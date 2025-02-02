Currently in its third season, The Traitors is like the Olympics of reality TV. The genre is a universe of its own, with decades of history and interpersonal relationships. Unlike traditional television, the best reality TV shows feature authentic, people-driven stories that fans can engage with. Over the years, distinct sub-genres of reality TV have developed to cater to fans’ guilty pleasures - competitions, dating, lifestyle, etc.

Reality TV began to develop in the late 90s and early 2000s due to the desire to watch ordinary people live their lives (along with the rise of new media). In 2003, the first award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program was handed out at the Emmys, solidifying the genre’s reputation on American television. As a testament to their cultural influence, many of these long-running shows inspired sequels, spinoffs, and even expanded internationally. But they all had to begin somewhere. From Top Chef to Survivor, these reality TV shows are required viewing for anyone wanting to get into the genre.

10 ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ (2007-2001)

Created by Ryan Seacrest

There is no denying the Kardashians' influence in pop culture. The family entered the public eye in 2007 when Keeping Up with the Kardashians first premiered. Fans kept up with the Kardashians for fifteen years as members of the family grew up, got married (and divorced), had children, and founded multi-million dollar companies.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians offers pure drama and hilarious storylines (“My diamond earring came off in the ocean!”). Additionally, the family’s connections in Hollywood meant countless cameos from prominent figures in entertainment. From the mid-2000s until now, Keeping Up with the Kardashians showcased the historic rise of the Kardashians and the empire that resulted. Their new series, The Kardashians, doesn’t even compare.

9 ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ (2009)

Created by RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, and Randy Barbato

RuPaul once told Jimmy Fallon, “I’m the Queen of Drag” - which would make RuPaul’s Drag Race his empire. The series is campy and exciting, bringing the art of drag racing to audiences around the world. RuPaul’s Drag Race combines many facets of what makes reality TV so captivating. LogoTV’s highest-rated program involves a series of challenges that result in eliminations each week.

The Emmy-Award-winning show helped launch the careers of iconic drag queens from Trixie Mattel to Bob the Drag Queen (who recently appeared in season 3 of The Traitors). More than anything, the show offers authentic representation on screen for otherwise marginalized communities. As RuPaul told The Guardian in 2014, “We’re dealing with people who have been shunned by society and have made a life regardless of what anyone else thinks of them have decided.”