For two seasons, viewers have been glued to their screens watching the hit Netflix series Squid Game. The brilliant South Korean dystopian survival thriller follows a group of downtrodden individuals competing for a life-changing amount of cash. Oh, and they're fighting to survive. The series depicts players, known solely by their numbers, as they compete in an assortment of childhood games. With a balance of luck and morality, defeating this game takes a lot more skill.

Many fans of Squid Game have noted the eerily similar traits of the game within the show and the reality television genre. The series even spawned its own reality game version, called Squid Game: The Challenge, which saw one player walk away with a grand prize of $4.56 million. For those who have enjoyed the competitive nature and shocking twists of Squid Game, here's a handful of reality competition series that will satisfy their desire for more.

10 'The Trust: A Game of Greed'

Directed by Paul Starkman

Perhaps one of the lesser-known new reality series of 2024, The Trust: A Game of Greed, is exactly what the title spells out. In this game, eleven strangers are whisked away to a luxurious villa, where they are offered a communal pot of $250,0000 to share among each other. The game is simple. Live together, socialize, and determine if it's best to vote a fellow player out of the game during the Trust Ceremonies.

The catch is they don't have to if they don't want to. Over the course of the game, players will have opportunities to play games in which secrets are divulged, as some individuals are offered a chance to head to The Vault, where they're faced with an opportunity to benefit themselves or the group. In the first season of the game, the group battled morality and tough decisions as it essentially became a battle of the sexes. Like Squid Game, this game explores the complexity of the human psyche and how individuals react when they're faced with decisions that can change the entire outcome. At this moment, The Trust: A Game of Greed only has one season to binge-watch.

9 'The Circle'

Directed by Tom Lowry and Quinn Saunders

Now played in four countries, The Circle has become the ultimate social media-inspired reality competition. Combine Big Brother and Catfish, and you get one of the most gripping Netflix reality series ever. In this game, a group of players are placed in their own apartment within the same complex. Isolated from the outside world, the only means of communication is through the titular social media platform. Via the Circle Chat, the players will have to build relationships while determining if the person they are speaking with is really who they say they are. Players have the option to play as themselves, or a version of themselves, or as a catfish.

At various points in the game, players will be tasked to rank one another where the top players become the Influencers. The Influencers then have the power to block another player from The Circle. The intrigue of The Circle is the excitement of knowing something the other players don't know as they make vital decisions that will impact their own games. With twists and turns around every corner, the series, which has seven seasons, is one of the most lighthearted entries on this list. Like Squid Game, it's a battle of trust and deception. Is everyone truly who they say they are?

8 'Big Brother'

Created by John de Mol and Ron Diesel

As one of the pinnacle reality series since the heyday of the genre, Big Brother is the beloved CBS series that captures the every move of players in real-time. With hundreds of microphones and cameras in the house, a group of Houseguests live together as they compete for power, safety, and a large sum of money in the game. With alliance names and a lingo that pervades superfans vocabulary, Big Brother is the slightly campy reality competition series that other series have based their own games around.

Like Squid Game, the pressure cooker of living in an intimate setting with your competitors is a major factor of how individuals play. And like Squid Game, some of the challenges the Houseguests face are the equivalent of parlor games one may have played as a child. The American version has celebrated 26 regular seasons and spawned some spin-off versions and a celebrity iteration.

7 'Snake in the Grass'

Directed by Ramy Romany

Only surviving a single season, Snake in the Grass featured a group of four players per episode who were tasked to work together to complete a series of challenges. However, one of the players has been secretly designated the "Snake" and may attempt to sabotage the group in their games. After each challenge, host Bobby Bones awards the players clues to the identity of the Snake.

After all challenges are completed, the group heads to the Snake Pit, where they must identify the Snake. If the honest players correctly identify the Snake, they walk away with $100,000. If they do not, the Snake takes it all. Snake in the Grass is essentially a micro version of The Mole and The Traitors. Snake in the Grass compares to Squid Game, as many of the games there are also played in small groups. The series was quite exciting but sadly lost in the shuffle on the wrong network.

6 'The Mole'

Written by Bart De Pauw, Michiel Devlieger, Et al.

Originally a series on ABC in the early 2000s, The Mole has been revived by Netflix as an adrenaline-pumping journey through deception and trust. A group of strangers are brought to a foreign locale where they are tasked with a series of missions where they compete to earn money for the pot that the winner will take home at the end. After each mission, the players are asked to complete a quiz where they must answer questions as to the identity of the mole, the one player among them tasked to sabotage their game.

Perhaps the show that inspired many of today's biggest games of deceit, The Mole is one of the most underrated and brilliant concepts to ever reach screens. Like Squid Game, the game is to work as a team until it may not benefit your game. Then it's every player for themselves. With seven total seasons since its incarnation, there are currently two reboot series available to binge, each with a different host, both providing excellent entertainment. Would you be able to snuff out the mole?

5 'Deal or No Deal Island'

Directed by Joe Guidry

Remember the hit game show Deal or No Deal? Well, it's gotten the Survivor treatment! On Deal or No Deal Island, the hit game show where players have to beat the banker for a chance at a fabulous cash prize is transported to a stunning tropical locale where players must work as a team to build the bank for one player to face the banker in the end.

The spin-off tests physical and mental endurance as players compete in various excursions, form crucial alliances, and hope to beat the banker in the Banker's Challenge or risk being voted out of the game. Bringing in the team challenge aspect to life, Deal or No Deal Island showcases who is truly in it for themselves as they hope to survive until the very end.

4 'The Anonymous'

Produced by Stephen Yemoh, Stephen Lambert, Et al.