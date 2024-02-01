The Big Picture Reality singing competitions need to focus on the singers, not the celebrity judges, to create genuine megastars again.

Contestants should receive tough critiques to prepare them for the real world of music and foster viewer investment.

Talent shows should prioritize talent over feel-good stories and manipulation to give strong performers a fair chance.

Gone are the days when American Idol produced superstars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. The Voice seems to get more recognition for which coaches will be occupying the fabulous turning chairs. While reality singing competitions in America seem to ebb and flow, the juggernauts are not quite creating the next big thing in music. They're there to be there and fulfill a time slot. But if the shows go back and bring in a little edge from the judges and coaches, perhaps a megastar can be born again. The kid gloves need to come off, so the singers can understand that tough critiques are valid and viewers can feel validated that their opinions matter.

In the early 2000s, reality television became the big new thing on television. In the realm of reality competition, Survivor and Big Brother lead the pack on CBS, but Fox took their chance at reality television glory. American Idol, a British import based on Pop Idol which was first inspired by Popstars in New Zealand, arrived in the States and became a global phenomenon almost overnight. The show followed aspiring singers on their American Dream to become the next pop star. Like many other reality television programs at the time, the first season truly launched the show into its decades of success, but it truly was thanks to its first winner. After millions of televotes, it truly was "A Moment Like This" when Kelly Clarkson was crowned the winner of American Idol. Since the inaugural season, Kelly Clarkson has become more than a pop star, she has become a pop culture moment. She has released 10 studio albums, served as a coach on another reality competition show that was previously mentioned, and is now the host of a top-rated daytime talk show.

Since Season 1, American Idol has produced other megastars within their finalists. Carrie Underwood became the face of Country Music. Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT winner. Adam Lambert became the frontman of Queen. These are huge accomplishments that come from reality stars. But these stars were made in the early days of the program.

The creation of megastardom came during a time when the judging panel comprised of Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson - three individuals who were the mold of what singing competition shows desired from their expert panel. It was during a time when the internet trolled the program through a website called "Vote for the Worst," where individuals like Sanjaya Malakar catapulted to the top of the votes as well-received contestants received the lowest votes. But during this time, the contestants were hardened to the industry. They felt what the real world of music would feel like. They may have gotten the Goldilocks of critiques where one was too harsh, one was too kind, and one was just right. They experienced a Twitter-free internet where public critique had a different sense of savageness. This all aided in the explosion towards fame as there was a new sense of investment from the fans of the show and music lovers alike. They felt part of the process and rallied behind their favorites. Once new shows battled for the top spot in the singing competition genre and the judges were afraid to be mean, the shock value disappeared, and the stars became a dime a dozen. To find the next actual Kelly Clarkson, it is time to be real on reality television once again.

Singing Competitions Must Focus on Singers - Not Celebrity Judges and Coaches

American Idol led the pack when it came to the singing competition format on American television, but the over-saturation of similar formats bubbled with the arrivals of imported versions of The X Factor and The Voice, among others. Unlike American Idol, which was a judging panel format, The X Factor used a mentor concept where each celebrity judge took charge of a certain age, gender, or group bracket, while The Voice introduced music superstars across genres to pick teams and coach their contestants. Like American Idol, these programs did introduce some household names to the country. The X Factor gave us Fifth Harmony, which spawned the solo breakout careers of Normani Kordei and Camila Cabello. The Voice gave us Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, and Moragan Wallen, who, despite not making it past the Playoff round, did achieve massive industry success and lots of controversy. These names have sizzled and fizzled just as fast as a new series tried to find their footing. Often, when discussing The X Factor and The Voice, the first thing to come to mind is the celebrity judges and coaches and not the actual contestants. And when the contestants are pushed to the background, how can the future streamers and consumers fall in love with the product?

The X Factor was plagued by mentor problems even as the series began. Simon Cowell brought along his American Idol co-judge Paula Abdul and industry legend L.A. Reid. At first, British pop star and Girls Aloud member Cheryl Cole was part of the judging panel, but her tenure was quickly cut short as she was replaced by Nicole Scherzinger, a reality television star turned multi-reality show judge and pop star. After that first season, the show underwent "The X Factor Shake Up" as Abdul and Scherzinger were dropped for then-rising star Demi Lovato and a single-season stint by megastar Britney Spears, who was very much out of her element. And even after the second season, another "X Factor Shake Up" occurred as Spears and Reid left and were replaced by Kelly Rowland, who had experience on the UK version of the show, and Paulina Rubio. And that was it. After three seasons, the show concluded. With so much focus on the faces of the program, it was quite difficult for the contestants to break out. Luckily for Fifth Harmony, they found stardom despite a crowning. But like many girl groups, longevity was not in the cards.

Over on The Voice, with the unique format of judges masquerading as coaches, viewers were always initially captivated by the beginning stages of the show. The Blind Auditions would garner quite the buzz as the coaches would not know the identity of the singer and would battle it out to claim the singer. But once again, the action was rarely about the performer and more about the banter between the coaches. It elevated Blake Shelton and Adam Levine to one of the biggest bromances in pop culture! And thus, The Voice focused more on which coach would have the winning contestant rather than focusing on who the winning contestant was. Sometimes fans would vote for their favorite country star's contestants simply to help crown yet another country singer. Airing two seasons a year, The Voice became a revolving door for celebrity musicians to fill the revolving chairs. Many of the megastars would appear for a single season if it fits into their busy schedules - Looking at you Ariana Grande!

With big-name celebrities taking charge of criticism on the panels, it often appears that they fear their image over bringing out the best of the contestants. When American Idol began, Paula Abdul was deemed the "nice judge." She already had a sparkly demeanor, so it made sense for her kindness to shine through. When she veered into something negative, the live studio audience would easily turn on her and boo. For Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, the program made names out of them for their presence and persona. Randy Jackson would "dawg" his way through each critique while Simon Cowell would go for the jugular with an often cruel critique that would go viral now. Both Cowell and Jackson didn't fear any negative backlash and thus would give it to the contestants straight. Cowell did introduce this into his tenure on The X Factor, but had he found kindness in this role, the audience would not have trusted his words. For many judges, coaches, and mentors, being on one of these shows is a way to boost their visibility, and negativity through critiques could end up being a PR nightmare.

Katy Perry is still traumatized from momshaming last season. There is an easy way to help a contestant learn and grow and that is through constructive criticism. On the current iteration of American Idol, Lionel Richie is one of the best, giving solid feedback that helps the artists work on their craft. No one has done it better quite like Ben Folds during the cult classic a cappella singing show The Sing Off. Folds dove into actual vocal techniques that the contestants could walk away and implement. Perhaps the current iteration of judges don't have the ability and knowledge to be the next Ben Folds, but if they watch back on his tenure on The Sing Off, they might grow just as much as the actual competitors.

Talent Competitions Focus Too Much on Feel-Good Stories

In an era where stories go viral, American Idol and The Voice seem to have the desire to find uplifting stories rather than discover their next Kelly Clarkson. Since its revival on ABC, American Idol has gone deep into focusing on feel-good stories while stronger singers don't see the light of the stage. When the show manipulates the viewers into focusing on the story rather than the singer, strong performers fall by the wayside.

American Idol season 21 winner Iam Tongi had a beautiful backstory that viewers were subjected to week after week. While Tongi's talent did triumph in the end and break the three-season streak of country singer victories, some questioned if Tongi's victory was based on merit or editing. Once the montage roles, it's clear who the production might want to favor. And there come the sympathy votes.

For the COVID season of American Idol, Just Sam found themselves as the winner. Their story was one of where they made their living busking on the New York subways. Years after their victory, Just Sam revealed they had to go back to a life of busking and opening up the conversation of the time and care these programs have not only for their contestants but for their winners. Do they want to help them on their journey or do they simply want to keep on producing another triumphant season with high viewership?

Over on The Voice, many of the introductory packages before the Blind Auditions follow the singers in their everyday lives. More often than not, the more time spent off sight, the more likely the contestant is to find their way onto the show. Do contestants without a sob story have a chance to excel on these programs? Can they even make it past the producers? In a time when viral moments sell and help boost a show, it's understandable why a show like The Voice has taken this turn. People will still tune in. But they were built on trying to create the star of the future.

No longer are talent shows about the American Dream. It's about finding a place in a very lucrative industry. Viewers don't want to watch a big audition for a rising star in front of music industry bigwigs. They want to help discover a megastar. Watching a young waitress in street clothes audition for three industry professionals and weeks later sing a musical anthem in full pop star glam is what the heart of American Idol was built on. Those moments don't exist like that anymore. Should these talent shows want to craft a megastar again, the judges need to retool their approach and the production needs to allow the singers to be stars once again. The viewers are watching no matter who occupies the chairs. Trust the talent and trust the fans.

