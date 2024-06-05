The reality show genre may be known for scandalous hookups, explosive fights, and stiff competition, but sometimes the stars take their talents, and money, into the real world. Reality TV fans are some of the most loyal and excitable fan base in the world, so when they get a chance to feel like they can be part of their favorite shows, they'll take the opportunity to be there and support! Whether the show features a restaurant as the backdrop or it's an endeavor created following their show's appearance, many reality stars have opened restaurants around the globe. And these are just some of the few you need to check out.

This list is a mix of restaurants from reality shows and restaurants owned by stars inspired by their show or lives. While this could easily be filled with celebrity chefs, we're going to limit their spots and save that for another venture. We'll also keep big name celebrities who judge competition shows off the list as well. For now, pack your bags and start your reality star foodie tour!

10 Bill Rancic

RPM Italian

Image via Food Network

It may take some digging to remember how you know Bill Rancic, but in case you need a reminder, he was the first winner of The Apprentice. He then went on to marry TV host Giuliana Rancic, where they starred in their own reality series, Giuliana and Bill. He finished the reality show trifecta as a contestant, a subject, and then host of Kitchen Casino on Food Network.

The success of the flagship restaurant led to sister restaurants RPM Steak in Chicago, RPM Seafood in Chicago, RPM Italian in Las Vegas, and RPM Italian in Washington, DC.

In 2011, Bill and Giuliana opened up their first restaurant in Chicago called RPM Italian. The success of the flagship restaurant led to sister restaurants RPM Steak in Chicago, RPM Seafood in Chicago, RPM Italian in Las Vegas, and RPM Italian in Washington, DC., the latter location of which was frequented by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

9 Robert Irvine

Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine

Robert Irvine was a staple on the Food Network where fans watched him attempt to rescue failing restaurants on Restaurant: Impossible. He then helped failing chefs gain culernary skills on Worst Cooks in America. But when it comes to personal failures, Robert Irvine knows very little about it. The average citizen might have a little difficulty getting into Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine as it's located in the Pentagon.

But it's much easier than heading to the now-defunct Tropicana in Las Vegas, where you could have dined at Robert Irvine's Public House. Regardless, despite its unique location within the Pentagon, Fresh Kitchen blends fresh ingredients and fresh perspectives.

Worst Cooks In America Release Date January 3, 2010 Cast Anne Burrell , Tyler Florence , Bobby Flay , Rachael Ray Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 27

8 Kwame Onwuachi

Tatiana

Image via Bravo

With so many contestants from the Top Chef franchise to select from, we're going with Top Chef Season 13's Kwame Onwuachi thanks to his name-drop from his ex Mya Allen during Summer House.

He was able to open his restaurant, Tatiana in 2022. Located in New York City, he calls it a tapestry of the city that is a fusion of Caribbean, African, and American flavors. The restaurant is a reflection of his own journey and inspirations. The menu is filled with unique and colorful dishes that are destined to excite any pallette.

Top Chef Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date March 8, 2006 Cast Padma Lakshmi , Tom Colicchio Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 21

7 Craig Conover and Austen Kroll

Carriage House

Image via Bravo

Love 'em or hate 'em, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are Bravo royalty. Whether you know them originally from Southern Charm or during their appearances on Summer House or Winter House, these best friends have gone on a restaurant endeavor together.

The Manhattan eatery Carriage House, built into a historic carriage house, features an array of dishes that are American classics with an international flair. The restaurant prides itself as "polished, without being pretentious." While Craig and Austen may be busy focusing on their South Carolina bar, some fans have claimed they have spotted their Summer House costars eating at Carriage House.

Summer House Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date January 9, 2017 Cast Kyle Cooke , Lindsay Hubbard , Carl Radke , Amanda Batula Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

6 Kandi Burruss

Old Lady Gang

Image via Bravo

Is there anything Kandi Burruss can't do? She started in the world of music before starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She appeared on numerous other reality programs, including Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer, but one of her biggest prides is her Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang.

The flagship store opened in 2017 and featured a menu of comfort food inspired by recipes from her mom, Joyce, and her aunts, Bertha and Nora. The entire menu looks scrumptious! Don't forget when you visit one of three ATL locales, you can't leave without your OLG merch!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

5 Tom Colicchio

Craft

Image via Bravo

He may be best known for his status as the head judge on Top Chef, but Tom Colicchio is one of the most storied celebrity chefs on the planet. With numerous restaurants to his name, he is the recipient of five James Beard Foundation Awards.

Native New Yorkers are quite familiar with the historic Gramercy Tavern, a restaurant he co-founded with Danny Meyer, but his flagship restaurant is Craft, also located in NYC. Craft is where you can enjoy Tom Colicchio's signature "What's local is best." With Tom as the executive chef, it's the closest you'll get to the Top Chef judge's incredible dishes.

Top Chef Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date March 8, 2006 Cast Padma Lakshmi , Tom Colicchio Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 21

4 Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz

Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar

Image via Bravo

We are not going to mention Scandavol. We are not going to mention Scandavol. OK we are. Before there was Scandavol, there were two young chaps on Vanderpump Rules who dreamed of opening up their own restaurant. With help from Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar became a reality for Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

With Vanderpump Rules being one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons, fans can feel apart of the drama by dining at the Toms' place. With news that the fate of Vanderpump Rules is up in the air, getting a glimpse of filming may not be an opportunity anymore. If a new season does get an order, you might get a glimpse of Tom and Tom.

Vanderpump Rules Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

3 Leva Bonaparte

Republic Lounge and Garden

Image via Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spun off a restaurant reality program for one of their stars, and in 2022, Southern Charm did the same. Following the lives and careers of the employees of Leva Bonaparte's restaurants, Southern Hospitality is the Southern Charm spin off that got fans to say yes ma'am. The series primarily focuses on Leva's restaurant, Republic Garden and Lounge.

The restaurant focuses on the Southern charm and flavors of the area and distinctly states you must dress to impress, so be sure to follow the dress code before you arrive. This Charleston eatery will give you a chance to be part of the action of the shows you love Leva for!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French

2 Chip and Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Table

Image via HGTV

Chip and Joanna Gaines might just be the biggest successes of HGTV. Fans fell in love with the couple on their show Fixer Upper as they renovated homes in the Waco, Texas area. When they ended their show, it was to begin their venture on the new network, Magnolia Network. On top of that, Chip and Joanna have made Waco a destination location thanks to the Magnolia brand. It's your one-stop shop for everything Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Whether you visit the Silos to shop or head to Magnolia Table, HGTV-obsessed fans have turned this place into a mecca. Magnolia Table wouldn't be a Chip and Joanna project if there wasn't some sort of history attached to the restaurant. The menu features a smattering of breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. The slogan for Magnolia Table is "where everyone has a seat at the table." The sentiment is there, but you had better get there early because the lines can sometimes be outside the door.

Fixer Upper Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date May 13, 2013 Cast Chip Gaines , Joanna Gaines Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

1 Lisa Vanderpump

Vanderpump à Paris

Image via Bravo

When you think of reality stars with restaurants, there's one name that comes to mind: Lisa Vanderpump. Alongside her husband Ken Todd, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills superstar owns an array of restaurants, bars, and clubs across the United States and the United Kingdom. Vanderpump Rules fans have flocked to the shows' various venues, including SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and the aforementioned Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar. But Lisa has a world outside of West Hollywood. Lisa Vanderpump is joining her friend and Gordan Ramsay's Food Stars co-star Gordan Ramsay as she is on the verge of taking of the Las Vegas eating scene.

Her first venture was Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace and followed up with the much-desired Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas. The Parisian-inspired eatery may be the closest thing fans may get to feeling like they've visited Vanderpump Villa. The restaurant features delectable dishes, whimsical and unique cocktails and a lush, elaborate atmosphere. LVP has a place in Lake Tahoe and another at the Flamingo in Vegas on the horizon. Needless to say, Lisa Vanderpump is the queen of reality television AND the queen of restaurants.

Vanderpump Rules Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

KEEP READING: 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Recap: The Summer of Traitors