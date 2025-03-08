The core of every reality show is your average person looking up at their television screen and telling themselves, "Oh, I could totally win this!" It's a confidence that inspires thousands of fans to send in submission tapes every single year, with many of them knowing in their hearts that they'd be the best new cast member for whatever show (or dozens of shows) they're applying to.

But then, if they're so sure of their success, they have to ask themselves: which one of these do I want to win? In a genre filled with genuinely jaw-dropping prize amounts as well as terrifyingly difficult programs, which ones should reality aficionados consider when deciding to start their televised journey? Do they want their grand prize to be true love, how much do they care about their dignity, and, of course, which winner will have the biggest dollar sign attached to it in the end? There are literally hundreds of options for hopefuls to choose from, so let's count down the top ten reality shows that, no matter your preference, absolutely anybody would want to go on and win.

10 Too Hot To Handle

The Key to Winning? Keep Your Hands to Yourself!

Image via Netflix

Before any viewer can make the leap from their couch to the screen, they have to think about which reality show they could reasonably win, the ones that, while not necessarily easy, aren't impossible to thrive on — enter Too Hot to Handle. Of course, this Netflix series would be one of the hardest for some competitors; it challenges a group of extremely attractive (some would say hot) singles to resist touching each other while forming relationships at a beachside villa, with those who refrain from contact while coupling up with others clinching the win in the end.

The reward for winners has fluctuated across installments, with contestants being awarded anywhere from $10,000 to $55,000 for their effort. But, while this complex game certainly has its own hurdles for players to overcome, this could be an easy win for anyone who thinks they can resist their sexual urges for thousands of dollars — and they might even meet the love of their life.