is a delight to watch.

Featuring culinary celebrity names like Mario Batali, Masaharu Morimoto, Wolfgang Puck, and Bobby Flay, Iron Chef America is the perfect reality competition show for foodies. With dishes that span various styles and cultures, from Italian to Latin and modern American, fans who love to cook may gain some inspiration, too.

3 'The Great British Bake Off' (2010- )

Produced by Anna Beattie

Inspiring, light-hearted, and sweet, The Great British Bake Off, also known as The Great British Baking Show, brings together home bakers from across the U.K. to show off their talents. From young men who have just started to hone their skills to elderly grandmothers who have been baking by intuition for decades, the cast is usually made up of a diverse mix of personalities. They have hours for each challenge, and every episode is divided into three parts: a signature bake, a technical challenge with minimal instruction, and a showstopper. After assessing and tasting each dish, the judges agree on who gets sent home that week until a winner is crowned.

What’s great about The Great British Bake Off is that it takes bakers out of their comfort zones, baking dishes they might never have tried, even some they have never heard of. It’s a test of everything from presentation to the ability to follow directions, manage time, and, of course, deliver a delicious dessert. There’s no drama, just support from all the competitors with colorful commentary from the hosts who walk around chatting up each player as they furiously knead, roll, decorate, and assemble their creations.

2 'Love on the Spectrum' (2022- )

Created by Cian O'Clery

Born from the Australian series of the same name that is also streaming on Netflix, Love on the Spectrum is a reality dating show, but it’s not a typical one. The focus is on singles who are all on the autism spectrum. Contrary to common belief, they yearn to find love, too. But communicating with others is a challenge, as is finding someone who understands and accepts their quirks and idiosyncrasies. This show plays matchmaker for these individuals while also providing coaching from experts to help them get ready for their blind dates, or sometimes second and third dates.

Viewers learn a lot about each participant as well as how varied autism is, and how it presents differently in different people. Featuring cast members with tons of personality and so much to offer, along with supportive families, Love on the Spectrum is an absolutely brilliant, feel-good show. Following couples who have continued to date, singles still looking for “the one,” and all types of relationships, from later in life to LGBTQ, Love on the Spectrum is difficult to watch without a smile from ear to ear. It’s one of the best reality dating shows on Netflix right now.

1 'The Incredible Dr. Pol' (2011-2024)

Created by Jon Schroder

Animal lovers will appreciate The Incredible Dr. Pol, a reality show about Dutch American veterinarian Jan Pol who runs his practice in a rural town in Michigan with the help of his family and employees. He works with both large and small animals but specializes in large farm animals. Every episode provides an inside look at the types of ailments and treatments for animal friends, centered around an animal doctor who has been working in the field for decades and has arguably seen it all.

Fans will love Pol’s old-school approach and dedication to the job, often working long days and nights to get the job done.

Fans will love Pol’s old-school approach and dedication to the job, often working long days and nights to get the job done. While the series ended in 2024, a spin-off called The Incredible Pol Farm centered around Charles Pol premiered that same year.

