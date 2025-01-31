The roots of reality TV go back further than we might think. Televised competition series started almost as early as the format itself, becoming a staple of the form in the 1940s. By 1973, PBS was broadcasting An American Family, a TV documentary series that captured the daily lives of the Loud family in Santa Barbara, California. This family docu-series was a pre-cursor to later family reality shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians. From the 1980s onward, audience obsession with televised versions of reality only increased, and TV producers have been working overtime to meet demand.

In the early aughts, the influence of reality TV was growing as a rapt nation was tuning in for titles like The Simple Life, Cribs, American Idol, and The Osbournes. Individuals all over the nation began to commit to sharing their lives on TV, just as social media apps were in their preliminary stages and this habit of sharing the mundane details of your daily life with strangers on the internet was totally normalized. Series featuring the lives of strangers, no matter how weird and wacky, fascinated viewers who were guaranteed to be glued to their screens. The early 2000s was a period where reality TV was moving from a space of occasional guilty pleasure, to must-see TV that audiences have shown an engrossing dedication to. As a new generation begins to look back to the early 2000s for inspiration in fashion and culture, here are the 10 best reality series turning 20 in 2025.

10 'Hogan Knows Best'

VH1 - July 10, 2005

Hogan Knows Best exactly captures the attitude of American exceptionalism in the early aughts. Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan was used to selling a story like it was reality from his years in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and so his VH1 series was an extension of this habit. The professional showman opened up his family home to let viewers into his family's outrageous world. The series especially featured his overprotective nature towards his daughter, Brooke Hogan. A similar tough-guy girl-dad dynamic carried on in the more recent family reality series The Family Stallone, starring Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone and his daughters, which premiered in 2023 and had two seasons on MTV.

Hogan Knows Best is an example of the kind of family-based reality series that inspired Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to get their own family series going during this period. The early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians were more in line with series like Hogan Knows Best and The Osbournes, where the draw for viewers was often witnessing the outrageous antics, dysfunction, and excessive spending of these wealthy celebrity families. Looking back at Hogan Knows Best is like opening a time-capsule into the strange world that was the American Dream during a period when the idea of US exceptionalism was on steroids.

9 'My Super Sweet 16'

MTV - January 18, 2005

The MTV series My Super Sweet 16 was a window into the world of spoiled American teenagers obsessing over planning their extravagant sixteenth birthday party, paid for by their parents' wealth. The coming-of-age ritual of a sweet 16th birthday often turns sour when the brats start whining about their demands being met by their often exasperated parents. However, one of the frustrating elements of the series was watching the parents who actually encouraged their children in their bratty behaviors, as well as those who simply caved from no longer having the will to resist their progeny's tempestuous temper.

The audience was invited to witness the teens complaining about not receiving the right kind of luxury vehicle, demanding popular musical artists perform at whatever cost, and planning extravagant evenings with expensive price tags attached. There hasn't been an age of unapologetic arrogance and excess as was witnessed at that time, when Paris Hilton's credit card swiping party-girl persona was the poster girl of the era, when the Playboy mansion, Girls Gone Wild, and frat boy customs ran amok, and when influencer culture with an emphasis on luxury items was on the cusp of taking over the world. My Super Sweet 16 encapsulates so much of the excess and arrogance that dominated American culture during this period of extravagance.

8 'Miami Ink'

TLC - July 19, 2005

Miami Ink and its companion series LA Ink were a part of the grungy rebellion culture that emerged in the early aughts. Shows like American Chopper and brands like West Coast Choppers made motorcycle culture a central image of the era, giving rise to the popular FX series Sons of Anarchy. The tattoo culture featured in Miami Ink went hand-in-hand with this rebellious esprit de corps.

The dominance of hip-hop, the post-punk revival, and the return of rock-and-roll to the forefront of American culture at this time reinforced the rise in popularity of tattoos. So normalized now that they are innocuous, tattoos were once considered culturally taboo for generations prior to this period. Shows like Miami Ink helped to de-stigmatize the tattooing process by sharing the backstories of the customers at the shop and their often heartwarming reasons for choosing their tattoo design. Because of the serial format of TV, the series also allowed the audience to connect with the tattoo artists featured on the series, whose dedication to their craft and touching personal histories often lent a surprising charm to the otherwise rebellious reality series.

7 'Beauty and the Geek'

The WB - June 1, 2005

Beauty and the Geek, developed by Hollywood's renaissance man of the era, Ashton Kutcher, gets to the heart of why reality TV can sometimes achieve moments of greatness. The competition series takes a collection of "Beauties," attractive, eligible, young ladies who rely on their attractiveness, charm, and charisma to navigate the world, and pairs them with self-proclaimed "Geeks," men with high intellects who otherwise might lack social graces. The competition element came into play when the Beauties helped the Geeks to navigate challenges based on social skills, while the Geeks helped prepare their Beauties for challenges meant to assess their intellect, as each contestant hoped to avoid elimination and compete for the $250,000 prize.

The competition series, much like Netflix's recent reality dating series Love Is Blind, labeled itself a social experiment. The series delivered a surprising amount of charm in its five seasons, mainly drawn from the moments when the Beauties and the Geeks were receptive to learning from each other. With Beauty and the Geek it was often heartwarming to witness the growth some of the contestants underwent on the series. Anytime a moment of authenticity and growth is captured and shared on reality TV, it helps to counterbalance the other more low-brow moments affiliated with the genre.

6 'Dancing with the Stars'

ABC - June 1, 2005