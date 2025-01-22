2015 was quite a year for reality TV. While it’s true that the genre has evolved a lot over the years, the early 2010s marked a shift where reality shows became more than just mindless entertainment. Sure, the idea of a reality show is to provide mindless entertainment. After all, who doesn’t love watching a couple of strangers locked in a house and arguing with each other over petty drama? But by the 2010s, reality TV started serving a different purpose: It became a platform to explore the nuances of the human condition.

That’s not to say that reality shows in 2015 weren’t full of entertainment and explosive fights. From wild confrontations to awkward love triangles, the year gave the world its fair share of guilty pleasure content. Reality TV didn’t suddenly become something it’s not supposed to be. It just started peeling back the layers behind the drama and exploring more serious themes in the process. After that, reality shows weren’t just about watching people, to some extent, it was also about understanding them. Here are the 10 best reality shows turning 10 in 2025.

10 'Love Island UK'

ITV2

Image via iTV

Love Island UK is one of the most iconic dating reality shows of all time. It’s safe to say that the show has set the standard for many other shows that have followed. Love Island UK Series 1 premiered on June 7, 2015, and was hosted by Caroline Flack. The best part about Love Island UK was that the show combined elements of a traditional dating show with the high stakes of a competitive game show. The contestants, known as Islanders, were forced to live together in a villa, completely cut off from the rest of the world.

Throughout the show, the Islanders participate in fun challenges and go on romantic dates with each other in a quest to find their perfect match. However, the best part of the show was that it allowed viewers to have a say through voting. Audiences could decide which Islanders stayed, who went on dates, and who ultimately won the £50,000 prize. But the show wasn’t just about love triangles, betrayals, and heartbreak, it captured the unpredictable nature of romantic relationships. And it’s safe to say that the show has stood the test of time because 10 years after its premiere, Love Island UK is still on air and has even spanned several international franchises, including the massively popular Love Island USA.

Love Island Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 8, 2015 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Franchise(s) Love Island

9 'I Am Jazz'

TLC

Image via TLC

I Am Jazz premiered on July 15, 2015, and featured Jazz Jennings, a transgender American teenager and YouTuber. The show followed Jennings as she dealt with the struggles of being a teenager while also coming to terms with her gender identity. I Am Jazz wasn’t your typical reality show about a dramatic family. The show offered a raw and authentic look into Jennings’s transition journey and how her family dealt with the huge change. Unlike other reality shows, I Am Jazz didn’t capitalize on the shock value of having a transgender woman as its lead. Instead, the show approached the subject matter with a lot of empathy and sincerity.

Moments like Jennings buying her first swimsuit while dealing with body dysmorphia or the bullying she had to face because of her openly transgender identity added a layer of vulnerability to the show. However, these moments were followed by Jennings’s family’s unwavering support of her journey. This showed that as a transgender teenager, Jennings faced her fair share of struggles, but she always managed to find the light at the end of the rainbow. While I Am Jazz came to an end in 2023, the show still resonates with viewers thanks to its groundbreaking representation of gender.

I Am Jazz Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 Season 8 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Seasons 8

8 'Naked and Afraid XL'

Discovery Channel

Image via Discovery Plus

Naked and Afraid XL premiered in July 2015 and was an extension of the Naked and Afraid franchise. The original show challenged participants to survive 21 days as they were thrown into the wilderness without food, water, or clothing. However, Naked and Afraid XL took things to a whole new level, and the contestants had to survive 40 days in extreme conditions. Each contestant or Survivalist was allowed to bring one or two personal items while relying on their instincts to figure the rest out.

The original Naked and Afraid featured a man and a woman dropped into a remote location as they tried to survive the harsh environment. However, Naked and Afraid XL introduced a group dynamic where 12 contestants were divided into smaller teams. But this also meant that there was room for more clashes, power struggles, and disagreements. This way, the show not only tested the contestants’ physical strength but also their emotional endurance. Nearly a decade later, Naked and Afraid XL is still going strong and has become one of the most-watched survival reality shows of all time.

Naked and Afraid XL Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 12, 2015 Main Genre Reality Seasons 10 IMDb ID tt4791250 TMDB User Rating 7 .4

7 'Forged in Fire'

History Channel

Image via History

Forged in Fire might just be one of the most unique reality shows to have premiered in 2015. Unlike most other reality shows that rely on drama for entertainment, Forged in Fire is about pure technical skills and craft. Each episode features four contestants who compete in a series of challenges to forge functional and historically accurate blades. The winner takes home a $10,000 prize and wins the title of the Forged in Fire Champion. The show features three intense rounds where the contestants are required to forge weapons from all kinds of raw materials, including car parts and scrap metal.

Not only is Forged in Fire entertaining to watch, but the show also provides the audience with information about metallurgy, weapon history, and craftsmanship. In every episode, you find yourself rooting for all the contestants just because of how hard they work to turn their blades into fully functional weapons. As niche as the genre of Forged in Fire is, the show’s success has led to popular spinoffs, including Forged in Fire: Knife or Death and Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges.