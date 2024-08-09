Reality TV has shifted from guilty pleasure viewing to a world-wide phenomenon. Last year, Vanderpump Rules reached a global audience, with news outlets around the world reporting on the revelation that while filming Season 10, reality star Tom Sandoval had carried on an affair with co-star Rachel "Raquel" Leviss under the nose of his girlfriend and co-star of nine years, Ariana Madix. Audiences across the world tuned in to watch the reunion episodes to see Sandoval and Leviss attempt to justify their shocking actions while Madix righteously chastised them for their betrayal. This sudden increase in viewership has turned Vanderpump Rules into a new cultural touchstone, instead of a simple guilty pleasure work-place reality series.

The success of long-standing franchises like Love Island, The Bachelor, Real Housewives, American Idol, and Survivor have opened the door for a burgeoning genre, as more and more networks are willing to invest in reality TV properties. With the expansion in available content, viewers can sometimes miss out on unique or inventive series that were unfortunately canceled too soon, before a viewership was able to build. There also are shows that carried on for years centered around the same cast or co-hosts, that eventually came to an end as the talent moved on to other projects.

There are many reasons other than quality why a reality series may no longer be airing, especially now that so many networks are ready to invest in the genre. Like many scripted series, reality TV often improves after the pilot season, but it seems that producers new to the field insist on immediate returns on their investment, and if the viewership is not there right from the premiere episode, the likelihood of a second season dwindles. Here is a look back on some of the best canceled reality TV series that deserve a revival.

10 'A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila'

Network: MTV

Image via VH1

Okay, hear us out on this one. A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila first premiered on MTV in October 2007, and time would reveal that the series had a host of problems behind the scenes. The premise was that heterosexual men and lesbian women would compete for Tila's affection in a bisexual reality dating series similar to The Bachelor. However, it turned out that Tila not only had a boyfriend for the duration of filming, but also that the reality star was not even bisexual.

This speaks to the performative "reality" TV of the era, but also a terrible oversight by producers on what kind of representation they were creating for the LGBTQ+ community. At the time, myths about bisexuality not being a true sexual orientation were still culturally prominent. Though A Shot at Love at first seemed like a step towards bisexual representation, the way the production handled the series turned out to be anything but a positive representation for anyone involved. Even today's competition reality dating series like Love is Blind have an issue with filtering out bad faith actors in the casting process, no matter how rigorous they claim to be, but with A Shot at Love, it seems the production was as much the problem as the star they cast.

But the premise of A Shot at Love is absolutely worth a revisit. A dating series similar to The Bachelor but with a bisexual contestant looking for a partner would be a chaotic dream situation for any reality TV producer. Especially if the individuals competing for the contestants' affections were co-ed, in a similar situation as Love Island. This would ensure that juicy drama and salacious gossip would be just as prominent as romance. It's the ideal scenario for a competition reality dating series, with the added bonus of genuine LGBTQ+ representation, if the network takes it seriously this time instead of hiring a straight girl who isn't really single to play the part.

A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila Release Date October 9, 2007 Cast Tila Tequila Main Genre Game Show Seasons 2 Creator(s) Riley McCormick , SallyAnn Salsano

Buy on Amazon

9 'WAGS: LA'

Network: E!

Image via E!

WAGS: LA aired on E! from 2015 to 2017. The series and its spin-offs combined the drama of a Real Housewives series with the glamour that comes with a connection to the jet-setting lives of world-class athletes. The "wives and girlfriends" of the athletes have their own social hierarchy, with wives at the top, fiancées in the middle, and girlfriends at the bottom of the barrel. This established pecking order means that there would be loads of conflict in any friend group within the franchise, since no girlfriend wants to be made to feel deficient simply because they do not yet have a ring on their finger.

WAGS is a concept that is ripe for revival.

While the series was eventually canceled because of declining ratings, WAGS is a concept that is ripe for revival. The luxury voyeurism that comes with the lifestyles of professional athletes combined with the interpersonal drama of conflicting personalities within the ladies' social hierarchy means that viewers will always have something to captivate their attention. Surely it can't be challenging to find a group of friendly up-and-coming WAGS who think they have what it takes to step into the world of reality TV stardom?

Watch On Apple TV

8 'Jersey Shore'

Network: MTV

Image via MTV

The original Jersey Shore aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012. The series followed a cast of young (mostly) Italian-Americans as they shared a vacation rental home on the Jersey Shore. While the premise of the series was that the cast would bond while sharing their vacation home and working at a t-shirt shop on the boardwalk, these Guidos and Guidettes always had partying as their first priority. This friend group was a lightning-in-a-bottle moment for reality TV, willing to show themselves at their absolute worst while coming together as a family whenever it counted.

The original cast of Jersey Shore are still going strong each year with their new series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. This new iteration of the series follows the one-time roommates as they pick a vacation spot to visit when they take a break from their lives in this new stage as parents and entrepreneurs. The original cast can continue on with their new vacation series, but it is time to bring back the young and dumb crowd to the Jersey Shore. A revival should take the series back to its roots with a new cast of Italian-American twenty-somethings who can't wait to meet up at the Shore House.

Jersey Shore Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 3, 2009 Creator Anthony Beltempo, SallyAnn Salsano Cast Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio , Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola , Nicole Polizzi , Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 6 Studio MTV Expand

7 'Twentysomethings: Austin'

Network: Netflix

Image via Netflix

Twentysomethings: Austin aired on Netflix in 2021. It is an example of a one-season reality series that should have received a second season, if only to provide some more air time for the delightfully chaotic Abbey Humphreys, whose mercurial personality was one of the most interesting things about the series.

The premise of following a group of young twenty-somethings as they room together in a share house has a proven track record in reality TV.

But the premise of following a group of young twenty-somethings as they room together in a share house has a proven track record in reality TV, and it is unfortunate that Netflix didn't have faith in the series, canceling it before it really had a chance to build an audience. The concept is ripe for revival, as there is always a new crowd of young people looking to take their chance on moving to a big city in order to chase their dreams.

Watch On Netflix

6 '#RichKids of Beverly Hills'

Network: E!

Image via E!

Although there are many reality series following wealthy individuals in Beverly Hills, there is something satisfying about watching spoiled rich kids learning life lessons and behaving like brats in #RichKids of Beverly Hills. The series aired on E! from 2014 to 2016, following a group of young adults who grew up in the lavish lifestyle that Beverly Hills affords. Watching these wealthy "kids" as they terrorize their parents and anyone else who stands in their way provides a bizarre sort of wish fulfillment - if only these were your problems, and if only mommy or daddy's credit card solved all of them. Plus, the series launched Dorothy Wang into the world of reality TV, preparing her for her later roles in Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York.

A revival could involve the original cast returning, following them as they are in a new phase of their adult lives, in something akin to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

A revival could involve the original cast returning, following them as they are in a new phase of their adult lives, in something akin to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The cast was made up of several fascinating individuals with ambitious goals, and getting an opportunity to see where they are now in their lives does carry a certain appeal, as well as tapping into nostalgia from fans of the original series. But, to see a fresh batch of Beverly Hills brats would also be interesting, as young adults from elite circles can always be relied on to behave in ways that are brash and brazen, making them perfect for reality TV.

Watch On Fubo

5 'Meet The Barkers'

Network: MTV

Image by Jeff Chacon, Hulu

Since Kourtney Kardashian seems perfectly content to keep her iconic family at arms length, she and her husband Travis Barker might as well revive this gem. Meet the Barkers originally aired on MTV in 2005, following the Blink 182 drummer and his young family in the early years of his success.

It makes sense for them to have their own spin-off series from The Kardashians.

Considering both spouses are reality TV pros, and their blended family is full of vibrant characters, it makes sense for them to have their own spin-off series from The Kardashians. Especially since the couple has been appearing on the series less and less in recent years. Plus, a revival of Meet the Barkers would finally settle the debate if Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian was right about her older sister being the "least interesting to look at."

Meet the Barkers is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

4 'What Happens at the Abbey'

Network: E!

Image via E!

What Happens at the Abbey aired on E! in 2017, and considering the success of other reality series following LA-based bartenders and servers, it is shocking that the show only received one season. The workplace reality series followed the lives of employees at the famous West Hollywood gay bar, The Abbey. The series was exceptional in its representation of different orientations within the queer community, as the young cast often displayed their dating lives as much as their work lives.

The Abbey has long been an institution in West Hollywood, and the bar even played a prominent role in the Vanderpump Rules drama.

The Abbey has long been an institution in West Hollywood, and the bar even played a prominent role in the Vanderpump Rules drama of Season 10, when Tom Sandoval was caught cheating with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. Members of the Vanderpump friend-group first became suspicious of the two co-stars when the pair were caught dancing together at The Abbey on a night out when Sandoval's girlfriend Ariana was not in attendance. Imagine the impact of a season of What Happens at the Abbey that would have allowed the staff to air their perspectives on what went down as the rival reality stars partied in their famous club. There is always an audience willing to watch a group of young bartenders and servers in LA, especially those who can dish hot gossip about reality stars they already know and love.

Watch On Apple TV

3 'What Not To Wear'

Network: TLC

Image via Discovery+

Besides Netflix's revival of Queer Eye, there are not that many reality makeover series around these days. What Not To Wear aired on TLC from 2003 to 2013, and since the series went off the air, there has not been another makeover series with the staying power to be able to fill its shoes.

What Not To Wear dominated the reality makeover sphere for over a decade.

From segments of the hosts stalking their subjects, to filming the contestant unwillingly parting with their unflattering or bizarre fashion choices, to the satisfying end-result segment where viewers get a chance to see the final look, What Not To Wear dominated the reality makeover sphere for over a decade, and then quietly disappeared, leaving a vacuum in its wake. A revival with two new fashionista co-hosts ready to tear someone's terrible wardrobe choices from their panicked fingers is well overdue.

Watch On Apple TV

2 'Family Karma'

Network: Bravo

Image via Bravo

Family Karma is one of Bravo's most charming and entertaining reality series, airing on the network from 2020 to 2023. It is embarrassing for the network that the Aunties no longer grace our screens.

The series offered a cross-generational look at the Indian American families of its cast, and this family-oriented approach often made for heartwarming moments along with the typical drama to be found on Bravo. Hopeless romantic Brian Benni's efforts to find a girl to finally bring back home to mom are still ongoing, so there is still time for the network to revive the series and pick up where we left off.

Family Karma Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 8, 2020 Main Genre Reality Seasons 3

1 'Legendary'

Network: HBO Max

Close

Legendary was a true work of competition reality TV art. The series aired on HBO Max from 2020 to 2023, and brought focus to the amazing skill sets and artistic talents to be found in the drag ballroom community. The series brought together individuals from ballroom culture to perform as houses going head-to-head competing in different categories, such as voguing, runway, face, and body. The series had legendary ballroom performer Leiomy Maldonado as one of its judges, in addition to stylist to the stars Law Roach, actress Jameela Jamil, and entertainers such as Kiki Palmer, Bob the Drag Queen, and Megan Thee Stallion on the judging panel as well. The emcee role was taken by the talented Dashaun Wesley.

Legendary did such an excellent job featuring the talents of queer individuals from the ballroom community.

The series was so filled with talent and spectacle, it is shocking it was ever taken off the air to begin with. It would be difficult to recapture the magic of the first iteration, especially with this star-studded line up on the judges' panel. But Legendary did such an excellent job featuring the talents of queer individuals from the ballroom community, both young and seasoned, that it would be a shame for the series to remain off the air for long. If HBO Max is no longer interested in shining a light on these talented individuals, it is about time another network started to think their way towards a revival.

Legendary is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

KEEP READING: 10 Reality Shows That Have Aged Poorly